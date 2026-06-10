New Bachelor's Degree Programme at the University of Primorska: Innovations in Wood Industry for Sustainable Development

SLOVENIA, June 10 - The University of Primorska will launch a new undergraduate study programme, Innovations in Wood Industry for Sustainable Development, in the 2026/2027 academic year.

The programme has been developed to address contemporary challenges in the wood industry, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation. Students will gain interdisciplinary knowledge and practical skills needed to contribute to the development of environmentally responsible and technologically advanced wood-based industries.

The programme offers high-quality education in an international academic environment, practical training in cooperation with industry partners, opportunities for student mobility and international exchange programmes across Europe and the United States, and a strong emphasis on sustainable development, innovation, and digital technologies.

Prospective students from the Western Balkans are warmly encouraged to apply.

The application deadline for candidates from the Western Balkans is 30 June 2026.

For additional information about the programme and admission requirements, interested candidates are encouraged to contact the University of Primorska or visit its official website.