National RTAP Announces Community Rides Grant Program Project Selections

National RTAP announces project selections for the Community Rides Grant Program. National RTAP and CCAM-TAC supported 13 projects totaling nearly $800,000.

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Rural Transit Assistance Program ( National RTAP ) is excited to announce the project selections for the Community Rides Grant Program. This funding opportunity National RTAP partnered with the Coordinating Council on Access and Mobility Technical Assistance Center ( CCAM-TAC ) to support 13 rural and Tribal community-based transit projects totaling nearly $800,000.Program Purpose:The grant program supports local transportation partnerships and the capacity of rural transit programs. Project selections address access to critical needs like employment, healthcare, education, healthy food, social services, regional coordination, and building technology capacity. The results of the projects will be shared nationally as promising practices. All expenses that are eligible under the FTA Section 5311 program are eligible for this program, except for vehicle purchases and costs for existing transit services.Eligible Applicants:Eligible applicants for awards are existing rural or tribal transit systems that receive or are eligible for FTA Formula Grants for Rural Areas (Section 5311) or Tribal Transit Program funding. Applicants must serve as the lead agency and must have a written agreement with one or more partners that demonstrate their involvement in the project.Project Selections:After a detailed and thoughtful review process, National RTAP in partnership with CCAM-TAC, selected 13 projects to fund. In addition to the evaluation criteria stated in the request for proposals (RFP), the Review Committee considered the project types, size and type of the agencies, project partners, and target audience of the project, as well as geographic diversity. They also considered the applicants’ recent receipt of other significant competitive awards from FTA or FTA technical assistance centers.National RTAP Selected ProjectsDJ Transit, Mississippi — $25,000DJ Transit, Inc. of Laurel, Mississippi, will launch the GRACE Campaign (Grace Ride Access Care Endowment), a pilot project focused on supporting wellness-related transportation. The project is backed by community stakeholders, faith-based organizations, and an established Advisory Board, and the funding will support development of the endowment and program implementation.Fresno County Rural Transit Agency, California — $48,000Fresno County Rural Transit Agency will evaluate and implement new scheduling software to improve efficiency and enhance the rider experience. The project will reduce operational costs, increase public awareness, and make services easier to use, while creating a replicable framework for rural transit agencies nationwide.Giles Health and Family Center, Virginia — $25,000Giles Health and Family Center will expand its Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) services by introducing on-demand and microtransit options. The expanded service will support trips for employment, education, healthcare, social activities, and recovery and addiction support.Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA), Iowa — $31,000HIRTA will improve access to health care by supporting interoperability between medical platforms and transit scheduling and dispatch software, strengthening coordination between transportation and healthcare services.Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD), Kentucky — $25,000NKADD will address disparities in scheduling and trip management systems across regional transportation providers. The project will move the region toward a coordinated demand-response transportation network through technology assessment, platform implementation, and development of an interoperable regional framework.Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Washington — $25,000The Snoqualmie Tribe’s Community Rides project, in partnership with Mt. Si Senior Center’s Snoqualmie Valley Transportation, will develop a Tribal-focused marketing and outreach framework. The project builds on National RTAP’s marketing toolkit to increase awareness and use of transit services.Suquamish Indian Tribe of the Port Madison Reservation, Washington — $25,000The Suquamish Tribe’s van service project will establish a safe and reliable rural transit service, filling critical mobility gaps for Elders, patients, and families. By consolidating transportation functions and formalizing partnerships, the project will improve access while avoiding service duplication.The Arc Chemung-Schuyler, New York — $80,000The Arc Chemung-Schuyler’s Community Rides project will expand rural transportation access in Schuyler County by addressing first- and last-mile challenges. The project will extend Dial-a-Ride hours, adjust intercounty routes, add Saturday service, and pilot fare-free rides to reduce barriers and increase access to employment, healthcare, and community activities.See the Community Rides Grant webpage for information on the grants program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.