Tension Opens NYC’s First Women’s Strength Training Studio in Brooklyn

The studio offers certified trainers with science-backed, progressive strength training to target the 73% of women missing strength training guidelines.

Women's fitness is obsessed with shrinking bodies. We're focused on expanding lives.” — Kristie Larson, founder of Tension

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women crave the benefits of lifting weights, but strength training is a skill most women were never taught. Tension is closing that gap. The studio opens its doors March 21 at N. 9th Street & Bedford Avenue in the heart of Williamsburg, as NYC's first strength training studio built exclusively for women.

The numbers are clear. Only 26.9% of women meet federal guidelines for muscle-strengthening activity, compared to significantly higher rates among men. Yet research shows women have more to gain and receive 2–3x greater mortality benefit from strength training than men.

"Women's fitness is obsessed with shrinking bodies. We're focused on expanding lives," says Kristie Larson, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and founder of Tension. "Strength training works when it's taught with context and care. That's our entire model."

It took Larson years to figure that out herself. An active tomboy who grew up deep in diet culture, she spent years chasing smaller instead of stronger, until injury recovery forced her to learn what strength training actually required: education and not just effort.

The Missing Piece in Women's Fitness

Women’s fitness has long prioritized aesthetics over athletics, sweat over strength and trends over training principles. This leaves women with injuries from overtraining and burnout from chasing fitness trends.

"Women have wasted enough time and money on workouts that promise transformation but deliver burnout," Larson explains. "We built Tension so every rep and every class has a clear return."

Tension Delivers Small Group Training with Big Results

Tension's model combines the benefits of personal training with the camaraderie of group fitness. Each class is led by certified trainers and uses a science-backed, progressive weight training model. Members learn proper lifting technique, perfect their form and build muscle mass through dumbbell-based programming designed to make strength training accessible.

"Beginners and experienced lifters train side-by-side," said Larson. "Everyone gets the same quality of coaching, scaled to their level. We're not training for a season, we're building sustainable skills that carry into real life.”

Larson's signature approach to strength training has been featured in publications including TIME, Fortune, Mindbodygreen, SHAPE, Business Insider and Women's Health. Her mission: help women build sustainable strength that amplifies agency far beyond the gym.

Built By Women, For Women

Tension is part of a broader ecosystem of women-owned fitness, wellness and retail brands in Brooklyn. Monthly memberships provide unlimited access to progressive training cycles. All classes are led by certified trainers and capped at 12 participants to ensure individualized coaching.

For more information on memberships and class schedules, visit tensionstrength.com/memberships.

About Tension

Tension is a strength training studio for women in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. We offer small-group strength training led by certified personal trainers. Every workout fits into a progressive training cycle designed for sustainable progress. The studio prioritizes functional training, performance-based results and a supportive community to help members build real-world strength and confidence for everyday life. Follow us on Instagram or TikTok.

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