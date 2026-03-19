Trout Stocking Returns to North Georgia Streams

CLARKESVILLE, Ga.

Trout stocking trucks are preparing to head out to many of North Georgia’s favorite trout streams. When will you plan your next fishing trip?

As winter transitions to spring, anglers across the region can look forward to another strong trout fishing season. Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (GADNR WRD) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), thousands of trout will again be stocked in North Georgia waters to provide quality fishing opportunities.

“Spring is the best time to get out and trout fish in Georgia. Air temperatures are comfortable, while the streams are still cold. By the end of March, we aim to have fish in all our regularly stocked locations across North Georgia. That means anglers should expect over 80 different streams to be stocked with over 50,000 fish in the next week. Regular stockings will continue until Labor Day to ensure good catch rates throughout the 2026 season,” said WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator Chris French.

Several North Georgia streams receive regular trout stockings throughout the season. Among them are Rock Creek in Fannin County and Dicks Creek in Lumpkin County on the Chestatee Wildlife Management Area. Additional heavily stocked waters include Holly Creek in Murray County, Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County. These locations are also great options for anglers hoping to catch their first trout.

The daily creel limit on general regulation trout waters is eight fish. Anglers should also be mindful of private property along streams that cross private land and should always obtain permission before fishing those areas.

Find Trout Stocking Information Online

Anglers looking for trout stocking updates, fishing tips and stream information can visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout. A weekly email with trout stocking updates also is available for those who want the latest information delivered directly to their inbox.

Georgia anglers can also help support trout conservation and management in several ways:

Purchase a Fishing License : License sales help fund fisheries research, hatchery operations, public fishing areas and other conservation work conducted by the Georgia WRD. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

: License sales help fund fisheries research, hatchery operations, public fishing areas and other conservation work conducted by the Georgia WRD. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com. Purchase a Trout License Plate: Revenue from Georgia’s Trout License Plate supports trout production, stocking efforts and stream restoration projects across North Georgia. Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout or call (770) 535-5498. For weekly fishing news from around the state, check out the fishing blog each Friday at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing.

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