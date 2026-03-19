4MINDS Announces Microsoft Fabric Integration to Advance Enterprise AI

New integration enables secure, real-time activation of Lakehouse and Warehouse data inside production AI systems

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4MINDS , an enterprise AI platform enabling organizations to build their own production-ready custom language models, today announced a direct integration with Microsoft Fabric and OneLake. The integration allows enterprises to securely connect Microsoft Fabric Lakehouses and Warehouses directly to the 4MINDS platform, ensuring that their AI systems remain synchronized with evolving enterprise data in production environments. 4MINDS is available to deploy today in the Microsoft Marketplace.As AI moves from experimentation to operational deployment, many organizations face a common challenge: models degrade as business data change. Manual refreshes and fragmented pipelines introduce risk and drive unnecessary cost. The 4MINDS integration with Fabric eliminates this friction by enabling AI systems to easily access the enterprise’s live data.“Enterprise AI must operate on the current business reality,” said Ryan Trimberger, CEO and co-founder of 4MINDS. “Working with Microsoft Fabric, we enable organizations to activate trusted Lakehouse and Warehouse data inside adaptive AI systems without creating new silos or manual overhead. This reduces maintenance costs while improving model accuracy and effectiveness.”Customers can access files and tables stored in OneLake using Microsoft Entra authentication to maintain enterprise-grade access and governance controls. Organizations can configure automated dataset synchronization schedules to ensure AI outputs reflect the most current operational, financial, and customer data.The integration uses event-driven synchronization to detect and update only changed data, reducing unnecessary compute expenses. The architecture supports both structured and unstructured enterprise data and is secured through encrypted token management.“Microsoft OneLake provides a unified data foundation for enterprises,” said Dipti Borkar, VP & GM for Microsoft OneLake and Fabric Ecosystem. “I’m pleased about the 4MINDS integration that allows customers to turn this raw data in OneLake into production-ready AI models that are continuously learning, quickly and with minimal effort.By combining Fabric and OneLake with 4MINDS’ continuously adapting model technology, enterprises can deploy production-ready custom language models in minutes and bridge the last mile from enterprise data to real-world AI impact.For more information on 4MINDS, please visit: https://www.4minds.ai/partners/azure About 4MINDS4MINDS is the enterprise AI platform that enables organizations to build continuously adapting custom language models trained on their own data without downtime, retraining cycles, or manual synchronization. For more information, visit https://www.4minds.ai/ Media Contact:press@4minds.ai

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