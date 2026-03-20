AI Detector: Detect AI Content App Launches on iOS with Multi-Format AI Detection Features

AI Detector: Detect AI Content introduces five integrated tools for detecting AI-generated text, images, video, and voice, along with a humanizer feature.

BANGLADESH, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Detector: Detect AI Content has been launched on the Apple App Store . The app is designed to help users identify whether content has been generated by artificial intelligence or written or created by humans.The application includes five core features within a single platform: AI Text Detector, Humanizer, AI Image Detector, AI Video Detector, and AI Voice Detector. According to the developers, applications offering all of these detection features together are currently not available in the iOS market.AI Detector: Detect AI Content is a text analysis tool that enables users to verify authenticity, maintain originality, and improve the quality of written content. Users can paste or upload text into the app, and the system analyzes it to determine the likelihood of AI-generated content. The app provides percentage-based results along with detailed insights to help users understand how their content is classified.The application is designed with a simple and intuitive interface, allowing users to receive results within seconds. The system uses algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze patterns in text and detect characteristics commonly associated with AI-generated writing.In addition to text detection, the app includes tools for analyzing other types of digital content. The AI Image Detector evaluates images to identify AI-generated visuals, while the AI Video Detector analyzes video content. The AI Voice Detector is designed to assess voice files and determine whether they are AI-generated or human-produced. The Humanizer feature helps users refine AI-generated text to improve readability and make it appear more natural.The app is intended for a wide range of users, including students, educators, writers, bloggers, businesses, and marketers. Students can use the app to check assignments for originality, while educators can use it to verify academic integrity. Writers and bloggers can use the tool to ensure content authenticity, and businesses can review AI-generated material before publishing.The developers state that the app is designed to provide fast and accessible content analysis across multiple formats within a single mobile platform.AI Detector: Detect AI Content is available for download on the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ai-detector-detect-ai-content/id6743627428 About The AppAI Detector: Detect AI Content is a mobile application designed to help users identify AI-generated content across text, images, video, and voice formats. The app uses algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze content and provide insights into authenticity, while also offering tools to improve writing quality.

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