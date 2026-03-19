Oahu Parks – Closure

Posted on Mar 19, 2026 in Park Closure

[O’AHU] UPDATE 3/18/26

Kaena Point – Mokuleia – Permitted gate area to remain CLOSED due to wet/muddy/unsafe conditions caused by storm.

Pu’u O’ Mahuka Heiau Historical Site: REOPENING TOMORROW, THURSDAY, MARCH 19TH.

Pu’u Ualaka’a State Wayside: REOPENED TODAY, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18th. Still awaiting future trimming of more potentially hazardous trees when contractor comes available.

Sand Island Recreational Area: REOPENING TOMORROW, THURSDAY MARCH 19TH.

Wahiawa Freshwater Recreational Area: CLOSED – Tree and debris cleanup. Tentatively looking to reopen on MONDAY 3/23/26. Will confirm by end of day SUNDAY MARCH 22ND.

Malaekahana State Recreational Area: OPEN – CAMPING TO RESUME THIS FRIDAY MARCH 20TH

Ahupua’a O’ Kahana State Park: CLOSED – Tree and debris cleanup. NO CAMPING UNTIL FUTHER NOTICE.

Wa’ahila Ridge Recreational Area: CLOSED – TREE TRIMMING/REMOVAL IN PROCESS – Tentatively looking to reopen on FRIDAY 3/20/26. Will confirm by end of day tomorrow.

Keawaʻula Beach closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions, including water and sand flowing over road dips. Cleanup operations and concrete barrier relocations are currently in progress to manage the impact.

Nuuanu Pali Lookout – Both the Windward and Townbound access points are now cleared and fully open to the public.