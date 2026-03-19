Forwardleag LLC Introduces a Single-Platform Solution for Fulfillment, Parcel Consolidation, and Reverse Logistics

New Jersey-based logistics company launches an integrated service model designed to simplify global supply chain operations for ecommerce businesses

Ecommerce brands shouldn't have to coordinate between five different vendors to get a single order cycle completed” — Seth Gordon

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forwardleag LLC , a newly established fulfillment and logistics company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, announces the launch of its integrated logistics platform combining fulfillment, parcel consolidation, and reverse logistics under a single point of contact. The company began operations in 2026 with a focus on serving ecommerce brands that require reliable, scalable, and internationally capable logistics support.For ecommerce businesses, managing multiple logistics vendors across different functions — warehousing, outbound fulfillment, parcel consolidation for international shipments, and returns processing — often results in fragmented communication, higher costs, and slower resolution times. Forwardleag LLC addresses this directly by offering all three service lines through one platform and one operational team.Parcel consolidation enables businesses to group multiple outbound shipments into unified freight units, reducing per-unit shipping costs and simplifying customs clearance on international lanes. Fulfillment services cover inbound receiving, storage, pick-and-pack, and direct-to-consumer dispatch. Reverse logistics handles the return flow — from customer returns and inspections to restocking or disposal — closing the loop on the supply chain without requiring a separate vendor relationship.The platform also supports customs brokerage, cross-docking, transloading, and transportation management, giving clients flexibility to scale individual service components as their operations grow. All shipments are tracked in real time, and clients interact with a dedicated support team rather than navigating automated systems."Ecommerce brands shouldn't have to coordinate between five different vendors to get a single order cycle completed," said Seth Gordon, CEO of Forwardleag LLC. "We built this platform so that fulfillment, consolidation, and returns are handled in one place, with one team accountable for the result. That's the operational clarity most growing brands are looking for but rarely find."The reverse logistics component is particularly relevant for brands operating across borders, where return rates can be high and the cost of mismanaging returns compounds quickly. By integrating returns processing into the same platform as outbound fulfillment, Forwardleag LLC allows clients to maintain inventory accuracy and reduce turnaround time on returned goods.Forwardleag LLC is currently accepting new clients across its full service portfolio. Businesses looking to consolidate their logistics operations into a single managed solution can contact the company directly or visit forwardleag.com for more information.About Forwardleag LLCForwardleag LLC is a fulfillment and logistics company founded in 2026 and headquartered at 409 Joyce Kilmer Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. The company provides parcel consolidation, fulfillment, reverse logistics, customs brokerage, cross-docking, transloading, and transportation services for ecommerce brands operating globally. Forwardleag's platform delivers real-time shipment visibility and unified supply chain management through a single point of contact.

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