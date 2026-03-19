Amazon Compliance Testing for Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics

48-hour ISO 17025 COAs, heavy metal (USP <2232>) & microbiology reports for Amazon compliance and listing reinstatement.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited third-party testing laboratory serving Amazon FBA supplement and beauty sellers across North America, today outlined the documentation and testing requirements Amazon Seller Central requires for dietary supplements and cosmetics — and the efficient approach that helps sellers meet these requirements.Amazon has significantly expanded its compliance programs in recent years. Sellers of dietary supplements—including vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, protein powders, and sports nutrition—must now provide Certificates of Analysis (COAs) from ISO-accredited laboratories. Cosmetics and personal care products require documentation such as microbiology reports, stability testing, and in certain cases, heavy metal analysis.Common documentation requests include:COAs verifying identity and potency for label claimsHeavy metals panels per USP <2232> for botanical productsMicrobiology testing per USP <61> and <62>Pesticide residue screeningLabel claim verification“The most common scenario we see is a seller facing a compliance hold, which must be addressed within Amazon’s typical 30-day documentation window,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “Our 48-hour turnaround on standard analytical panels is designed specifically for this. But we also work proactively, building testing programs so documentation is ready before Amazon requests it.”Qalitex’s Amazon compliance testing bundle provides all documentation typically requested by Amazon, including: COAs with identity verification and potency testing, heavy metals panels, microbiology testing, pesticide residue screening, and label claim verification. All tests are conducted under ISO 17025 accreditation, and COAs include the laboratory’s A2LA accreditation number for Amazon verification.Compliance holds can have significant financial consequences, including suspended listings, inventory removal, and storage fees. For sellers whose primary sales channel is Amazon, rapid, accurate testing and documentation is critical.Beyond Amazon, Qalitex’s testing services support retailer qualification, FDA audit preparation, California Proposition 65 compliance, and Health Canada NHP product licensing. Comprehensive testing programs often satisfy multiple regulatory and retail requirements, reducing long-term compliance risk.“We ask sellers whether they want to solve an immediate compliance issue or build a sustainable program,” Abochama said. “Both are valid. Sellers who invest proactively spend less time and money on compliance over the long term and are better prepared as Amazon’s requirements evolve.”ResourcesFull article: https://qalitex.com/services/amazon-compliance-testing/ About Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex Laboratories is an ISO 17025-accredited third-party analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The laboratory provides COA testing, ICP-MS heavy metal analysis, microbiology testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, stability studies under ICH guidelines, and regulatory compliance support for dietary supplement brands, cosmetic companies, and consumer goods manufacturers. Standard turnaround times start at 48 hours. Testing programs meet 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon supplement compliance, and Health Canada NHP Directorate standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.