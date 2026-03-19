Diamante launches world’s first quantum-proof Layer 1 mainnet

Quantum threats are real. $440B in crypto at risk. Diamante launches quantum safe Layer 1 with enterprise adoption already live.

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamante , a Layer 1 blockchain backed by Abu Dhabi's Royal Family, launched its quantum-resistant mainnet on 11th March, with quantum-safe cryptography embedded at the core of the network architecture rather than introduced as a later upgrade or optional feature.Every major blockchain today Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana relies on encryption never built to withstand quantum computers. Vitalik Buterin acknowledged two weeks ago that Ethereum's security overhaul could take until 2030. Bitcoin's migration is estimated at five to ten years. CoinDesk reported that nearly seven million Bitcoin including Satoshi's coins, roughly $440 billion sit in wallets already vulnerable.The timing isn't coincidental. In January, the FBI, CISA, and NIST jointly designated 2026 the "Year of Quantum Security" the first time federal agencies have treated quantum as operational, not theoretical. CISA mandated that US agencies procure quantum safe products. The G7 issued a migration roadmap targeting 2030. And Quantinuum filed a confidential IPO north of $20 billion. Quantum is no longer research, it's commercially investable infrastructure.Implications for the blockchain ecosystemFor users: Diamante’s network uses quantum-resistant cryptographic methods designed to help protect assets and transactions against potential future risks posed by quantum computing.For institutions: a blockchain infrastructure designed to support long-term development without requiring major cryptographic upgrades. Diamante reports MiCA compliance across 30 EU/EEA states and has received a FINMA no-action letter from Swiss regulators.For the broader market: an example of how blockchain networks are beginning to address potential quantum-security risks affecting the broader digital asset ecosystem.The networkDiamante's mainnet has been operational since 2022 with nearly two million wallets. Today's launch delivers over 120,000 transactions per second, 1.5 second finality, and three developer ecosystems on a single chain with a built in privacy layer.The upgrade follows a testnet that drew 2.3 million users who ran 57 million transactions in two months. Enterprise adoption is live: a signed tokenization deal with the world's largest ferrochrome producer, representing $3 billion plus in annual volume.Diamante has raised $14 million and is raising $20 million at $250 million pre-money."Today this industry stops talking about the quantum threat and starts seeing the quantum solution. We built Diamante to be ready from day one not from day someday. This isn't just our milestone. It's a wake up call for every chain still running on borrowed time," said Chirag Jetani, Founder & CEO, Diamante."Security should never be something you bolt on after the fact. Every block, every transaction, every signature on Diamante is quantum safe by default. Not as a feature. Not as an option. As the foundation. The rest of the industry will spend years getting where we are today. We just got there first," stated Arijit Biswas, CTO, Diamante.About DiamanteDiamante is the world's first quantum safe Layer 1 secure against tomorrow's threats, compliant across the world's toughest regulatory frameworks, and open to every major developer ecosystem. Mainnet live since 2022. Quantum proof since today.Diamante.ioMedia contact: Lalit Choudhary I lalit@diamante.io

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