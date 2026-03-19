PIUR IMAGING Launches AI-Powered Software Reducing Thyroid Ultrasound Workflow Time by up to 60%

PIUR tUS Infinity-Thyroid software

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIUR IMAGING today announced the launch of an upgraded version of its PIUR tUS Infinity-Thyroid software, an AI-powered 3D ultrasound solution designed to significantly reduce thyroid examination time while improving workflow efficiency and reproducibility.

The latest version is optimized for seamless integration into radiology workflows. Leveraging advanced AI-driven automation, image acquisition can be completed in as little as 10 seconds per lobe. Automated annotation, documentation, and structured report generation eliminate manual transcription and reduce operator dependency. Overall, scan-to-report time can be reduced by up to 60% compared to conventional 2D ultrasound workflows.

Ultrasound is the most widely used diagnostic imaging modality worldwide and continues to grow with expanding clinical applications and aging populations. However, thyroid ultrasound remains highly manual and dependent on operator experience, limiting scalability amid a global shortage of trained sonographers.

“Ultrasound is indispensable in everyday clinical practice, yet workflows remain largely manual,” said Frederik Bender, CEO of PIUR IMAGING. “With PIUR tUS Infinity-Thyroid, we combine 3D imaging and AI-based automation to standardize thyroid examinations, accelerate reporting, and help healthcare providers address capacity constraints without compromising diagnostic quality.”

How It Works

PIUR tUS Infinity-Thyroid integrates seamlessly into clinical workflows and guides clinicians through a streamlined three-step process:

• Sweep Acquisition & AI-Analysis: A single sweep per thyroid lobe enables automatic analysis, documentation, and annotation of lobes and nodules.

• Review & Verification: Clinicians review and validate results before final confirmation. An integrated ACR-TIRADS calculator additionally supports the user with nodule classification.

• Automated Report Generation: A structured DICOM SR report, including annotated images, is generated automatically and can be transferred directly to PACS. An integrated PowerScribe plug-in will be available shortly.

Designed to Reduce Manual Effort and Improve Economics

By minimizing operator dependency and standardizing documentation, the solution helps ensure consistent results across users and clinical settings. Shorter examination times improve throughput, while an existing CPT Category I reimbursement code in the United States supports economic optimization for thyroid ultrasound procedures.

Real Clinical Impact

Early clinical adopters report significant workflow acceleration and improved standardization of thyroid assessments. Detailed clinical experiences are available at: www.piurimaging.com/testimonials.

Experience the PIUR tUS Infinity in Action

Visit PIUR IMAGING this summer at the AIUM Annual Convention and the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) Expo to experience our software live. Explore the full list of upcoming events here: https://piurimaging.com/events.

About PIUR IMAGING

PIUR IMAGING is an ISO 13485-certified and FDA-cleared MedTech company with offices in Austria, Germany, and the United States. The company develops AI-powered 3D ultrasound solutions designed to enhance everyday clinical workflows and enable scalable, reproducible, and efficient diagnostic imaging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.