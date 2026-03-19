UK Startup, Naya AI, Deploys AI Sales Workers for SMBs

Sheffield startup has built an agentic sales platform that responds to leads in under 60 seconds and follows up 12 times across voice, SMS, and email

Naya is built for every business that cannot afford a sales team, but cannot afford to keep losing leads either.” — Possible Etumnu, Co-Founder and CEO

SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, UK small businesses lose revenue to a problem they rarely name correctly. They blame slow markets. They blame competitors. The real culprit is silence.

85% of callers who reach voicemail never try again. 80% of sales happen only after a 5th to 12th contact attempt, yet 90% of business owners give up after the first. The result is over £100,000 in lost revenue per SMB per year—not to better competition, but to no response at all.

Naya AI was built to end that.

The average UK SMB takes 42 hours to respond to a lead. Naya responds in under 60 seconds.

THE MISTAKE MOST GROWING BUSINESSES ARE MAKING

Picture a kitchen company spending £5,000 a month on Google Ads. The leads come in. The owner is on a job. Three hours later they call back. The lead has already moved on. The ad budget is still spent.

Or a solar company with 200 uncontacted leads in a spreadsheet from the past six weeks. They intend to follow up. There is simply never a moment when delivering today's work and chasing last month's leads happen simultaneously.

This is not a time management problem. It is an infrastructure problem. Almost every CRM, email tool and voice platform on the market assumes someone will be available to manage the process. For the vast majority of UK small businesses, that person does not exist.

The leads are there. The problem is the system . . . or the lack of one.

AN AI SALES DEPARTMENT, LIVE IN 10 MINUTES

Naya deploys autonomous AI workers that handle prospecting, lead enrichment, outreach, qualification, follow-up and appointment booking across voice, SMS and email - simultaneously, without human intervention, around the clock.

The moment a lead arrives from an ad, form or integration, Naya contacts them within 60 seconds. MIT research confirms that responding within 5 minutes produces a 100x higher contact rate and 21x higher conversion rate. Most businesses never hit that window. Naya never misses it. For existing lead banks, a single upload puts every contact into an automated, personalised outreach sequence that runs continuously until each lead books, opts out, or is disqualified.

Naya is live in 10 minutes with no code. Users specify what they are selling. The AI—trained on 400 hours of real high-ticket sales call data including objection handling, BANT qualification and conversion psychology—handles the rest.

“I spent years as a high-ticket closer watching enterprise sales systems generate $80,000 to $100,000 a month," said Possible Etumnu, Co-Founder and CEO at Naya AI. "Then I watched SMB clients lose those same leads to silence. Naya is what I built to fix that—for every business that cannot afford a sales team but cannot afford to keep losing leads either.”

BUILT DIFFERENT

Naya's text-to-speech and speech-to-text models run on dedicated H100 GPU servers on its own infrastructure—no dependency on external voice providers, no third-party concurrency ceiling, sub-800ms latency. Before any call is made, the platform researches and enriches each prospect in real time. A human SDR handles 20 to 40 researched calls a day. Naya handles hundreds simultaneously. Every interaction feeds back into a self-learning model that automatically improves conversion rates over time.

COMPLIANCE BUILT IN

In February 2024, the FCC ruled that AI-generated voice calls fall under TCPA, making compliance mandatory for every AI voice platform in the US. TCPA class actions surged 95% year-on-year in 2025. In the UK, the ICO fined energy companies £550,000 in late 2025 for AI calls made without proper consent under PECR. Most platforms leave compliance to the customer. Naya scrubs every call against the US National Do Not Call Registry and UK TPS/CTPS registries in real time, and honours opt-out requests instantly. All data is hosted on Google Cloud Platform with European data residency and ISO 27001 certification.

WHO NAYA IS FOR

Any business generating more inbound leads than it can respond to, or sitting on a database of contacts that have never been properly worked. Home services, solar, agencies, recruiters, e-commerce - the sector does not matter. The lead volume does.

Visit nayaai.io or contact hello@nayaai.io to see Naya running on your own leads.

ABOUT NAYA AI

Naya AI (Naya Systems Ltd, Co. No. 16665484) is an agentic sales execution platform founded in Sheffield, England in August 2025. The platform deploys AI workers that prospect, enrich, research, contact, qualify and book leads across voice, SMS and email—giving small businesses the sales infrastructure of a large enterprise without the cost or complexity.

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