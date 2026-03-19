ICE Crypto renews Digital Currency Exchange registration

ICE Crytpo

International Crypto Exchange set for Australian market success

Now major financial institutions are seeing Crypto it as the NextGen of currency - in 2018 we were just ahead of our time” — Wayne Sharpe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ice Crypto Limited (UK) Successfully renewed its Australian registration to provide Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) Services via its subsidiary International Crypto Exchange Pty Ltd.Additionally, the International Crypto Exchange trademark for the USA has been renewed and extended for a further 10 years.This is the precursor for a growth Capital Investment Series A round planned for May 2026. Ice Crypto was formed in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Wayne Sharpe who provided all the Seed capital then and since and has held multiple worldwide registered trademarks in addition to a suite of related domains including icecrypto.io, icemarkets.io and icevault.io.The DCE was first granted in 2018 but was suspended in 2023 after the business was effectively put into ‘hover mode’ post Covid era lockdowns; in 2022 the decision by the parent company Global Environmental Markets Pty Ltd (GEM) was to focus capital resources on the carbon and environmental sector subsidiaries and licensees including Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX) “When I founded ICE Crypto there was no Institutional Interest in the emerging Crypto space, so they avoided it due to potential reputational risks” says CEO & Founder Wayne Sharpe. He adds “Now major financial institutions are seeing Crypto it as the NextGen of currency - we were just ahead of our time”CTX briefly considered engaging in Crypto but there is no evidence anywhere in the world of success for Crypto and Carbon to deliver meaningful results – despite the ICE Crypto group owning the ICE Carbon trademark. Future business solutions or strategic partnerships may provide that opportunity.Regulatory Tailwinds Driving Market OpportunityAround the world new regulations are emerging to support growth of credible scalable Crypto markets, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday issued an interpretation clarifying which types of cryptocurrencies are considered securities and how a "non-security" digital asset could meet certain conditions to become an investment contract.Crypto regulation in Australia is evolving rapidly, moving towards a formal licensing framework for digital asset platforms to increase consumer protection and market integrity. The Current DCE is issued by AUSTRAC (Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre): Responsible for AML/CTF (Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing) compliance. All digital currency exchanges must register with AUSTRAC, adhere to "Know Your Customer" (KYC) rules, and report suspicious activities.ICE Crypto has always had its sights on the elite end of Crypto Currency and Security Tokens trading, before most people knew what they were. Now that the GEM carbon and environment operations have solid infrastructure and are operationally profitable, GEM initially sought M&A opportunities for ICE Crypto in 2025, but after those were inconclusive it was time to consider re-invigorating the business to full operations. Hence the timely renewal of its Australian DCE.For more information contact info@ICEcrypto.ioAbout ICE Crypto& International Crypto ExchangeFounded in 2018 by Wayne Sharpe the Founder & CEO of Bartercard in 1991 (pre-Internet) which became the world’s first online and real world Global B2B ‘alternative currency’ turning over in excess of $40 Billion under his 21 years at the helm. In Asia in 2017 Wayne was proclaimed as the ‘Grandfather of Crypto’ and the rest is history. Wayne sold his majority stake in Bartercard to fund the seed and multiple rounds of capital to establish Ice Crypto after global success with CTX and GEM.About Carbon Trade eXchange(CTXCTX is the world’s first, leading and only truly Global exchange for the Voluntary Carbon markets, with millions of credits from projects in over 50 countries and every known project type, with credits listed & held in escrow in 15 Registries worldwide, and is the only exchange partner with the UNFCCC CDM Registry. CTX uses GEM technology to operate 24/7/365 via any internet connected device and has traded over 900 million credits in its 18+ years in operation. Trusted, Secure & Transparent.Disclaimer: ICE Crypto Limited and International Crypto Exchange Pty Ltd have no affiliation or relationship with International Exchange Holdings Inc. or its subsidiaries.

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