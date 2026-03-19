Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Eid al-Fitr

CANADA, March 19 - “Tonight, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Over the coming days, Muslims will gather with family and friends to enjoy feasts, exchange gifts, recite prayers, and reflect on the spiritual lessons of Ramadan. Before this sacred celebration starts, Muslims will give Zakat al-Fitr. This is an act of charity that reflects the spirit of generosity at the heart of Islam.

As Eid sheds light on the importance of community, unity, and faith, we are reminded that these values are embedded in the many contributions Canadian Muslims make to building a stronger, more resilient country.

I wish a blessed and happy Eid al-Fitr to all those celebrating. Eid Mubarak.”