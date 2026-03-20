Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the International Day of La Francophonie

CANADA, March 20 - “The French language is at the heart of the Canadian identity. We are a proudly bilingual country that respects and celebrates its official languages. On this International Day of La Francophonie, we recognise the role of the French language in enriching Canadian society, inspiring our culture, and connecting millions across every province and territory.

Our government remains committed to upholding the equality of French and English provided in the Official Languages Act. We work in collaboration with provinces and territories to fund French-language education – expanding access to learning opportunities for children and youth while promoting bilingualism across the country.

Original French-language content is crucial to ensuring Canadian Francophone stories are told, shared, and preserved – strengthening Francophone identity across the country. Through Budget 2025, we invested $150 million to protect our national public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada. This funding ensures CBC/Radio-Canada can continue to produce high-quality French-language programming – showcasing the richness of French culture nationwide.

French is also essential to Canada’s global leadership. Canada is a founding member of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie and is its second-largest donor. Last December, our government announced Canada’s bid to host the Sommet de la Francophonie in 2028. This would provide the opportunity to increase trade and investment between Francophonie countries and showcase Canada’s proud and distinct Francophone communities.

I join all Francophones and Francophiles in Canada in celebrating the French language, and reaffirm our commitment to preserving it as part of our identity.”