ShipMonk Opens First Fulfillment Center Designed Specifically for Apparel Brands

ShipMonk Opens First Fulfillment Center Designed Specifically for Apparel New Louisville facility reflects ShipMonk's continued focus on apparel brands, with fulfillment tailored to the unique demands of the category

New Louisville facility reflects ShipMonk's continued focus on apparel brands, with fulfillment tailored to the unique demands of the category

Apparel brands need partners who understand the complexity behind every order. Our merchant-first approach means designing fulfillment around how apparel brands actually operate.” — Kevin Sides, Co-founder & CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipMonk , the leading global fulfillment provider for high-growth and enterprise ecommerce brands, today announced the opening of a new fulfillment center in Louisville, Kentucky. Built with a merchant-first approach, the facility is purpose-built for apparel brands and marks the first ShipMonk location designed around a single category.Apparel fulfillment brings distinct challenges, from managing size and style-driven SKU complexity to processing fit-related returns and handling soft goods at scale. The new facility was designed around those realities, informed by ShipMonk's work with high-growth and large-scale apparel brands across its global network."Apparel brands need partners who understand the complexity behind every order – from returns, to presentation, to speed," said Kevin Sides, CEO and cofounder of ShipMonk. "Our merchant-first approach means designing fulfillment around how brands actually operate. This facility was built to support those details and help brands scale without losing control of the customer experience."A Purpose-Built Innovation Center for ApparelThis new facility is more than a fulfillment center. It’s ShipMonk's dedicated hub for launching new apparel-specific solutions, where the company's teams develop and refine best-in-class capabilities before scaling them across ShipMonk’s broader network. At 406,000 square feet with 60 dock doors and more than 300,000 storage locations, the facility was designed from the ground up to handle the volume and complexity that apparel brands demand.Designed for How Apparel Brands Actually Fulfill OrdersKY2's infrastructure and workflows address the full operational lifecycle of an apparel order:High-Density Infrastructure: Layouts optimized for high-SKU density, enabling rapid picking across deep garment inventories and high-volume footwear assortments.Specialized Receiving: Next-generation receiving workflows accelerate dock-to-stock time by efficiently processing floor-loaded trailers and mixed cartons.Innovative Returns Processing: Dedicated rework stations support a full range of garment restoration capabilities — including steaming and re-tagging — ensuring restockable items are returned to inventory in hours, not days.Personalization: On-site embroidery services support premium customization at scale.Bespoke Fulfillment Services: Full capabilities for hanger application, hang tagging, price ticketing, and poly-bagging.B2B Compliance & Retailer Prep: Specialized workflows manage wholesale complexity and ensure floor-ready presentation, with dedicated support to meet strict retailer compliance standards."Fulfillment shouldn't slow brands down or force compromises," Sides added. "When it's done right, it becomes a growth advantage. That's exactly what we built here."Expanding a Proven Network in a Key MarketKY2 expands ShipMonk's existing Louisville campus, which serves as a central hub for customers shipping nationwide. Its central US location provides optimized shipping costs across distributed customer bases. ShipMonk's campus approach enables faster customer onboarding, shared labor and training, and the flexibility to adjust capacity as demand changes — giving brands the operational resilience they need during peak seasons and periods of volatility. When fully staffed, the facility is expected to employ approximately 250 people, with the majority of roles representing new positions as ShipMonk continues to scale its operations.Strong MomentumThe Louisville opening follows a year of continued growth and investment for ShipMonk, as the company deepens its focus on complex categories where fulfillment quality impacts customer experience, including apparel, wellness, and consumer goods.Heading into Q2 2026, ShipMonk:Supports more than 1,000 enterprise brands worldwideMaintains 99.95% order accuracy, every order, every timeInvests more than $10 million annually in research and development, advancing AI-driven technology and real-time visibility for its merchantsDelivers orders to customers in 195 countriesFor more information about ShipMonk, please visit shipmonk.com.###About ShipMonk: Founded in 2014, ShipMonk is a global fulfillment provider that helps high-growth ecommerce and enterprise brands scale with confidence. ShipMonk combines proprietary technology with a network of owned and operated fulfillment centers around the world, giving brands real-time visibility, operational control, and the flexibility to grow across channels and regions. Built on a merchant-first philosophy, ShipMonk supports complex fulfillment needs across categories including apparel, wellness, and consumer goods — handling everything from inventory management and order fulfillment to returns and value-added services. With a focus on accuracy, reliability, and long-term partnership, ShipMonk helps brands stress less and grow more. For more information, visit shipmonk.com.

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