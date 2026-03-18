Updated outsourcing and third-party risk management: central counterparties

The Bank of England has published its revised supervisory statement on outsourcing and third-party risk management for central counterparties (CCPs). The supervisory statement explains how CCPs should interpret key definitions and manage risks across all third‑party and outsourcing arrangements, apply proportionality including for intragroup outsourcing, meet expectations for governance, risk management and record‑keeping, assess and manage outsourcing risks during the pre‑outsourcing phase including materiality, due diligence and any required notifications, and ensure written agreements for material outsourcing cover core areas. The revisions provide specific guidance to support the reporting and disclosure requirements under the Bank’s operational incident and outsourcing and third-party reporting (IOREP) requirements for financial market infrastructures (FMIs). The IOREP rules require CCPs to notify the Bank of new or significantly changed material third-party arrangements and provide an annual register of these to the Bank. These reports are submitted through Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) platforms. The Bank is following a joint approach with the Prudential Regulation Authority and FCA. This amended supervisory statement will take effect on 18 March 2027. The supervisory statement that has effect until that date is Outsourcing and third party risk management Supervisory Statement: central counterparties.

1: Introduction 1.1 This supervisory statement (SS) on outsourcing and third-party risk management is relevant to all Bank of England (Bank) supervised central counterparties (CCPs) and UK entities which are planning to apply to the Bank for authorisation as a UK CCP pursuant to UK EMIR.footnote [1] 1.2 CCPs’ reliance on third parties, in particular through outsourcing arrangements, is well established, and is already subject to existing regulatory requirements and CPMI-IOSCO’s Principles for Financial Markets Infrastructure (PFMI), with which the Bank expects CCPs to have regard. This includes outsourcing requirements set out in Article 35 of the onshored Regulation (EU) No 648/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 July 2012 on OTC derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories (UK EMIR) as well as other detailed onshored requirements as contained in relevant technical standards, and the Bank’s rules for notification and maintenance of a register of third-party arrangements. CCPs are also expected to have due regard to the Bank’s policy on operational resilience. 1.3 This SS explains the Bank’s supervisory approach to outsourcing and third party-risk management, which is relevant to many areas of a CCP’s operations. It provides guidance as to how the Bank expects CCPs to meet their regulatory obligations and sets out more specific requirements and expectations for CCPs than is contained within the PFMI, UK EMIR and relevant technical standards and the Bank’s rules. In particular: Section 2 elaborates on the definition of ‘third party’ and ‘outsourcing’, and sets out the expectations for managing the risks arising from all third-party dependencies that could pose a threat to the safety and efficiency of the CCP thereby impacting financial stability. It also elaborates on the expectation for CCPs to have a sufficient understanding on the risks to clearing services when participants outsource to the cloud.

Section 3 clarifies how the principle of proportionality applies to the expectations in this SS, in particular, to intragroup outsourcing.

Sectionr 4 sets out the Bank’s expectations on governance and accountability, risk management and record keeping, including maintaining a register of material third-party arrangements and submitting this annually to the Bank through the FCA RegData platform.

Section 5 sets out the Bank’s expectations for CCPs during the pre-outsourcing phase. It addresses the materiality and risk assessments of their outsourcing and other third-party arrangements (including notification to the Bank through the FCA Connect platform when entering into or significantly changing a material third-party arrangement), and CCPs’ due diligence on third parties.

Section 6 lists the areas that the Bank expects written agreements relating to material outsourcing arrangements to address as a minimum. The following four areas are then examined in detail in Sectionss 7–10: data security (Section 7); access, audit, and information rights (Section 8); sub-outsourcing (Section 9); and business continuity and exit strategies (Section 10).

1.4 CCPs are required to comply with UK EMIR and relevant technical standards and Bank rules and these will continue to apply. 1.5 These requirements and expectations also complement the ‘Bank of England policy on Operational Resilience of FMIs’ published in March 2021 and the Bank of England policy on Operational Resilience: Operational Incident Reporting Supervisory Statement. 1.6 This supervisory statement is an amended version of that published on 8 February 2023. The changes made are to include expectations relating to rules requiring notification to the Bank of material third-party arrangements (Rule 2 of the Notification and Regulatory Reporting for CCPs Part of the Bank of England FMI Rulebook) and maintenance and submission to the Bank on an annual basis of a register of these arrangements (Rule 3 of the Notification and Regulatory Reporting for CCPs part of the Bank of England FMI Rulebook), which CCPs are expected to comply with from 18 March 2027. CCPs are expected to comply with the existing supervisory statement until that date. 1.7 In developing the expectations in this SS, including in relation to cloud usage, the Bank has taken account of: Financial Stability Board (FSB), ‘Effective Practices for Cyber Incident Response and Recovery’ (FSB Effective Practices) and Discussion Paper on ‘Regulatory and Supervisory Issues Relating to Outsourcing and Third-Party Relationships’;

G7 Fundamental Elements for Third-Party Cyber Risk Management in the Financial Sector’ (G7 Third-Party Elements); and

International Organisation of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) ‘Principles on Outsourcing’. 1.8 This SS applies to all forms of outsourcing and, where indicated, third-party arrangements. This SS also includes examples, references and sections addressing specific issues of particular relevance to cloud outsourcing, such as data security, business continuity and exit planning. By addressing these issues, the SS seeks to provide conditions that can help give CCPs assurance to deploy the cloud in a safe and resilient manner in line with the Bank’s response to ‘The future of finance report’. 1.9 This draft SS should be read alongside and interpreted consistently with the relevant oversight framework, including the following existing expectations on outsourcing and third-party risk management for CCPs: UK EMIR & Technical standards;

Notifications and Regulatory Reporting for CCPs Part of the Bank’s FMI Rulebook

CPMI-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructure; and

CPMI-IOSCO Oversight expectations applicable to critical service providers (Annex F).

2: Definitions and scope Third-party arrangements 2.1 The Bank defines third-party arrangements as arrangements of any form between a CCP and a person who provides products or services to a CCP. This is regardless of whether these products or services are ones that would otherwise be provided by the CCP itself, are provided directly or by a sub-contractor, or are provided by a group entity, meaning that it encompasses both outsourcing and non-outsourcing third-party arrangements. This definition of ‘third party’ is consistent with the definition used by the G7 Third-Party Elements and other international supervisory authorities. The scope of the SS includes products or services, which includes processes, activities or business functions performed or provided by third parties, including both outsourced and non-outsourced arrangements. A CCP will remain responsible if a third party on whom it relies, whether wholly or in part, to provide an important business service, fails to remain within impact tolerances or causes the CCP to fail to do so. Outsourcing arrangements 2.2 One type of third-party arrangement is outsourcing. In line with the definition of third party, the SS defines outsourcing as an arrangement of any form between a CCP, and a third party, whether a supervised entity or not, by which that third-party provides a product, performs a service, a process, an activity or a business function, whether directly or by sub-outsourcing, which would otherwise be undertaken by the CCP itself. 2.3 This definition expands on the approach in UK EMIR Article 35 and PFMI Principle 17: Operational Risk. When a CCP outsources services or activities to a third party, it shall remain fully responsible for discharging all of its obligations, and outsourcing does not result in the delegation of its responsibility. This is a key principle underlying all requirements and expectations regarding outsourcing and other third-party arrangements. Non-outsourcing third-party arrangements 2.4 As some non-outsourcing third-party arrangements may also impact the Bank’s objectives, the Bank expects CCPs to assess the risks of all third-party arrangements irrespective of whether they fall within the definition of outsourcing. CCPs, as risk managers, should apply adequate governance, risk management and controls to manage the risks arising from all their third-party arrangements that could pose a threat to the safety and efficiency of clearing services thereby impacting financial stability. 2.5 Examples of non-outsourcing third-party arrangements may include but are not limited to: purchases of hardware, software, and other information, communication and technology products such as: the design and build of an on-premises IT platform; the purchase of data collated by third-party providers (data brokers); open source software, and machine learning libraries developed by third-party providers;

the use of aggregators or facilitators to access another financial market infrastructure; and

the use of a supply chain for the provision of hardware, and other information, communication and technology products. 2.6 Third-party arrangements are also subject to relevant requirements on operational resilience. Where third parties provide or support the provision of important business services, the Bank expects CCPs to manage the risk and obtain appropriate assurance to ensure important business services are able to remain within impact tolerance in the event of an extreme but plausible disruption. Material third-party and outsourcing arrangements 2.7 The Bank defines material third-party arrangements, for the purposes of this SS, as those where the disruption or failure of the products or services provided to the CCP could pose a risk to the continuity of service provided by the CCP or the safety and efficiency of the CCP’s clearing services. This is irrespective of whether the relationship is an outsourced or non-outsourced arrangement. This definition builds on Annex F where the operational reliability of a CCP may be dependent on the continuous and adequate functioning of such third-party arrangements. This definition of materiality extends to outsourcing and other third-party arrangements, where the relevant services are of such importance that a disruption, or failure, of the services could pose a risk to the continuity of service provided by the CCP, and could threaten the safety and efficiency of clearing services. 2.8 Where a third-party arrangement is identified as a material third-party arrangement, CCPs must comply with the Bank’s rules in the Notifications and Regulatory Reporting for CCPs Part of the Bank’s FMI Rulebook, and the Bank expects CCPs to meet the expectations set out in Annex F, and implement proportionate, risk-based suitable controls. These controls do not necessarily have to be the same as those that apply to outsourcing arrangements. However, the controls should be appropriate to the risks of the third-party arrangement and as robust as the controls that would apply to outsourcing arrangements with an equivalent level of risk. It follows that CCPs should apply stricter controls to high-risk, non-outsourcing third-party arrangements than to low-risk outsourcing arrangements. Participant outsourcing arrangements 2.9 Where CCPs permit participants to outsource their connectivity to financial markets infrastructure to the cloud, this may create indirect dependencies on one or more cloud service providers (CSPs), with which a CCP may or may not have a separate, direct contractual relationship (and by extension, concentration risk on a single provider at both the CCP and systemic levels). CCPs act as risk managers and should therefore understand the nature and scope of outsourcing among their participants, including how the use of new technologies, such as the cloud, may introduce new, or increase existing, systemic risks. 2.10 This is also consistent with UK EMIR RTS 153/2013 Article 4: Risk management and internal control mechanisms, where the Bank expects CCPs to have a sound framework for the comprehensive management of all material risks to which it is or may be exposed. In establishing risk-management policies, procedures and systems, a CCP shall structure them in a way as to ensure that clearing members properly manage and contain the risks they pose to the CCP. Important business services 2.11 The Bank’s operational resilience supervisory statement expects CCPs to identify their important business services, and document the necessary people, processes, technology, facilities, and information (the ‘resources’) required to deliver each of their important business services. This process is referred to as mapping. The Bank expects CCPs to map the resources necessary to deliver important business services including where the resources are being provided wholly or in part by a third party or in an intragroup entity. CCPs should identify and understand how their third parties support their important business services, including any reliance placed on supply chains or sub-outsourcing arrangements. As defined in the operational resilience supervisory statement, the Bank considers that a business service is an important business service if a prolonged disruption of that business service would significantly disrupt the orderly functioning of a market which a CCP serves, thereby impacting financial stability in the UK. 2.12 The Bank’s operational resilience supervisory statement also expects CCPs to set an impact tolerance for each of its important business services. The impact tolerance must be set for each important business service at a maximum tolerable level of disruption, whereby further disruption would pose a significant impact to the market the CCP serves. CCPs must take all reasonable actions to ensure it remains within its impact tolerance for each important business service in the event of an extreme but plausible disruption to its operations.

3: Proportionality 3.1 CCPs should meet the expectations in this SS in a manner appropriate to their size, internal organisation, risk profile, and the nature, scope and complexity of their activities. 3.2 Proportionality and the materiality of outsourcing arrangements (Section 5) are separate but complementary concepts, and CCPs should consider the links between the two. Proportionality focuses on the characteristics of a CCP, including its systemic significance. Materiality assesses the potential impact of a given outsourcing or third-party arrangement on the safety and efficiency of clearing services, including: its operational resilience; its ability to comply with legal and regulatory obligations; and the risk that CCPs’ ability to meet these obligations could be compromised if the arrangement is not subject to appropriate controls and oversight. Materiality can change over time, and CCPs should reassess both materiality and proportionality as appropriate. Intragroup outsourcing 3.3 Intragroup outsourcing is not inherently less risky than outsourcing to third parties outside a CCP’s group and is subject to the same requirements. CCPs should have due regard to the level of control and influence over the entity that is providing the outsourced service and comply with the expectations in the SS in a proportionate manner. 3.4 Control and influence may vary depending on the characteristics of a group. For instance, a CCP that outsources to a subsidiary may have greater control and influence than one that outsources to its parent company. The following factors may also be relevant when determining the level of control and influence: the group’s governance structure, including reporting lines, the level of connectivity between a CCP’s and its group’s boards, board committees, executive committees, internal control functions and/or other relevant functions (eg technology or shared services);

the allocation of responsibilities throughout the group;

the ability of a CCP to alter its intragroup outsourcing arrangements and/or influence their terms and conditions to ensure they meet its UK regulatory obligations and manage the relevant CCP’s business and UK-specific risks; and

the consistency and robustness of group wide standards, controls, policies, and procedures (eg on business continuity plans and cyber security). 3.5 Depending on its level of control and influence in respect of intragroup outsourcing arrangements, a CCP may, for example: rely on the vendor due diligence undertaken by the group, although the CCP should still be fully accountable for assessing and deciding whether a potential third party that is part of its group has the ability, capacity, resources, and appropriate organisational structure to support the performance of the outsourced function or third-party service;

rely on the group’s potentially stronger negotiating and purchasing power to enter into group-wide arrangements with external third parties;

adapt certain clauses in outsourcing agreements (a written agreement is always required – even in intragroup arrangements (Section 6));

rely on group policies and procedures as long as they comply with their UK legal and regulatory obligations and allow them to manage relevant risks (eg group cyber security or data protection policies, such as binding corporate rules for international data transfers);

rely on a centralised group process for overseeing third parties, including the exercise of access, audit, and information rights, provided that this process appropriately takes into account and documents any legal entity-specific risks and allows for legal entity-specific risk mitigation where necessary; and

rely on business continuity, contingency, and exit plans developed at group level, provided that they adequately safeguard their operational resilience (eg where the outsourcing or third-party arrangement supports the delivery of an important business service, the group’s business continuity policy sets out a recovery objective that is consistent with the impact tolerance assigned to that important business service).

4: Governance and record keeping 4.1 The Bank sets out expectations in this SS regarding: board engagement on outsourcing and third-party risks;

outsourcing and third-party risk management;

allocation of responsibilities;

outsourcing and third-party risk management policies; and

record-keeping. 4.2 The term ‘board’ is defined as a CCP’s body or bodies appointed in accordance with national law, which are empowered to set a CCP’s strategy, objectives and overall direction, oversee and monitor executive decision-making, and includes the people who effectively direct the business of a CCP. Board engagement on outsourcing and third party risks 4.3 Boards and senior management cannot outsource their responsibilities. CCPs that enter into outsourcing arrangements remain fully accountable for complying with all their regulatory obligations. This is a key principle underlying all requirements and expectations regarding outsourcing and non-outsourcing third-party arrangements, including the expectations in this SS. This is consistent with UK EMIR Article 35(1)(g). 4.4 CCPs’ boards should establish a clear, documented risk management framework that includes its risk tolerance policy, assigns responsibilities and accountability for risk decisions, and addresses decision making in crises and emergencies. Governance arrangements should ensure that the risk management and internal control functions have sufficient authority, independence, resources, and access to the board. A CCP’s board, or a body designated by the board with responsibility for risk management should: set the control environment throughout the CCP, including the risk appetite or tolerance levels in respect of outsourcing and third-party risk management;

bear responsibility for the effective management of all risks to which the CCP is exposed, including by: approving the criteria used for assessing and identifying third parties and outsourcing arrangements that are critical to the CCP; appropriately identifying and having an understanding of the CCP’s reliance on material third parties and material outsourcing arrangements; ensuring that the CCP has appropriate and effective risk management systems and strategies in place to deal with outsourcing arrangements and the third parties; and ensuring that appropriate risk mitigation steps have been taken where a third party provider on whom it relies, whether wholly or in part, to provide an important business service, is unable to remain within impact tolerance in the event of an extreme but plausible disruption event.

4.5 The Bank expects CCPs to perform the function of a risk manager, and ensure that it has sufficient understanding of the risks to clearing services. This includes being responsible for managing and mitigating risks that its third parties pose to the safety and efficiency of clearing services that may thereby impact the financial stability of the UK. Outsourcing and third-party risk management framework 4.6 CCPs should thoroughly identify, assess, measure, monitor, and control the risks associated with their third parties to within board approved risk appetite. This is consistent with UK EMIR Article 35(1)(e) and (f) and Article 26(1). The Bank expects a CCP to undertake an assessment of the operational risks arising from the delivery of any important business services that are supported by third parties as well as operational risks arising from the use of information, communications or technology (ICT) systems. CCPs may leverage and build on oversight expectations set out in Annex F. Each CCP is expected to demonstrate that operational risks and operational resilience issues are reflective of its risk profile, product offerings, business model and operational structure. 4.7 CCPs should ensure that key operational risks identified are considered in and/or managed by: the design of third-party detective, preventative and mitigation controls;

an embedded risk and control self-assessment process set out in the operational risk management framework;

specifying expectations, rights and obligations of third parties as part of contract structuring, business continuity and exit management strategy;

monitoring the operational risks arising from any outsourcing arrangements performed by the third party; and

the design of disruption scenarios that are extreme but plausible, involving third parties for the purposes of testing and managing the operational resilience of important business services. 4.8 CCPs should set triggers for reperforming risk assessments of third party and outsourcing arrangements to reaffirm the third party and outsourcing risks remain within risk appetite, based on an up-to-date understanding of the risks. This should include: an assessment of potential cyber risks and vulnerabilities related to third parties; monitoring of risk metrics and risk indicators; assessment of emerging risks etc. If a CCP leverages a third-party risk management framework used for assessing and managing third party and outsourcing risks, any risk policies, guidelines, standards and procedures should be aligned to the CCP’s broader enterprise risk and operational risk management framework. 4.9 CCPs may also leverage their end-to-end mapping of important business services expected under the Banks’s Operational Resilience policy to identify their intragroup and other third-party dependencies. 4.10 As set out in the Bank’s supervisory statement on operational resilience for central counterparties, where a third party is unable to meet the impact tolerance set for any important business service, or where there is uncertainty as to whether it can be met, the Bank expects a CCP to set out remedial actions that it will undertake to ensure the impact tolerance can be met at an agreed future date. In such situations, the Bank expects the CCP to explain how such risks will be managed as part of its risk management framework; specifically, how mitigating actions, enhancements to the business continuity and disaster recovery plans, combined with testing, will ensure that the important business service can be brought within the impact tolerance should disruption reoccur. In addition, the Bank expects evidence that important business services assessed as being at risk of breaching its impact tolerance are prioritised when a CCP makes investment decisions and choices about remediation or improvements in its systems, processes and technologies. Shared responsibility model 4.11 As part of ensuring effective governance of an outsourcing arrangement, the Bank expects CCPs to define, document, and understand their and the third-parties’ respective responsibilities. In the case of cloud computing, the term commonly used to help CCPs and cloud providers understand their respective obligations is the ‘shared responsibility model’. An example of how the shared responsibility model operates in the case of data outsourced to CSPs is set out below. Example of a shared responsibility model in cloud outsourcing CSPs tend to operate under the ‘shared responsibility model’ whereby: The CCP is responsible for what is in the cloud and the CSP is responsible for the provision of the cloud;

The CCP remains responsible for correctly identifying and classifying data in line with their legal and regulatory obligations, and adopting a risk based approach to the location of data. They also remain responsible for configuration and monitoring of their data in the cloud to reduce security and compliance incidents;

CSPs assume responsibility for the infrastructure running the outsourced service, eg data centres, hardware, software etc; and

CCPs and CSPs share other responsibilities depending on the service model, eg Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), etc. Accountability for outsourcing and third-party risks 4.12 The board must ensure that members of the executive of a CCP possess appropriate skills and experience necessary to discharge their responsibilities for the operation and risk management of clearing services, including managing the risks arising from outsourcing and third-party arrangements. This is consistent with UK EMIR Article 35(1)(g). 4.13 Where appropriate, CCPs should assign responsibility for third-party risk and outsourcing to an accountable person, either a board member and/or a senior executive. The responsibilities encompass CCPs overall third-party risk management framework, policy, and systems and controls relating to outsourcing. The responsibility for individual outsourcing or third-party arrangements may still lie with relevant business lines or other functional areas of the CCP. 4.14 Roles and responsibilities should be clearly defined for day-to-day oversight of third party and outsourcing arrangements. This includes periodic assessment against service level/contractual agreements, as well as operational incidents and management performance metrics. There should also be an independent second-line review function to provide oversight and challenge. This should be complemented by a third-line internal audit function to provide assurance on internal control effectiveness of third party-risk management, and compliance with the relevant policies, legal and regulatory requirements. Outsourcing and third-party risk management policies 4.15 In order to fulfil its obligations under Article 35 of UK EMIR, CCPs’ boards should approve, regularly review, and implement a written third-party risk management policy, and where relevant, an outsourcing policy. This policy should align to and draw upon other relevant internal policies and strategies. A non-exhaustive list of policies that should be considered includes: business model and strategy;

business continuity;

conflicts of interest;

data protection;

information technology;

cyber security;

participant rule book or scheme rules;

operational resilience; and

risk management. 4.16 CCPs should make outsourced and third parties aware of relevant internal policies, including those on outsourcing, data protection, information technology, cyber security, and operational resilience. Where CCPs’ policies include confidential or sensitive information, CCPs should omit or redact it and only share those sections relevant to the performance of the outsourced or third-party service. If redacting or omitting sections of CCPs’ policies is not possible without compromising the readability of the original document, then CCPs should provide separate summaries of the omitted or redacted sections that are relevant to the performance of the outsourced or third-party service. Sharing these policies or summaries thereof with third parties does not dilute CCPs’ responsibilities in terms of managing their outsourcing and third-party arrangements, but can help those third parties get a better understanding of CCPs’ regulatory obligations and other relevant aspects such as their risk tolerance and expected service levels. 4.17 CCPs should also set out their policy and communicate their expectations (eg as part of the scheme rules or their rulebook) when participants engage in outsourcing arrangements that may create new risks to clearing services, or amplify existing risks. CCPs should set out in their policy how the risks to clearing services may be mitigated. For example, when participants are permitted to outsource their connectivity to financial market infrastructure to the cloud, the safety, efficiency, and operational resilience of clearing services may be dependent on the relevant CSPs. 4.18 CCPs’ business continuity policies and plans should take into account: the possibility that the quality of the provision of important business services that are outsourced services deteriorates to unacceptable levels;

the possibility of a prolonged outage at the material third party;

the potential impact of the insolvency or other failure of the material third party (Section 10); and

where relevant, political and other risks in the third-party’s jurisdiction. 4.19 There is no ‘one size fits all’ template for CCPs’ outsourcing and third-party risk management policies, and the policy does not have to be contained in a single document. CCPs are responsible for developing and maintaining a policy that is appropriate to their complexity, organisational structure, and size. 4.20 The outsourcing and third-party risk management policy should be principles-based and may be supported by detailed procedures developed, approved, and maintained below board level. However, it should be sufficiently detailed to provide adequate guidance for a CCP’s staff on how to apply its requirements in practice. At a minimum, it should cover the areas in Table A. Table A: Contents of outsourcing and third party-risk management policy Section Content covered General The responsibilities of the board, including its involvement, as appropriate, in decisions regarding outsourcing to third parties.

The involvement of business lines, internal control functions, and other individuals in respect of outsourcing and third-party arrangements.

Links to other relevant policies.

Documentation and record-keeping.

Procedures for the identification, assessment, management, and mitigation of potential relevant conflicts of interest.

Business continuity planning (BCP) (Section 10).

Differences, if any, between the approach to: intragroup outsourcing versus outsourcing to external third parties; material versus non-material outsourcing; outsourcing to third parties regulated or overseen by the Bank, PRA, or FCA versus unregulated third parties; and outsourcing to third-parties in specific jurisdictions outside the UK.

Pre-outsourcing and on-boarding The processes for vendor due diligence and for assessing the materiality and risks of outsourcing and third-party arrangements (including notification to the Bank where required).

Responsibility for signing-off new outsourcing and third-party arrangements, in particular material outsourcing arrangements. Oversight Procedures for the ongoing assessment of third parties’ performance, including where appropriate: day-to-day oversight, including incident reporting, periodic performance assessment against service level agreements, and periodic strategic assessments; being notified and responding to changes to an outsourcing or third-party arrangement (eg to its financial position, organisational or ownership structures, or sub-outsourcing); an independent second-line review function and a third-line internal audit function to provide oversight/challenge, and assurance, of internal control effectiveness, compliance with policies, legal and regulatory requirements respectively; and renewal processes.

Termination Exit strategies and termination processes, including a requirement for a documented exit plan for material outsourcing arrangements where such an exit is considered possible, explicitly catering for the unexpected termination of an outsourcing agreement (a stressed or unplanned exit), and taking into account possible service interruptions (and the CCP’s impact tolerance for important business services) (Section 10). Participant outsourcing arrangement When participants engage in outsourcing arrangements that may create new risks to the clearing service or amplify existing risk to the clearing service, the CCP should set out in their policy how the risks to the clearing service may be identified, monitored and mitigated. These may include the use of requirements to set out rules on information security, operational resilience and business continuity. It may also require participants to test the resiliency of the arrangement, or the participants’ response to a prolonged outage at their third party. Incident response Procedures for incident response, including methods to detect and collect information about operational incidents originating at a third party, or at the CCP affecting the third party. Procedure should also include communication strategy and reporting mechanisms with other stakeholders and authorities, and, roles and responsibilities in any incident response plan. Record keeping 4.21 The Bank expects CCPs to keep appropriate records of their outsourcing and third-party arrangements. The Bank considers that a CCP in complying with PFMI 3.17.20 and 3.17.21 and UK EMIR Article 35(2) would likely already have records of its outsourcing arrangements for this purpose. The records must be sufficient to enable the CCP to fulfil the expectations concerning concentration risk set out in Paragraph 5.24 below. In addition to the requirements set out in paragraph 4.22 below, CCPs should also make any information on their outsourcing and third-party arrangements, of which the Bank would reasonably expect notice, available to it. 4.22 Rule 3.1 of the Notifications and Regulatory Reporting for CCPs Part of the Bank’s FMI Rulebook requires CCPs to maintain an up-to-date register of information on their material third-party arrangements (‘Register’). CCPs must submit the completed Register once and ensure this is kept up to date at least annually. The Bank expects CCPs to submit the Register and any updates through the FCA RegData platform. The Register collects the data groups specified in Table B. 4.23 For the purposes of completing the Register, the Bank does not expect CCPs to submit information on arrangements pertaining to basic utilities (eg electricity, gas, water). 4.24 The Register template and associated guidance can be found in the Material Third-Party Arrangements Register Template. Table B: Data to be collected under the Register Data collected Details Primary data on regulated CCPs Details on the CCP submitting material third-party arrangement information, including CCP identification and submission references. Primary data on third parties, including intra-group arrangements Details of the third-party service provider CCPs have an arrangement with, including the name, registered address, and legal identifiers of the service provider. Function Category: Data on types of products or services being performed by a third party Information on the products or services being provided by an external third-party provider, including a description of the product or service, whether the product or service supports an Important Business Service, and where the product or service is being performed. Data on products and/or services used Information on the type of product or service being provided by an external third party. Information on supply chain Ranking of third-party providers for each service included in the scope of each contractual arrangement. This includes the third-party provider name and LEI; and the receiving CCP’s name and FRN. CCPs should rank only the most critical elements of a supply chain and not every element, ie those third parties without which the service could not be delivered. Data on assessments Information on the CCP’s due diligence conducted for each arrangement, including details on risk assessments, recent audits, and review by senior management. 4.25 The Bank may also request data on CCPs’ outsourcing arrangements under Section 165(1) and (3) of FSMA by virtue of Paragraph 11 of Schedule 17A of FSMA.

5: Pre-outsourcing phase: materiality assessment, due diligence and risk assessment 5.1 The Bank requires CCPs to: Notify the Bank when entering, or significantly changing, a material third-party arrangement. 5.2 The Bank expects CCPs to: assess the materiality of every outsourcing and third-party arrangement. Some criteria, or combination of criteria, if met, would result in an expectation that the outsourcing or third-party arrangement should be automatically deemed material;

define an assessment framework, including the setting of thresholds or classification of materiality that is aligned to the CCP’s broader operational risk management framework, that is used for identifying and managing third-party risks;

notify the Bank and seek the Bank’s non-objection when entering, or significantly changing a material outsourcing or third-party arrangement, or when there is a material change in their risk profile, and that of their clearing services;

Seek the Bank’s non-objection when entering into, or significantly changing a material third-party arrangement, or when there is a material change in their risk profile, and that of their clearing services.

perform appropriate and proportionate due diligence on all potential third-party arrangements, taking into account expectations set out in PFMI Annex F and where outsourcing involves an important business service, to ensure the third party can maintain the relevant important business within the CCP’s impact tolerances in the event of extreme but plausible disruption;

assess the risks of every third-party arrangement, irrespective of materiality, by identifying the plausible sources of operational risks, including the potential risks arising from the dependency on all third party and outsourcing arrangements, and mitigate their impact through the use of appropriate systems, policies, procedures and controls; and

set out an appropriate frequency to periodically (re)assess the materiality of third-party arrangements. This should include taking reasonable and proportionate steps to identify and manage their overall reliance on third parties, monitor the risk of concentration and manage the risk of vendor lock-in. Materiality assessment 5.3 The Bank’s definition of ‘material third party-arrangements’ is consistent with the PFMI definition of third parties as being critical if the continuous, secure and efficient delivery of these services may be critical to the operations of the CCP. The Bank’s definition of materiality also extends to outsourcing arrangements and other third-party arrangements, where the relevant services are of such importance that a disruption, or failure, of the services could pose a risk to the continuity of service provided by the CCP, and could threaten the safety and efficiency of clearing services. The concept of materiality is consistent with the oversight expectations applicable to critical service providers in Annex F, and materiality, as defined in PRA SS2/21 Outsourcing and third-party risk management which applies to PRA-regulated firms. 5.4 The assessment of materiality of outsourcing arrangements should also take into account whether the outsourcing impacts wholly, or in part, the provision of a CCP’s important business services. If a CCP outsources services that affects the delivery of important business services, this arrangement will generally constitute a ‘material outsourcing arrangement’. 5.5 The concept of materiality itself and the criteria in this section apply to all third-party arrangements. CCPs should determine the materiality of all third-party arrangements using all relevant criteria in this section. Timing and frequency of materiality assessments 5.6 CCPs are expected to set out an appropriate frequency to periodically assess the materiality of their outsourcing and third-party arrangements. Materiality may vary throughout the duration of an arrangement and should therefore be (re)assessed: prior to signing the written agreement;

at appropriate pre-determined intervals thereafter eg during scheduled review periods;

where a CCP plans to scale up its use of the service or dependency on the third party;

if a significant organisational change at the third party or a sub-outsourced third party takes place that could change the nature, scale, and complexity of the risks inherent in the outsourcing arrangement. This includes a material increase or decrease in the scope of services provided, change in how the third party stores, processes or accesses sensitive data, moving data storage to a new location, material change to the ownership or financial position of the third party or change in third party or key sub-contractor (either retaining the terms of the previous arrangement or agreeing new terms); and

where a third party is identified as supporting an important business service following a review of the CCP’s mapping or testing of important business services, or an operational incident. 5.7 Where a CCP expects an outsourcing or third-party arrangement to become material in the future, it should take reasonable steps to ensure that it can comply with all applicable expectations in Sections 6 to 10 before the materiality threshold is crossed. If an outsourcing or third-party arrangement becomes material as a result of new information, changes to operational arrangements, or due to an unexpected occurrence of a severe event, such as a pandemic, CCPs should consider whether additional measures to safeguard their operational resilience are warranted, such as revisions to contractual provisions. Criteria for assessing materiality 5.8 CCPs should develop their own processes for assessing materiality as part of their outsourcing or third-party risk management policy. CCPs are also responsible for assessing the materiality of their outsourcing and third-party arrangements on a case-by-case basis. However, the assessment framework, including the setting of thresholds for classification of materiality, should be aligned to a CCP’s broader operational risk management framework that is used for identifying and managing third-party risks. The Bank expects CCPs to generally consider an outsourcing or third-party arrangement as material where a disruption or failure in its performance of the product or service provided to the CCP could: pose a risk to the continuity of service provided by the CCP, or the safety and efficiency of the CCP’s clearing service, thereby threatening the financial stability of the UK; or

impact the resolvability of the CCP. 5.9 The Bank also expects CCPs to classify an outsourced or third-party arrangement as material if it involves an important business service or where there is a dependency on a third party for the delivery in part, or in full. 5.10 The Bank expects CCPs to have regard to all applicable criteria set out below, both individually and collectively, when assessing the materiality of an outsourcing or third-party arrangement not otherwise covered in this section. Although in practice, many material outsourcing and third-party arrangements involve ICT products or services (eg cloud), the presence of a given ICT product or service does not, in itself, automatically render an outsourcing arrangement material. Materiality criteria Direct connection to the performance of a regulated activity.

Size and complexity of relevant business area(s) or function(s).

The potential impact of a disruption, failure, or inadequate performance on the CCP’s: Business continuity, operational resilience, and operational risk. Ability to: comply with legal and regulatory requirements; conduct appropriate audits of the relevant function, service, or third party; and identify, monitor, and manage all risks. Obligations under: UK EMIR; and the protection of data and the potential impact of a confidentiality breach or failure to ensure data availability and integrity of the institution and its clients, including but not limited to UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018. Participants, members, counterparties or customers and the wider ecosystem. Early intervention, recovery and resolution planning and resolvability.

The CCP’s ability to scale up the outsourced service.

Ability to substitute the third party or bring the outsourced service back in-house, including estimated costs, operational impact, risks and timeframe of an exit in stressed and non-stressed scenarios. 5.11 Below are non-exhaustive scenario-based examples illustrating where a potential defect or failure in the performance of a third-party arrangement could pose a risk to the Bank’s statutory objectives: CCP A uses a third party to automate certain aspects of its cybersecurity, to monitor and analyse risks to prevent cyber-attacks and threats. A system failure at the third party prevents the tool from functioning, leaving the CCP vulnerable to a cyber-attack. A lack of cybersecurity results in the CCP being subject to a cyber-attack, in which sensitive customer data is compromised.

CCP B uses a cloud data centre provided by a third party to manage and process data necessary for its operations. The data centre experiences a failure during a system update, leaving the CCP unable to access data and functions necessary for the delivery of multiple important business services. The disruption adversely impacts a large proportion of its customer base for an extended period.

CCP C relies on a third-party provider to perform specific critical economic functions, including payment settlement services. The third party experiences a major operational disruption which leads to delays in the settlement of high value payments over a few days. 5.12 The materiality of a third-party arrangement should be determined on a case-by-case basis. Indicators of materiality may include but not be limited to the: level of internal governance which the CCP determines is required before initially entering into a proposed third-party arrangement or making significant changes to an existing third-party arrangement. For instance, whether the proposed third-party arrangement is escalated to senior management for approval; and

level of due diligence, ongoing monitoring, business continuity and contingency planning that the CCP considers that the third-party arrangement merits in line with internal criteria. Material third party examples Below are non-exhaustive examples of material third-party arrangements that the Bank would generally expect to meet the criteria set out above: The use of services for the storage of sensitive information, such as data centres, cloud, hosting services, or managed service providers.

Cybersecurity services built and monitored by a third-party provider (for example, DDoS mitigations).

The use of services which are key to the delivery of one of more services or important business services, such as: cloud services which are required to run software and access additional processing capacity (Software-as-a-Service or SaaS). The use of third-party services such as payments and settlements. provision of real time market data and analytics (for example, data feeds for benchmarking or pricing funds)

The use of a third-party to provide the physical movement of cash. Below are examples of third-party arrangements that the Bank would not generally expect to be classified as material. Non-vital support services (eg advice from an architect, provision of a legal opinion, maintenance of the CCP’s premises, medical services provided to the CCP’s staff, servicing of company cars, catering, vending machine services, clerical services, travel services, post-room services, receptionists, administrative support and switchboard operators).

Goods procurement (eg plastic used for credit/ debit cards, card readers, office supplies, furniture).

The purchase of data collated by third-party providers (data brokers) (eg geospatial data or data from in-app device activity or social media).

Analytical tools that are built by a third-party provider (eg website traffic monitoring, employee activity monitoring, project monitoring tools). Below are examples of third-party arrangements that the Bank would not expect to be classified as material. Process support services without privileged access or functions that are legally required to be performed by a service provider (eg consultancy services, professional services, statutory audit, legal services and claims providers)

Basic utilities (eg electricity, gas, water, telecommunication services which constitute the provision of a public electronic communications network or a public electronic communications service within the meaning of section 151 if the Communications Act 2003). Notification to the Bank 5.13 Rule 2.1 of the Notifications and Regulatory Reporting for CCPs Part of the Bank’s FMI Rulebook requires CCPs to notify the Bank when entering into, or significantly changing, a material third-party arrangement. CCPs must submit their notifications through the FCA Connect platform following the guidance specified in the Material Third Party Notification template. The Bank will consider the timeliness of these notifications when assessing FMIs’ compliance with Fundamental Rule 7. The data being collected aligns with the information outlined in Table B. 5.14 For the avoidance of doubt, the Bank expects CCPs to seek the Bank’s non-objection both where they are required to notify the Bank in respect of a material third-party arrangement, and where they are expected to notify the Bank in respect of a material outsourcing arrangement. 5.15 In accordance with UK EMIR Article 35(1), where the outsourcing relates to major activities linked to risk management, CCPs are expected to seek the Bank’s approval. The Bank expects all notifications to be made before entering into the material third-party arrangements. The Bank also expects CCPs to submit these notifications before a third-party arrangement that was not initially deemed material is expected or planned to become so. 5.16 CCPs, as risk managers within clearing services, are also expected to notify the Bank and seek the Bank’s non-objection when there is a material change in their risk profile, and that of clearing services. This may include allowing participants to outsource their connectivity to the financial market infrastructure to the cloud. 5.17 CCPs should engage with the Bank early to confirm whether a proposed change falls within the scope of materiality, and if so, to discuss the information that the Bank will require in each case. The Bank expects information to be submitted sufficiently in advance of concluding any relevant contractual arrangement with the third party to allow time for the Bank to review CCP’s proposal in principle, and to: provide additional information if requested to do so;

in the case of CCP’s planned outsourcing arrangements, to implement follow-up action if appropriate, which may involve: enhancing its due diligence, governance, or risk management, and delaying entering into the agreement until it does so; or reviewing the written agreement to ensure it complies with their regulatory obligations and risk management expectations (Section 6). In some circumstances, it might be appropriate to notify the Bank sufficiently in advance before a final provider has been selected. An example of this is where a CCP is planning a major migration programme and is still in the process of selecting a provider from a shortlist;

in the case of participants’ outsourcing arrangements, to implement follow-up actions, if appropriate, which may include: enhancing its scheme rules; setting out expectations that participants must meet to manage associated risks arising from their outsourcing arrangement; and requiring participants to provide assurance of the resiliency of the solution outsourced to third parties eg testing.

Due diligence 5.18 The Bank expects CCPs to conduct appropriate due diligence before entering into an outsourcing or third party-arrangement, and to identify a suitable alternative or back-up provider(s) where available. This is in line with the requirements set out in Article 17 of UK EMIR RTS 153/2013 which states that a CCP’s business continuity policy shall take into account external links and interdependencies within the financial infrastructure and critical functions or services which have been outsourced to third party providers. Where relevant, CCPs should consider appropriate business continuity, contingency planning, and disaster recovery arrangements to ensure third parties can recover their support for the relevant important business service within their impact tolerances in the event of extreme but plausible disruption (Section 10). CCPs’ due diligence should consider conflicts of interest in conformity with CCPs’ conflicts of interest policy (see Paragraph 4.15). 5.19 The Bank expects CCPs’ due diligence to take into account expectations set out in Annex F, and furthermore to consider the potential providers’: business model, complexity, financial situation, ownership structure, and scale;

capability, expertise, and reputation;

financial, human, and technology resources; and

sub-outsourced third parties, if any, that will be involved in the delivery of important business services or parts thereof. 5.20 The due diligence should also consider whether potential third parties: have the appropriate authorisations or registrations required to perform the service;

comply with UK GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018, and other applicable legal and regulatory requirements on data protection;

can demonstrate certified adherence to recognised, relevant industry standards;

can provide, where applicable and upon request, relevant certificates and documentation (eg data dictionaries); and

have the ability and capacity to provide the service that the CCP needs in a manner compliant with UK regulatory requirements (including in the event of a sudden spike in demand for the relevant service, for instance as a result of a shift to remote working during a pandemic). A general track-record of previous performance may not be sufficient evidence by itself. Risk assessment 5.21 In line with PFMI Principle 17 for Operational Risk and UK EMIR RTS 153/2013 Article 18, CCPs should, in a proportionate manner, identify the plausible sources of operational risks. These should include the potential risks arising from dependencies on third parties, regardless of materiality, and mitigate their impact through the use of appropriate systems, policies, procedures and controls. CCPs should also conduct risk analysis to identify how various scenarios affect the continuity of its critical operations. The Bank expects CCPs to consider: operational risks based on an analysis of extreme but plausible scenarios and relevant output from a CCP’s risk and control self-assessment and tail risk management process; for instance, a breach or outage affecting the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive data and/or availability of service provision;

systemic risks posed by material third parties because one or more third parties are unable to meet their service obligations, thereby disrupting the important business services of CCPs and affecting the financial stability of the wider UK economy; and

financial risks, including the scenario where the CCPs are required to provide financial support to a material outsourced or sub-outsourced third party in distress or take over its business, including as a result of an economic downturn. 5.22 The Bank expects CCPs to carry out risk assessments when there is a significant change to an outsourcing arrangement’s risks due to, for instance, a serious breach/continued breaches of the agreement or a crystallised risk or any other factors. 5.23 CCPs’ risk assessments should balance any risks that the third party or outsourcing arrangement may create against any other risks it may reduce. The assessment should also take into account the design and operating effectiveness of new, or existing, risk mitigation controls to ensure such arrangements remain within a CCP’s risk appetite or threshold. Concentration risk 5.24 As risk managers, the Bank expects CCPs to periodically (re)assess and take reasonable steps to identify and manage: their overall reliance on third parties; and

concentration risks or vendor lock-in at the CCP, due to: multiple arrangements with the same or closely connected third parties; sub-outsourcing or supply chain dependencies, for instance, where multiple otherwise unconnected third parties depend on the same sub-contractor for the delivery of their services; arrangements with third parties that are difficult or impossible to substitute; concentration of outsourcing and other third-party dependencies in a close geographical location, such as one jurisdiction. This type of concentration may arise even if a CCP uses multiple, unconnected third parties, for instance, a business process outsourcing or offshoring hub; and an indirect reliance on other third parties when participants outsource their financial market infrastructure connectivity, including hardware and other solutions, to the cloud. When multiple participants use common third parties, operational risks can be correspondingly concentrated and the third party may become a source of systemic risk.



6: Outsourcing agreements 6.1 In line with UK EMIR Article 35(2), the Bank requires a formalised contractual agreement to be in place for all outsourcing arrangements, irrespective of materiality, and including intragroup arrangements. 6.2 Where there is a master service agreement that allows CCPs to add or remove certain services, each outsourced service should be appropriately documented, although not necessarily in a separate agreement. 6.3 CCPs should ensure that written agreements for all outsourcing arrangements include appropriate contractual safeguards to manage and monitor relevant risks. Moreover, regardless of materiality, CCPs should ensure that outsourcing arrangements do not impede or limit the Bank’s ability to effectivity supervise the CCP, or the outsourced activity, function or service. Material outsourcing agreements 6.4 Written agreements for material outsourcing arrangements should set out at least the following: a clear description of the outsourced function, including the type of support services to be provided;

the extent to which the provision of each important business service of the CCP is dependent on a third party;

the start date, next renewal date, end date, and notice periods regarding termination for the third party and the CCP;

the governing law of the agreement;

the parties’ financial obligations;

whether the sub-outsourcing of a function or part thereof is permitted and, if so, under which conditions;

the location(s), ie regions or countries, where the function or service will be provided, and/or where relevant data will be kept, processed, or transferred, including the possible storage location, and a requirement for the third party to give reasonable notice to the CCP in advance if it proposes to change said location(s);

provisions regarding the accessibility, availability, integrity, confidentiality, privacy, and safety of relevant data (Section 7);

the right of the CCP to monitor the third-party’s performance on an ongoing basis (this may be by reference to key performance indicators (KPIs));

the agreed service levels, which should include qualitative and quantitative performance criteria and allow for timely monitoring, so that appropriate corrective action can be taken if these service levels are not met;

the reporting obligations of the third party to the CCP, including a requirement to notify the CCP of any development that may have a material or adverse impact on the third party’s ability to effectively perform the function in line with the agreed service levels and in compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements;

whether the third party should take out mandatory insurance against certain risks and, if applicable, the level of insurance cover requested;

the requirements for both parties to implement and test business contingency plans. For CCPs, these should take account of their impact tolerances for important business services as well as their recovery time and recovery point objectives. Both parties should commit to take reasonable, proportionate steps to develop an effective business continuity plan, and support the testing of such plans;

provisions to ensure that data owned by the CCP can be accessed promptly in the case of the insolvency, resolution, or discontinuation of business operations of the third party;

the obligation of the third party to co-operate with the Bank, including persons appointed to act on their behalf;

the rights of CCPs and the Bank to inspect and audit the third party with regard to the outsourced function; and

if relevant: appropriate and proportionate information security related objectives and measures, including requirements such as minimum information technology security requirements, specifications of CCPs’ data lifecycles, and any requirements regarding to data security, network security, and security monitoring processes; operational and security incident handling procedures, including escalation and reporting; and termination rights and exit strategies covering both stressed and non-stressed scenarios, as specified in Section 10. As in the case of business contingency plans, both parties should commit to take reasonable steps to support the testing of CCPs’ termination plans. CCPs may elect to limit contractual termination rights to situations such as: material breaches of law, regulation, or contractual provisions; those that create risks beyond their appetite or tolerance; or those that are not adequately notified and remediated in a timely manner.

6.5 If a third party in a material outsourcing arrangement is unable or unwilling to contractually facilitate a CCP’s compliance with its regulatory obligations and expectations, the CCP should notify the Bank. The Bank will have due regard to a CCP’s ability to fulfil its regulatory obligations under Article 35 of UK EMIR.

7: Data security 7.1 In this section, the term data is defined broadly to include confidential, firm-sensitive, and transactional data. It may also cover open-source data (eg from social media) collected, analysed, and transferred for the purposes of providing financial services as well as the systems used to process, transfer, or store data. Where a third-party arrangement involves a transfer of data to the third party, irrespective of its materiality, or whether it relates to outsourcing or non-outsourcing, the Bank expects CCPs to have sound and robust information security policies, standards, and practices, and take appropriate measures to protect its data from unauthorised disclosure, ensure data integrity, and guarantee the availability of its services. This is in line with Annex F: Information Security. This section should also be interpreted consistently with requirements under relevant data protection law, UK EMIR and relevant technical standards. 7.2 The expectations in this section apply to material outsourcing or third-party arrangements that involve the transfer of data with third parties. Where a material outsourcing or third-party arrangement involves the transfer of or access to data, the Bank expects CCPs to define, document, and understand their and the third parties’ respective responsibilities in respect of that data and take appropriate measures to protect them. 7.3 Where a material outsourcing or third-party agreement involves the transfer of data, the Bank expects CCPs to: classify relevant data based on their confidentiality and sensitivity;

identify potential risks relating to the relevant data and their impact (legal, reputational, etc);

agree an appropriate level of data availability, confidentiality, and integrity;

agree an appropriate recovery point and recovery time objective; and

if appropriate, obtain appropriate assurance and documentation from third parties on the provenance or lineage of the data to satisfy themselves that it has been collected and processed in line with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. 7.4 Some risks relating to data that the Bank expects CCPs to consider include but are not necessarily limited to unauthorised access, loss, unavailability, and theft. Data classification 7.5 In line with UK EMIR RTS 153/2013 Article 9, which states that CCPs shall maintain a robust information security framework that appropriately manages its information security risk, CCPs are responsible for classifying their data. While the Bank does not prescribe a specific taxonomy for data classification, it expects CCPs to implement appropriate, risk-based technical and organisational measures, aligned to their broader operational risk framework, to protect different classes of data (eg confidential, client, personal, sensitive, transaction), when: developing and implementing their third party and outsourcing policy and other relevant policies and strategies, for example, business continuity planning, disaster recovery, information security, operational resilience, and risk management; and

sharing data with third parties, including but not limited to, as part of an outsourcing arrangement. Data location 7.6 The Bank recognises the potential benefits for operational resilience of CCPs using cloud technology to distribute their data and applications across multiple, geographically dispersed availability zones and regions. This approach can strengthen CCPs’ ability to respond to and recover from local operational outages faster and more effectively and enhance their ability to cope with fluctuations in demand. 7.7 The Bank also recognises the potential negative consequences of restrictive data localisation requirements on CCPs’ innovation, resilience, and costs. None of the expectations in this SS and in particular this section should be interpreted as explicitly or implicitly favouring restrictive data localisation requirements. 7.8 However, the Bank expects CCPs to adopt a risk-based approach to the location of data that allows them to simultaneously leverage the operational resilience advantages of outsourced data being stored in multiple locations and manage relevant risks, which may include: legal risks stemming from conflicting or less developed relevant legal or regulatory requirements in one or more of the countries where the data may be processed or stored;

challenges to CCPs’ and the Bank’s ability to access data in a timely manner if required (eg as part of their enforcement, or supervisory functions) due to local law enforcement, legal, or political circumstances; and

other potential risks to the availability, security, or confidentiality of data, for instance, high risk of unauthorised access or IT risks stemming from inadequate data processing equipment. 7.9 As part of their due diligence and risk assessment in the pre-outsourcing phase, CCPs should identify whether their data could be processed in any jurisdictions that are outside their risk appetite or tolerance and, if so, bring this to the attention of the third party when negotiating the contractual arrangement in order to discuss adequate data protection and risk mitigation measures. Data security 7.10 The Bank expects CCPs to implement appropriate measures to protect any transfer of data to a third party and set them out in their outsourcing and third party-risk management policy and, where appropriate, in their written agreements. 7.11 The Bank expects CCPs to leverage their existing risk governance and operational risk framework to assess the risks arising when data is in transit, in memory and at rest. CCPs should implement effective controls to mitigate the risks to within its risk appetite or tolerance. Depending on the materiality and risk of the arrangement, these controls may include a range of preventative and detective measures, including but not necessarily limited to: configuration management. This is a particularly important measure, as for example, in the context of cloud, misconfiguration of cloud services can be a major cause of data breaches;

encryption and key management;

identity and access management, which should include stricter controls for individuals whose role can create a higher risk in the event of unauthorised access (eg systems administrators). CCPs should be particularly vigilant about privileged accounts becoming compromised as a result of phishing attacks and other leaking or theft of credentials;

the ongoing monitoring of ‘insider threats’(ie employees or agents of the CCPs, and at the third party who may misuse their legitimate access to enterprise data for unauthorised purposes maliciously or inadvertently). The term ‘employee’ should be construed broadly for these purposes and may include contractors, secondees, and sub-outsourced third parties;

access and activity logging;

incident detection and response;

loss prevention and recovery;

data segregation (if using a multi-tenant environment);

operating system, network, and firewall configuration;

staff training;

the ongoing monitoring of the effectiveness of the third party’s controls, including through the exercise of access and audit rights (Section 8);

policies and procedures to detect activities that may impact CCPs’ information security (eg data breaches, incidents, or misuse of access by third parties) and respond to these incidents appropriately (including appropriate mechanisms for investigation and evidence collection after an incident); and

procedures for the deletion of enterprise data from all the locations where the third party may have stored it following an exit or termination, provided that access to the data by the CCP, or the Bank is no longer required. When deciding when to delete data, CCPs will need to consider their obligations under data protection law and their potential data retention obligations. 7.12 Where data is encrypted, CCPs should ensure that any encryption keys or other forms of protection are kept secure, by either the CCP, or the outsourcing provider. The data protected by encryption (although not necessarily the encryption keys themselves) should be provided to the Bank in an accessible format if required. 7.13 The ability of third parties to respond to customer-specific data security requests may vary depending on the service being provided. Generally, the more standardised the service, the more difficult it might be for the third party to accommodate these requests. The Bank’s focus is on the overall effectiveness of the third-party’s security environment, which should allow CCPs to meet their regulatory and risk management obligations and be at least as effective as their in-house security environment. As long as third parties can provide assurance that this is the case, the Bank does not have specific expectations around customer-specific requests.

8: Access, audit and information rights 8.1 Section 165(1) and (3) of FSMA by virtue of Paragraph 11 of Schedule 17A of FSMA gives the Bank powers to request information that it requires in connection with its functions in relation to CCPs. 8.2 The expectations in this section apply to material outsourcing arrangements. However, the Bank expects CCPs to adopt a risk-based approach to access, audit, and information rights in respect of outsourcing arrangements with all third parties. In doing so, they should take into account the arrangement’s riskiness and the likelihood of it becoming material in the future. 8.3 In line with UK EMIR Article 35 (2), the Bank requires a formalised contractual agreement to be in place for all outsourcing arrangements, irrespective of materiality and including intragroup arrangements. The agreement should allow the CCP and the Bank to have full access to such information it may require. The Bank expects CCPs to ensure that written agreements for material outsourcing arrangements include provisions for full access and unrestricted rights for audit and information to the following so as to enable CCPs to comply with their legal and regulatory obligations, and to monitor the arrangement: CCPs;

CCPs’ auditors;

the Bank; and

any other person appointed by CCPs or the Bank. 8.4 CCPs’ proposals on effective access, audit and information rights should cover (as appropriate) premises, data, devices, information, systems and networks used for providing the service or monitoring its performance. These should include, where relevant: the third-party’s policies, processes, and controls on data ethics, data governance, and data security;

a summary of the results of security penetration testing carried out by the outsourced third party, or on its behalf, on its applications, data, and systems to assess the effectiveness of implemented cyber and internal IT security measures and processes;

company and financial information; and

the third-party’s external auditors, personnel, and premises. 8.5 The Bank considers that it is not sufficient for CCPs merely to negotiate adequate access, audit, and information rights; these must also be used when appropriate. The purpose of the rights outlined in this section is to support CCPs’ identification, assessment management, and mitigation of any identified risks relating to a material outsourcing arrangement. The appropriate exercise of these rights is key to providing the assurance that such an arrangement is being provided as agreed with the outsourced provider and in line with regulatory requirements. For example, assessing whether the third party is providing the relevant service effectively and in compliance with the CCP’s expectations on operational resilience. Pooled audits and third-party certificates and reports 8.6 CCPs may use a range of audit and other information gathering methods, including: offsite audits, such as certificates and other independent reports supplied by third parties; and

onsite audits, either individually or in conjunction with other FMIs (pooled audits). 8.7 CCPs can choose any appropriate audit method as long as it enables them to meet their legal, regulatory, operational resilience, and risk management obligations. The level of assurance expected will, however become more onerous depending on the materiality of the arrangement. For instance, a CCP that outsources an important business service for which it has set a low impact tolerance should demand a higher level of assurance. Third-party reports and certificates 8.8 Certificates and reports supplied by third parties may help CCPs obtain assurance on the effectiveness of the third-party’s controls. However, in outsourcing arrangements with material third parties, the Bank expects CCPs to: assess the adequacy of the information in these certificates and reports, and not assume that their mere existence or provision is sufficient evidence that the service is being provided in accordance with their legal, regulatory, and risk management obligations; and

ensure that certificates and audit reports meet the expectations in Table C. Table C: Expectations for certificates and audit reports Component Expectations Scope Key systems and controls identified by the CCP (eg applications, infrastructure, data centres, and processes).

Compliance with relevant requirements (eg UK EMIR). Content Up-to-date information.

Reviewed regularly to reflect updates to the third-party’s controls, new or revised legal, regulatory requirements, or expectations and recognised standards.

Where available, the Bank encourages the use of online, real-time reporting tools. Expertise, qualification, and skills The auditing or certifying party and the person at the CCP responsible for reviewing the certificate or report should have appropriate expertise, qualifications, and skills. Process Test the effectiveness of the third-party’s key systems and controls.

Performed in line with recognised standards. 8.9 In outsourcing arrangements with material third parties, the Bank expects CCPs to retain the contractual rights to: request additional, appropriate, and proportionate information if such a request is justified from legal, regulatory, or risk management perspectives; and

perform onsite audits (individual or pooled) at their discretion. Onsite audits 8.10 Before an onsite audit, the Bank expects CCPs, as well as individuals, and organisations acting on their behalf to: provide reasonable notice to the third party, unless this is not possible due to a crisis or emergency, or because it would defeat the purpose of the audit. Such notice should include the location and purpose of the visit and the personnel that will participate in the visit;

verify that whoever is performing the audit has appropriate expertise, qualifications, and skills; and

take care, if undertaking an audit of a multi-tenanted environment (eg a cloud data centre), to avoid or mitigate risks to other clients of the third party in the course of the audit. 8.11 Certain types of onsite audit may create an unmanageable risk for the environment of the provider or its other clients, for example, by impacting service levels or the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. In such cases, the CCP, and the third party may agree alternative ways to provide an equivalent level of assurance, for instance, through the inclusion of specific controls to be tested in a report or certification. The Bank expects that CCPs should retain their underlying right to conduct an onsite audit. For outsourcing arrangements with material third parties, the Bank would expect the CCP to inform the Bank if alternative means of assurance have been agreed. Pooled audits 8.12 Pooled audits may be organised by groups of FMIs sharing one or more third parties or facilitated by the third parties. They may be performed by representatives of the participating FMIs or specialists appointed on their behalf. Pooled audits can be more efficient and cost effective for CCPs and less disruptive for third parties running multi-tenanted environments. They can also help spread costs and disseminate best industry practices with regard to audit methods among CCPs. 8.13 Where pooled audits lead to common, shared findings, the Bank expects CCPs to assess what these findings mean for them individually, align risks and controls assessment to their broader operational risk framework and assess whether there are requirements for follow up actions or remediation on their part.

9: Sub-outsourcing 9.1 This section on sub-outsourcing builds on UK EMIR Article 35 and the existing PFMI Paragraph 3.17.20, where the contractual agreement for outsourcing should ensure that the CCP’s approval is mandatory before the material third party can itself outsource critical elements of the service provided to the CCP, and that in the event of such an arrangement, full access to the necessary information is preserved. The expectations in this section apply to material outsourcing arrangements. 9.2 The Bank defines sub-outsourcing as a situation where the third party under an outsourcing arrangement further transfers, in whole or in part, an outsourced function to another third party. Sub-outsourcing, which is also sometimes referred to as ‘chain’ outsourcing, can amplify certain risks in an outsourcing arrangement, including: limiting CCPs’ ability to manage the risks of the outsourcing arrangement, in particular, where there are large chains of sub-outsourced third parties spread across multiple jurisdictions; and

giving rise to additional or increased dependencies on certain third parties, which the CCP may not be fully aware of or may not want. Oversight of sub-outsourcing 9.3 The Bank expects CCPs to assess the relevant risks of sub-outsourcing before they enter into an outsourcing agreement. It is important that CCPs have visibility of the dependencies arising from any chain outsourcing arrangements, and that third parties are encouraged to facilitate this by maintaining up-to-date lists of their sub-outsourced third parties. 9.4 The Bank expects CCPs to pay particular attention to the potential impact of large, complex sub-outsourcing chains on their operational resilience, including how this would affect their recovery time objectives, business continuity plans, and their ability to remain within impact tolerances during operational disruption. CCPs should also consider whether extensive sub-outsourcing could compromise their ability to manage their third-party risks by impairing their ability to oversee and monitor an outsourcing arrangement. 9.5 CCPs should assess whether each sub-outsourcing agreement meets the materiality criteria set out in Section 5, which includes the potential impact on the CCP’s operational resilience and the provision of important business services. CCPs should only agree to sub-outsourcing if: the sub-outsourcing will not impair the CCP’s ability to manage their third-party risks;

the risk assessment of such sub-outsourcing arrangement is within the CCP’s risk appetite or tolerance;

there is sufficient management information and reporting of key performance indicators, provided by the outsourced third party, or the sub-outsourcing third party that enables the CCP to oversee and monitor the outsourced services; and

sub-outsourced third parties undertake to: comply with all applicable laws, regulatory requirements, and contractual obligations; and grant the CCP, and the Bank equivalent contractual access, audit, and information rights to those granted to the third party.

9.6 CCPs should ensure that the third party has the ability and capacity on an ongoing basis to appropriately oversee any material sub-outsourcing in line with the CCP’s relevant policy or policies. This includes establishing that the third party has in place robust testing, monitoring, and control over its sub-outsourcing. 9.7 If the proposed sub-outsourcing could have significant adverse effects on an outsourcing arrangement to a material third party or would lead to a substantive increase of risk, the CCP should exercise its right to object to the sub-outsourcing and/or terminate the contract. 9.8 There may be situations where the same third party has a direct contractual relationship with a CCP, and is also a sub-outsourced third party to that CCP. An example might be a CCP that has an agreement with a CSP that provides services to one or more software vendors used by that third-party firm. In those situations, where appropriate, CCPs may leverage their direct contractual relationship with that third party to assess its resilience in respect of all the services it relies on that provider for, including as a critical sub-outsourced third party. Written agreement 9.9 In line with Section 6 on outsourcing agreements and UK EMIR Article 35(2), the Bank expects written agreements for outsourcing to material third parties to indicate whether or not sub-outsourcing is permitted, and if so: define the materiality of services and specify any activities that cannot be sub-outsourced;

establish the conditions to be complied with in the case of permissible sub-outsourcing, including specifying that the third party is obliged to oversee those services that it has sub-contracted to ensure that all contractual obligations between the third party and the CCP are continuously met;

require the third party to: obtain prior specific or general written authorisation from the CCP before transferring data (see Article 28 UK GDPR); and inform the CCP of any planned sub-outsourcing or material changes, in particular where that might affect the ability of the third party to meet its responsibilities under the outsourcing agreement. This includes planned significant changes to sub-contractors and to the notification period. CCPs should be informed sufficiently early to allow them to at least carry out a risk assessment of the proposed changes and object to them before they come into effect; and

ensure that, where appropriate, CCPs have: the right to explicitly approve or object to the intended sub-outsourcing or significant changes thereto; and the contractual right to terminate the agreement in the case of specific circumstances (eg where the sub-outsourcing materially increases the risks for the CCP, or where the third party sub-outsources without notifying the CCP).

9.10 Below are some non-exhaustive examples of situations where a CCP may consider exercising its contractual right to terminate the outsourcing agreement: without notifying the CCP, the outsourced third party changed its list of sub-outsourced providers to include a firm that had a significant history of data breaches and operational outages;

a sub-outsourced provider has failed to grant the CCP, and/or the Bank, equivalent access, audit, and information rights;

a significant incident at a sub-outsourced provider caused extensive and unmanageable operational disruption to a CCP, so that it could no longer stay within its impact tolerances for important business services;

a sub-outsourced provider repeatedly causes the outsourced provider to fail to meet KPIs and service expectations that have been agreed with the CCP;

a sub-outsourced provider enters into insolvency proceedings or other legal proceedings that may materially impact the delivery of its services; and

actions taken following an incident fail to deliver appropriate remediation.