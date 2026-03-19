BEAGEL ROLLS OUT WHITE-LABEL MCP SERVER FOR PROPERTY PORTALS AND MLS OPERATORS

Irish proptech makes AI-agent-ready transaction infrastructure available as standard in every client deployment.

Beagel’s MCP .. allows clients to serve any AI agent, on any platform, and route the buyer directly into their own portal” — Healy Hynes

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beagel , the white-label offer management infrastructure provider, today announced the rollout of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server as a standard component of its client product stack.Every portal and MLS operator using Beagel infrastructure now receives a dedicated white-label MCP endpoint as standard, enabling AI agents to query live, structured listing data and route buyers directly into Beagel’s offer management infrastructure.The launch positions Beagel among the first providers to connect AI-native property discovery directly to a live transaction layer, closing the gap between agentic search and verified offer submission in a single integration.From discovery to transaction in one call“Most current approaches to AI in property search are built around native applications; custom GPTs, in-app conversational search, portal-owned interfaces,” said CEO Healy Hynes. “That keeps the AI inside the portal’s own environment, but it doesn’t change the agentic layer. Beagel’s MCP works differently. It allows clients to serve any AI agent, on any platform, and route the buyer directly into their own portal. The search happens wherever the buyer is. The traffic moves back into the client’s platform.”According to Mr Hynes, Beagel’s MCP server returns structured listing data including address, price, bedroom count, energy rating, floor area, images and live sale status, alongside a listing URL that routes directly to the client’s own platform. AI agents querying the endpoint do not simply surface listings; they surface listings that are immediately transactable.Each client receives its own white-label endpoint, scoped exclusively to its inventory. Client brands remain intact. Beagel provides the infrastructure.“The property industry has spent the last eighteen months debating how AI will change property search,” said Mr Hynes. “The question was never the search. The question was always what happens when a buyer is ready to act. We’ve built the infrastructure that answers that.”Compatibility audit availableBeagel is offering portal operators, MLS organisations and real estate technology providers a complimentary systems audit to assess MCP readiness and integration pathway. Operators interested in deploying an AI-agent-ready transaction endpoint under their own brand are invited to request an audit at beagel.ai About BeagelBeagel is a white-label, enterprise-grade real estate offer management infrastructure provider connecting buyers, sellers, agents and their teams in transparent, live transactions. Beagel’s infrastructure has processed more than €6 billion in residential property offers. For more information, visit beagel.com

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