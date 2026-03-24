Vibrant Publishers’ Learning and Development Essentials Helps Professionals Strengthen Corporate Learning Programs

Cover of Learning and Development Essentials Albert Singh, author of Learning and Development Essentials

Albert Singh, with over 15 years of experience in talent development, simplifies program design, learning strategies, and ROI measurement.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce the galley release of Learning and Development Essentials, authored by talent development expert Albert Singh. This practical guide equips professionals with the core skills and frameworks needed to design, implement, and measure impactful learning programs. By combining proven models with real-world applications, the book helps organizations strengthen employee capability, improve performance, and turn learning into a measurable driver of business growth. The advance review copy is now available on NetGalley for industry professionals and reviewers.

In recent years, Learning and Development (L&D) has evolved into a synergized entity responsible for helping organizations achieve their business goals and drive successful transformations. As organizations increasingly recognize learning as a strategic differentiator, the demand for skilled L&D professionals continues to grow. Learning and Development Essentials addresses this critical need by providing a forward-looking approach to designing learning solutions that drive measurable business results.

Author Albert Singh brings over 15 years of diverse experience across e-commerce, cloud, and BFSI sectors, specializing in talent development strategies that enhance employee experience and deliver meaningful business impact.

Speaking on the inspiration for the book, Mr. Singh reflected, “My transition into the field of L&D would have been smoother had I been familiar with the basics of the L&D function outside of the classroom setting, beyond just training delivery. This is the primary perspective from which I started writing this book. How can I make it easy for professionals and leaders who want to gain an understanding of the L&D domain and foray into the field? What are the essentials for a beginner to jumpstart their L&D career? These are the few questions that served as guardrails in setting the tone and narrative of this book.”

He added, “With this book, readers will have a fresh perspective on L&D and its role in the corporate world. They will be able to self-assess and make an informed decision on whether the L&D function intrigues and excites them. They will also learn how to strategically leverage L&D to strengthen their workforce and create a sustainable competitive advantage for business.”

The book is designed to be a practical starter kit for anyone entering the L&D field, whether as an HR professional, talent development specialist, or freelance trainer. It delves into fundamental theories, principles, and concepts to help you gain a holistic understanding of the L&D function.

Learning and Development Essentials enables readers to dissect the differences between knowledge, skills, behavior, competencies, and capabilities. It equips them to explore the world of instructional design, or content development, to learn about Bloom’s taxonomy and the various instructional design development models like ADDIE and SAM. It discusses how to conduct comprehensive training needs analyses and apply the Kirkpatrick-Katzell and LTEM evaluation models to measure the impact of learning and demonstrate tangible return on investment. Further, it sheds light on how to design effective learning programs, L&D roles and responsibilities, and the technology trends L&D professionals can leverage to stay relevant.

The book is thoughtfully structured with hands-on activities, relatable examples, and real-world case studies woven throughout each chapter. Each chapter builds systematically, creating a comprehensive foundation for L&D excellence while maintaining accessibility for newcomers to the field.

Learning and Development Essentials joins Vibrant Publishers' acclaimed Self-Learning Management Series, designed to provide practical, actionable knowledge for business leaders, professionals, and career changers. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley!

About the Author

Albert Singh specializes in talent development and in designing and driving people programs. He brings over 15 years of experience across the e-commerce, cloud, and BFSI sectors. He also creates technical and non-technical learning initiatives to upskill employees, leads product demonstrations to improve user experience, and develops strategies that support organizational growth.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Learning and Development Essentials

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-678-3

Hardback - 978-1-63651-680-6

E-Book - 978-1-63651-679-0

What's Inside The Book | Corporate Finance Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

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