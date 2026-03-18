Canada launches safeguard investigation on certain vegetable goods

In the notification, Canada indicated, among other things, as follows:

"4. Provide a point of contact for the investigation and identify the preferred means for corresponding:

Point of contact:

Registrar

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

5th Floor

333 Laurier Avenue West

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0G7

Preferred means for correspondence:

E-mail address: [email protected]"

In the notification, Canada also provided the following details regarding deadlines and procedures for importers, exporters and other interested parties to present evidence and their views:

"Deadlines and procedures related to the participation of interested parties in the inquiry are set out in the Notice of Commencement of Safeguard Inquiry published by the CITT, submitted to the Committee and available on the the CITT's website . Importers, exporters and other interested parties will be able to present evidence and their views during the inquiry up to and during the hearing to be held by the CITT.

The CITT has posted questionnaires to domestic producers, importers and foreign producers of the product concerned to request relevant statistical and other information. Responses to the questionnaires should be filed no later than 10 April 2026. Interested parties will also be able to file case briefs and reply briefs, as per the schedule set out by the CITT.

Interested parties wishing to participate in the inquiry as a party must file a Notice of Participation with the CITT by 2 April 2026. Each counsel who intends to represent a party in the inquiry must file a Notice of Representation, as well as a Declaration and Undertaking, with the Tribunal on or before 2 April 2026. This deadline must be strictly observed. Notices of Participation filed after the deadline will only be accepted in demonstrably extraordinary circumstances and with leave of the CITT.

The CITT will hold a hearing relating to this safeguard inquiry commencing on 15 June 2026. The Tribunal intends to hold a hybrid hearing in-person and via videoconference."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/CAN/5.

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.