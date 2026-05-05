United States notifies import surcharges, ready for WTO consultations

The Committee elected Ambassador R.G.S.P.K. Wijesekara of Sri Lanka as its new Chair, taking over from Ambassador Dr. José Roberto Sánchez-Fung of the Dominican Republic.

The United States said that on 20 February 2026, the President of the United States imposed an import surcharge of 10% ad valorem on imports of all goods from all trading partners, subject to certain product exceptions, pursuant to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, citing fundamental international payment problems. The United States notified this balance-of-payments (BOP) measure to the WTO on 20 March 2026 (WT/BOP/N/85). The import surcharge applies in excess of the bound duty rates agreed to by the United States in its WTO Schedule of Concessions on goods.

The United States said it is ready to enter into consultations within the Committee. It also requested that consultations take place next month, as provided for under WTO rules.

Members welcomed the United States' transparency and acknowledged that recourse to balance-of-payments measures is provided for under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. At the same time, members raised concerns about the necessity of the measures and their impact on global trade. They noted the role of the International Monetary Fund in these matters and expressed their readiness to participate in the consultations with the United States. Under WTO rules, such consultations should take place within four months of the measure's adoption.

More information

WTO members facing balance-of-payment difficulty may apply import restrictions under provisions in the GATT 1994 and under the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS).

The Committee on Balance-of-Payments Restrictions (BOP Committee) consults with WTO members who maintain import restrictions for balance-of-payments reasons. The International Monetary Fund is invited to participate in BOP Committee meetings.

More information is available here.