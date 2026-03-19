Notary Launchpad Launches Five-in-One Platform for Document Service Entrepreneurs

Notary Launchpad

MISMO-certified platform bundles RON, mobile notary, courier, apostille, and field inspections with an 80/20 revenue split favoring operators.

Most notary platforms sell you a tool. We built the entire business for you.” — Michele Steinmann, Chief Business Officer, Notary Launchpad

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Notary Launchpad , a Wyoming-based technology company, today announced the launch of its white-label SaaS platform that enables entrepreneurs to operate a complete document services business -- including remote online notarization (RON), mobile notary, courier, apostille, and field inspection services -- under their own brand from a single subscription. The platform is available now at https://www.notarylaunchpad.com with a free 30-day trial requiring no credit card.Unlike existing notary platforms that focus on a single service, Notary Launchpad bundles five distinct revenue streams with a full back-office suite -- branded website, payment processing, order management, client communications, and business analytics -- into one integrated platform. Operators keep 80 percent of all revenue they generate, paying only $9.95 per month plus a 20 percent revenue share that activates only when they earn. The model is designed so the platform succeeds only when its operators succeed."Most notary platforms sell you a tool. We built the entire business," said Michele Steinmann, Chief Business Officer of Notary Launchpad. "An independent notary or entrepreneur shouldn't need ten different subscriptions and a computer science degree to run a professional document services operation. They should be able to sign up, configure their brand, and be live the same afternoon."The platform's remote online notarization capability meets MISMO certification standards and is designed to comply with RON legislation across all states that have adopted permanent statutes, with live encrypted video sessions, two-layer identity verification combining AI-powered document authentication with knowledge-based authentication, and tamper-evident digital sealing. Each of the five services -- RON, mobile notary, courier, apostille, and field inspections -- is a toggle in the operator's admin dashboard, allowing businesses to start with a single service and expand as demand grows. Most operators complete setup and go live in under 15 minutes.The launch comes as the remote online notarization market continues to expand. According to the National Notary Association, there are approximately 4.4 million commissioned notaries in the United States, and demand for remote notarization has grown substantially as more states adopt permanent RON legislation. Notary Launchpad targets the underserved segment of independent notaries and non-notary entrepreneurs who lack the technical resources to compete with larger signing services.About Notary LaunchpadNotary Launchpad is a document services technology company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming. Its white-label SaaS platform enables entrepreneurs and independent notaries to launch and operate multi-service document businesses under their own brand. Built on Microsoft Azure enterprise infrastructure with bank-level encryption and MISMO-standard RON capabilities, the platform replaces the patchwork of subscriptions that independent operators typically need to run a professional practice. Learn more at https://www.notarylaunchpad.com

Stop Working for Platforms - Build Your Own Notary Business | Notary Launchpad

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