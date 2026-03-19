Government welcomes continued easing of consumer inflation

Government welcomes the further easing of the annual consumer price inflation to 3,0% in February 2026, down from 3,5% in January 2026, indicating sustained progress in stabilising prices. On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by a modest 0,4% in February 2026, reflecting contained price pressures across the economy.

The lower inflation outcome was supported by several key factors, including a notable decline in fuel prices, which recorded a month-on-month decrease of 3,1% and contributed to a significant annual drop of 10,1% in the fuel index.

Encouragingly, food inflation slowed for the first time in four months, easing to 3,7% from 4,4% in January. Consumers benefited from lower prices across a range of essential food items, including cereals, meat products, and cooking oils, providing some relief to household budgets.

Government notes that while certain categories, such as alcoholic beverages, recorded moderate increases, the overall inflation outlook remains contained and within a manageable range.

Government will continue to monitor price developments closely and remains committed to implementing measures that support economic stability, protect consumers, and promote inclusive growth.

Media enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 0836537485

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

