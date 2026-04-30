Minister Thembi Simelane hands over title deeds in Vaalwater, 30 Apr

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, together with the Chairperson of the National Human Settlements Portfolio Committee, Mr Albert Seabi, Limpopo MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements & Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Basikopo Makamu, will on Thursday, 30 April 2026, hold a community engagement and handover of more than 400 title deeds to rightful property owners at Vaalwater, Modimolle – Mokgophong Local Municipality, Limpopo.

Led by the Minister, the delegation will interact with the residents of extension 5 informal settlements as part of the ongoing District Development Model (DDM) consultations with communities on issues of service delivery.

The community engagement will be preceded by the handover of title deeds to the rightful owners in the area. Since the launch of the Title Deeds Friday Campaign in 2023, over 60 000 title deeds have been issued to government-subsidized housing beneficiaries.

The campaign seeks to accelerate the registration and transfer of 80 000 title deeds to the beneficiaries during the 2024-2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP).

Executive Mayor of Modimolle – Mokgophong Local Municipality Cllr. Anna Mboweni and the Executive Mayor of Waterberg District Municipality Cllr.Jack Maeko will form part of the delegation.

Details are as follows:

First activity: title deeds home visits

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Vaalwater Ward 1

Second activity: title deeds handover ceremony

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Leseding Sports Ground- Ward 1 extension 2 Vaalwater

Third activity: community engagement with ext 5 informalsettlements residents

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2026

Time: 13:30

Venue: Leseding Community Hall -Ward 1 Vaalwater

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

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