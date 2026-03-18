When a Snow Leopard Grows Old, Something Has Gone Right

In the end, his years caught up with him.



In many parts of the world, large carnivores are killed by humans long before their bodies have a chance to simply wear out. The fact that this one survived to be considered elderly isn’t just luck. Experts say that a snow leopard dying naturally is a rare ecological signal. It tells us something important: that after years of patient, community-driven conservation work, people and snow leopards can thrive together.

The snow leopard’s body was discovered on January 19, 2026. A joint field assessment and postmortem, conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Wildlife Department and our partner organization in Pakistan, the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), confirmed there was no evidence of poaching, poisoning, snaring, or any form of human-caused harm. The veterinarian who performed the examination determined that the male, approximately 12 years old, died from dehydration and severe diarrhea — complications consistent with advanced age and prolonged food shortage.

Sad though it was, in the truest sense, it was a natural death.

“Our field teams inspected the site thoroughly and found no signs of conflict or illegal activity,” said Farooq Nabi, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) for the KP Wildlife Department. “This outcome reflects consistent patrolling, community cooperation, and our close coordination with partners like the Snow Leopard Foundation.”

The Garam Chashma area had come into focus in recent months after videos of snow leopards moving near villages went viral, spreading fear among residents. For communities living alongside an endangered predator, anxiety is understandable — livestock are livelihoods, and a snow leopard near the village can be cause for concern.

Rather than responding with force or demanding compensation after livestock losses, local communities did something remarkable: they asked for long-term solutions.

In response, the KP Wildlife Department and SLF conducted community awareness meetings, reassured residents, and promoted preventive livestock-protection measures. SLF committed to extending other conflict-mitigation measures already operating elsewhere in Chitral, including predator-proof corrals, livestock insurance and vaccination programs, and conservation education.

These aren’t just goodwill gestures. They’re the tools that pave the way for a snow leopard to live out a full life without becoming a target.

“In landscapes where human-caused mortality usually dominates, a natural death is not just a biological event — it is a coexistence signal,” said Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz, Director of SLF. “It shows that this snow leopard avoided persecution and conflict throughout its life. The trust built through livestock vaccination, insurance, predator-proof corrals, and conservation education is clearly making a difference.” ​​

The loss of any snow leopard is tragic. There are perhaps fewer than 6,300 remaining in the wild across their entire range. But the circumstances of this loss carry meaning.

“Across the snow leopard range, most individuals are lost to human-related causes,” said Jamal Leghari, GSLEP Emissary. “When a snow leopard survives long enough to die naturally, it tells a powerful story — that coexistence is working on the ground. Chitral is showing how community-based solutions can change outcomes for people and wildlife alike.”

Dr. Shezra Mansab Kharal, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, called the case a demonstration of what’s possible: “When communities are supported, informed, and engaged, coexistence with iconic species like the snow leopard is possible.”

This poignant story is proof that the long-term work of community trust-building, conflict mitigation, and transparent governance can quietly shift outcomes for one of the world’s most elusive cats.

Each season that passes without a retaliatory killing, each corral that keeps livestock safe through the night, each community meeting where fear gives way to understanding — these are the conditions a snow leopard needs to grow old.

An elderly cat died in a snowy forest in January. He left no name, no record of the miles he covered or the cubs he may have fathered. But he left something else — evidence that the mountain was safe enough, and the people around him willing enough, for nature to simply take its course.

That’s worth a lot.



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Photo credits: Top photo by Ismail Shariff for illustrative purposes only (not the actual snow leopard that died). Bottom photo by Jamiullah and SLF-Pakistan.

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