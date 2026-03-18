Scaling New Peaks: Snow Leopard Trust Expands to Nepal!

Snow Leopard Trust has expanded its conservation work to Nepal. Thanks to the generosity of our incredible supporters, we have been able to expand our reach into yet another critical snow leopard landscape. Over the past year, with the support of SLT’s Conservation Director, Dr. Hem Sagar Baral, our national partner in Nepal, the Small Mammals Conservation and Research Foundation (SMCRF), has laid the foundation for a long-term, community-centered conservation program strengthening conservation of snow leopards, their prey species, and habitats, while supporting livelihoods of Indigenous peoples in high-Himalayan landscapes.

Nepal is an important snow leopard range country, supporting over 10% of the estimated global population. Yet many potential habitats remain understudied, and communities living alongside snow leopards face increasing pressures from climate change, livestock losses, and limited economic opportunities. Our work in Nepal will focus on addressing these gaps through strategic partnerships, field-based assessments, and inclusive engagement with local and national collaborators.

We’re excited to start this new journey together and expand snow leopard conservation. To celebrate, we’re introducing you to some of our new colleagues in Nepal: Tulshi Laxmi Suwal and Sanjan Thapa. Their responses have been edited for brevity.

Dr. Tulshi Laxmi Suwal was born and raised in the historic medieval city of Bhaktapur, Nepal, and is a member of the Indigenous Newar community. Tulshi holds a master’s degree in Zoology, specializing in Ecology and Environment, and a PhD in Wildlife Conservation. In 2023, Tulshi received the prestigious Whitley Award for her conservation work on pangolins. She is a co-founder of the Small Mammals Conservation and Research Foundation (SMCRF), where she currently serves as Program Coordinator.

Tell us about the organization and its mission. What gap in Nepal’s conservation landscape led you to take the ambitious step to found the SMCRF?

In 2008, as Master’s students in the Central Department of Zoology at Tribhuvan University, we noticed that most wildlife research focused on flagship species such as tigers, rhinos, and elephants, as well as birds. While these species are important, many lesser-known mammals remain largely unstudied. Motivated to address this gap, five of us from the Ecology group chose to dedicate our dissertations to under-researched species, including pangolins, bats, red pandas, porcupines, and small wild cats. Our goal was to generate baseline data that could support evidence-based conservation policies in Nepal.

Despite facing major challenges, including limited literature, a lack of equipment, funding constraints, and minimal mentorship, we remained committed. In 2009, driven by this determination, we founded a non-profit organization at Tribhuvan University, dedicated to the research and conservation of small and medium-sized mammals. It began as a young and energetic student initiative; now it has grown into a broader mission.

How do you see the role of the local community in conservation, especially the role of traditional and cultural values?

In Nepal, diverse ecosystems and rich cultural traditions shape the way local communities interact with nature. In many mountain areas, species such as the snow leopard hold symbolic and cultural significance, appearing in local stories, folklore, and spiritual beliefs. By integrating conservation efforts with these cultural values, we can make protection more meaningful and sustainable. Communities become motivated not only by ecological reasons but by pride in their heritage and identity.

What do snow leopards represent to you, Tulshi?

For me, the snow leopard is the Guardian, like a mother of the mountain landscape. They are central to the culture of mountain communities. Protecting them means safeguarding the entire high-altitude ecosystem and the people who coexist with this species.

Tulshi, what does real human–snow leopard coexistence look like?

Real human-snow leopard coexistence happens when communities see snow leopards not as a threat, but as an integral part of their ecosystem and culture. When people take ownership of conservation, snow leopards become woven into local traditions, stories, and identity. True coexistence is built on trust and collaboration through communication among herders, conservationists, and researchers, and standing beside communities when conflicts arise. It is in this shared respect and care that humans and snow leopards can thrive together.

Tulshi, what message would you like to leave with our supporters who are inspired by this work and generously support it?

Being recognized as a Nepali partner of the Snow Leopard Trust is beyond our expectations. It truly feels like a dream come true for us. Moreover, it is a powerful lesson for individuals and organizations alike: integrity, accountability, unwavering passion, consistency, and a diverse team can open doors to global opportunities. Your support inspires us and strengthens our young team to continue working tirelessly for wildlife and communities.

Sanjan Thapa is a graduate in Zoology from the Central Department of Zoology, Tribhuvan University. Since 2007, he has been actively engaged in biodiversity conservation with a focus on small mammals. Sanjan is hailed as the most knowledgeable person on the taxonomy and conservation of Nepal’s small mammals. He is a co-founder of SMCRF and now serves as Executive Director.

In your recent report, you have called the snow leopard the “Queen of the Himalaya”. Why do you call them that?

Long-term coexistence with the snow leopard is only possible through a shift in the local people’s mindset. Redefining the Ghost of the Mountain as the Queen of the Himalaya represents this shift from fear to pride.

What first drew you to nature conservation, and when did you realize that protecting wildlife in Nepal was your true calling? And how do snow leopards fit in, given your passion for small mammals?

During my Master’s studies, I received training on bats and small mammals organized by the Zoo Outreach Organization. My professors inspired me to continue my journey into bat research and conservation. In 2010, I was involved in the Red List Assessments of Nepal Mammals. I found the information to be highly inadequate for small and medium-sized mammals. Since then, I have been convinced that we have to fill this gap.

Snow leopards coexist with several small cats and other small carnivores and prey upon a variety of small mammals, including Himalayan marmot, pikas and woolly hare. The high biodiversity of small mammals in the High Himalayas helps sustain fragile high mountain ecosystems.

What has it meant for SMCRF to become a long-term national partner of Snow Leopard Trust, especially during these first few months?

Becoming a long-term partner of the Snow Leopard Trust marks a major step forward, not only in conserving a charismatic species like the snow leopard but also in protecting the high mountain ecosystem. This partnership opens a door for us to explore new landscapes and regions, expanding opportunities for research and conservation of small mammals in the Higher and Trans-Himalayas.

During these first six months, our partnership with the Snow Leopard Trust, built on trust and shared purpose, has significantly elevated SMCRF’s credibility and strengthened collaboration and engagement with key stakeholders. More importantly, it has enhanced our institutional capacity, enabling us to move beyond short-term projects toward a sustained, long-term conservation impact.

Sanjan, what are the most urgent challenges facing Nepali high-altitude communities today, and how do these directly affect snow leopard conservation?

Nepali high-altitude communities have long faced challenges such as rugged terrain, inaccessible routes, harsh weather and persistent snow cover. Today, climate change poses serious risks to high-altitude communities, as unprecedented weather and accelerated snow and glacier melt lead to major floods. These events exacerbate water scarcity, threaten high-mountain ecosystems and snow leopard habitats, and jeopardize food security for high-altitude communities.

The inaccessibility and delay of government relief funds for livestock losses discourage local communities from actively participating in snow leopard conservation. Outmigration of working-age men in search of livelihoods further limits community engagement, weakening local monitoring and anti-poaching efforts. This is particularly concerning because snow leopard habitat in the Nepal Himalaya lies along trade routes that are susceptible to illegal wildlife trade.

Sanjan, if you fast-forward five to ten years, what changes would you most like to see for both snow leopards and mountain communities in Nepal?

I strongly believe in co-existence. Given that local communities are compassionate and deeply supportive of our initiatives, community engagement should be the key strategy for effective conservation and sustainable development. As outmigration often leaves women behind in these villages, they become increasingly exposed to climate change risks and vulnerabilities. Therefore, empowering women should be a major priority toward building resilient high-altitude communities.

Snow Leopard Trust’s partnership with SMCRF marks a bold new chapter where scientific research meets deep-rooted Himalayan tradition to protect the Queen of the Mountains. Together, we are ensuring that the snow leopard remains a symbol of local pride and ecological resilience for generations to come.

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Photos: Sanjan Thapa / SMCRF

Acknowledgments:

Our expansion into Nepal was catalyzed by the Ron and Sue Tammen Family, whose foundational gift has seeded a lasting legacy for snow leopard conservation in the High Himalayas.

Thank you to all our supporters for making our conservation efforts possible. A special thank you to the Whitley Fund for Nature and our International Advisory Council members Caroline ‘Cina’ Forgason and Sydney McNiff Johnson.

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