Secufusion Introduces Unified AI Detection & Response (AIDR) to Secure AI Copilots, Agents, and Browser Workflows

A new security layer built for the AI‑powered workspace—protecting copilots, agents, and browser‑based work in real time

Enterprises and MSSPs need a unified way to secure AI interactions without adding complexity,” “Secufusion delivers exactly that—neutrality, simplicity, and scalability.” — Miles Dunbar, COO at Cyberforce Security.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secufusion, the Dallas built AI cybersecurity innovator, today announced the launch of Unified AI Detection & Response (AIDR), the industry’s first unified AI detection and response control plane that secures browser activity, AI interactions, and agentic workflows in a single platform. With this launch, Secufusion formally establishes itself as the category creator of Unified AIDR—an evolution beyond traditional AI cybersecurity tools as Secufusion brings security to the exact point where modern work now happens.

As enterprises deploy generative AI, employees increasingly interact with sensitive data through browsers, copilots, and autonomous agents. This creates new attack surfaces including prompt injection, data exfiltration, and unauthorized model interactions. Traditional endpoint, network, and API security tools lack visibility into these AI-driven workflows.

Unified AIDR: A New Category for the Era of Agentic Work

Unified AIDR provides real-time telemetry, policy enforcement, and response capabilities across browser activity and AI interactions. The platform enables enterprises to monitor AI usage, prevent sensitive data leakage, enforce governance policies, and detect anomalous behavior. across LLMs and agentic workflows.

“Unified AIDR is the new security layer enterprises have been waiting for,” said Raghuveer Boinapalli, Co founder and CEO of Secufusion. “We are creating a new category—one that unifies Browser DR and AI DR into a single, neutral control plane that governs every AI interaction, every model, and every agent. This is how enterprises safely embrace the future of agentic work.”

Dallas Venture Capital: Backing the Category Creator

Dallas Venture Capital, Secufusion’s lead investor, emphasized the significance of this launch for both the region and the cybersecurity industry.

“Secufusion is defining a new category in enterprise AI security,” said Dayakar Puskoor, Founder and Managing Director at Dallas Venture Capital. “As enterprises adopt AI copilots and autonomous agents, security must move closer to the point where work actually happens — the browser and AI interaction layer. Secufusion’s Unified AIDR platform represents a new architecture for securing this environment. We’re proud to back a Dallas-built company tackling one of the most important security challenges of the AI era”

Purpose Built for AI Driven Enterprises and MSSPs

Unified AIDR is engineered for real world enterprise and MSSP environments, combining Browser Detection & Response (BDR), AI DR, and Zero Trust AI enforcement into a single platform to detect and prevent prompt injection, data leakage, shadow AI usage, and unsafe agent automation across browser, SaaS, cloud, AI tools, and endpoints.

Key capabilities include:

• Real-time monitoring of AI prompts, responses, and model interactions

• Detection of prompt injection and anomalous AI behavior

• Policy enforcement to prevent sensitive data exposure in AI tools

• Browser-level telemetry across SaaS, copilots, and AI agents

• Multi-tenant architecture for MSSPs and enterprise SOC teams

“Enterprises and MSSPs need a unified way to secure AI interactions without adding complexity,” said Miles Dunbar, COO at Cyberforce Security. “Secufusion delivers exactly that—neutrality, simplicity, and scalability.”

Shaped With Seven Enterprise Design Partners & Three Managed Services Providers

The platform was developed with seven enterprise partners and three Managed Services Provides (MSPs) across financial services, healthcare, technology, and services sectors providing real-world validation of AI governance and browser security use cases. “Working with forward‑thinking design partners has helped ensure that Unified AIDR reflects real enterprise and MSSP needs,” said Sriram Krishnan, Co‑founder and Chief Business Officer. “Their insights have shaped a platform that is practical, validated, and ready for broad deployment.” Design partners include Cyberforce, Way11, Essway, PalniES, Tachyon, WhiteGator.ai, Motivity Labs, and Global Outlook.

Availability

Unified AIDR is available immediately as part of the Secufusion Browser Platform and Secufusion Browser Extension.

About Secufusion

Secufusion (https://www.secufusion.ai) is a Dallas based AI cybersecurity company pioneering Unified AIDR, the convergence of Browser Detection & Response (BDR), AI DR, and agentic workspace security. Built by founders with Startup, F500, and G2000 experience, Secufusion delivers a unified platform that secures the browser—the most used and most attacked enterprise workspace—and governs AI interactions at the point of action. Secufusion is backed by Dallas Venture Capital (https://www.dallasvc.com).

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