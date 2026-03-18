Joshua Whitt Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Whitt, founder of MAVTAC Firearms & Training Academy, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how discipline, preparation, and actionable training strategies have shaped his approach to leadership and entrepreneurship.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting the website In his episode, Whitt explores the importance of preparing individuals through expert firearms training, emphasizing safety, situational awareness, and practical education. He breaks down how consistent training, quality instruction, and mission-driven principles can build confidence and capability for clients and communities alike.Joshua’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jd-whitt

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