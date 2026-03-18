Austin Pool Deck Safety: VistaStone Overlay Reminder Issued for Summer

VistaStone Overlay for Austin Homeowners' Pools Bennett Outdoor Living - Austin, Texas

Bennett Outdoor Living reminds Austin homeowners about VistaStone's slip-resistant properties which meets local safety standards for pool decks ahead of summer.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bennett Outdoor Living is issuing a timely reminder to Austin homeowners about the critical safety features of VistaStone Overlay as the summer pool season approaches. The company emphasizes that this hand-applied concrete overlay delivers slip-resistant properties that align with local safety standards, which require non-slip surfaces on pool decks to prevent accidents. Rather than promoting a new product, the company aims to ensure homeowners understand how VistaStone Overlay addresses both regulatory compliance and practical safety needs before peak swimming months arrive.

More information is available at https://bennettoutdoorliving.com/

National injury data reveals that 75 percent of the more than 350,000 non-fatal pool-related injuries treated annually in U.S. emergency rooms occur on wet deck surfaces, according to safety research. To combat these hazards, industry standards such as NSF/ANSI/CAN 50-2020 mandate a wet Slip Resistance Value of 40 or greater for recreational water facilities, while industry guidelines often aim for a minimum Dynamic Coefficient of Friction of 0.40 or greater in wet conditions, evaluated using methods such as ASTM F2913 for aquatic environments. Austin regulations specifically require non-slip surfaces on pool decks, reinforcing the need for homeowners to prioritize slip resistance when selecting or upgrading deck materials.

VistaStone Overlay addresses these safety imperatives while delivering the visual appeal of natural stone. This premium finish emulates the rich texture of stone through a hand-applied process, creating a surface that combines measurable slip resistance with aesthetic refinement. Homeowners seeking to revitalize aging concrete pool decks can achieve both safety compliance and design improvement without the expense and disruption of tearing out existing concrete.

Applying a slip-resistant coating extends the functional lifespan of pool decks by sealing concrete pores against water infiltration and shielding surfaces from sun damage. This dual protection preserves both structural integrity and appearance over time. As summer approaches, homeowners who address deck safety now can enjoy peace of mind alongside improved outdoor aesthetics throughout the season and beyond.

Matthew Bennett, founder of Bennett Outdoor Living, brings more than 13 years of experience in residential construction and outdoor living design to the Austin market. Having worked directly with over 1,000 Texas homeowners, he and his team understand the unique demands of Central Texas properties, from climate considerations to local building requirements. The company specializes in VistaStone Overlay applications as well as patios, driveways, pathways, and complete outdoor living environments tailored to each homeowner's vision.

Austin homeowners interested in upgrading their pool decks before summer can contact Bennett Outdoor Living for a customized quote and safety assessment. The company is located at 303 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78701, and can be reached by phone at 512.200.3234 or by email at matthew@thebennettcos.com. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 8 AM to 1 PM, and closed on Sunday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.