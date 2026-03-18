FAA’s Streamlined Part 91 Letters of Authorization Process Made Easier with Nimbl Guide

Guide Explains Benefits, Who Qualifies, and How to Submit Multiple Applications to Reduce Approval Timelines

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbl, business aviation’s most popular manuals and safety management system platform, released a new mini guide today to help operators better understand the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Streamlined Part 91 Approval Process for Letters of Authorization (SLOA).

The new guide outlines the advantages of the streamlined process, identifies which operators are eligible to use it, and provides clear guidance on how to submit SLOA applications to the FAA. The guide provides concise, easy-to-follow steps operators can use to apply for and obtain multiple Letters of Authorization (LOAs) in a single submission, enabling flight departments to simplify the application process, accelerate approval timelines, and reduce compliance-related delays.

Working in collaboration with the FAA and major industry stakeholders, Nimbl’s Clément Meersseman, VP, Strategic Partnerships was at the forefront of introducing and advancing the streamlined LOA submission and approval process, which enables flight departments to bundle multiple LOA applications into a single submission, helping to eliminate the need for sequential filings and speed up approvals. Nimbl’s involvement in the implementation of the streamlined process underscores the company’s dedication to helping operators navigate compliance requirements more efficiently.

“We recognized that the LOA application process can be somewhat daunting for operators,” said Meersseman. “By working closely with the FAA, manufacturers, training institutions and stakeholders to support the development of a streamlined approach, it’s now possible for flight departments to secure multiple LOAs more efficiently. This guide provides operators with information they need to use the streamlined process, thereby improving efficiency without compromising safety.”

By providing guidance on the SLOA process and creating the new guide, Nimbl furthers its mission to make it easier for operators to adopt best practices, improve operations, and maintain the highest standards of compliance and safety.

For more information or to download Nimbl’s SLOA Guide, visit https://gonimbl.com/resource/loa-streamlined-process-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-smarter-faster-way-to-get-your-loas-approved/.

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,700 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

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