A.I. Competitors Locking Down Infrastructure Deals, Mogin Law Analysis Shows

Review of the Mogin Law A.I. Deal Table shows growing use of power generation, compute power and datacenter commitments to solidify long-term market positions.

What we’re observing in the general A.I. arena follows history. Firms have long vied for competitive advantage by securing control over the infrastructure necessary to support an industry’s growth.” — Dan Mogin

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Analysis of the Mogin Law A.I. Deal Table finds that competition in the broader artificial intelligence space is increasingly being shaped by long duration infrastructure arrangements rather than consumer applications or standalone models.Transactions announced this year reveal a persistent pattern of multiyear commitments involving electricity generation, A.I. ready data centers, advanced chips, and optical interconnects—inputs that economists and competition authorities have identified as essential to AI market participation.The Mogin Law A.I. Deal Table tracks significant acquisitions, investments, partnerships, and major financing rounds across the artificial intelligence ecosystem, with a focus on competition, market structure, and antitrust implications. More than 200 entries in the interactive table date back to 2012. Transactions span a wide monetary range—from nine-figure acquisitions and equity investments to megadeals measured in the tens of billions of dollars—signaling that infrastructure control is being pursued at both tactical and system-shaping scale.According to the analysis, recent deals go beyond acquiring existing capacity and instead pre-allocate future access to power, compute, and data movement at scale. Scholars and antitrust experts have cautioned that such chokepoint control can affect competition well before traditional concentration metrics are observable.The updated review highlights why antitrust law agencies in the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom have intensified scrutiny of cloud infrastructure, vertical integration, and interoperability in AI markets. As the report concludes, the next phase of AI competition may be determined less by model innovation than by who controls the stack’s critical infrastructure layers—and for how long.“What we’re observing in the general artificial intelligence arena follows a historical pattern seen as competitors elbow for position in newer industries,” said Dan Mogin, Managing Partner of Mogin Law. “Deals in the early days of railroads, electricity, telecommunications, and the internet show how firms have long vied for competitive advantage by securing control over the underlying infrastructure necessary to support an industry’s growth.”Mogin Law LLP is an antitrust and class action law firm with a national practice based in San Diego.Additional reading: A.I. Deals Continue Focus on Much Needed InfrastructureA.I. “Chokepoint” Deals Are Reshaping the Competitive Map of the Tech Stack

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