Travel Advisory: Traffic Changes on Route 2, I-295 in Warwick Start March 20

RHODE ISLAND, March 18 - Starting Friday night, March 20, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin making traffic changes on Route 2 and I-295 in Warwick as part of an ongoing multibridge repair and replacement project.

The work on the project will first focus on the Bald Hill Road Bridges over Route 2 near Warwick Mall and the Pawtuxet River Bridge South Bridges that carry I-295 over the Pawtuxet River.

The schedule and affected lanes are as follows:

Friday, March 20: The right lane on Route 2 North will be closed near the I-295 overpass (in the area of BJs Restaurant). The lane will reopen just before the on-ramp to I-295 North.

Friday, March 27: All travel lanes on I-295 North and South on the Pawtuxet River Bridge South Bridges will shift to the left. The bridges are located between Exit 1A (Route 113) and Exit 1B (Route 2).

All nearby on and off-ramps will remain open, as will access to all businesses.

The Bald Hill Road Bridges will be rehabilitated and the Pawtuxet River Bridge South Bridges will be replaced using accelerated bridge construction methods. The project also includes rapid replacement of the two bridges carrying I-295 North and South over West Natick Road.

All these bridges were built in the late 1960s. They carry 48,000 vehicles per day. The entire $76.6 million project will be done in summer 2028.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The rehabilitation and replacement work for these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.