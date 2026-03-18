Statewide Increase in Non-Fatal Drug Overdoses

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting the public to an increase in non-fatal drug overdoses between March 10, 2026, and March 16, 2026. During this time, there were 55 reports of people receiving care at emergency departments for suspected drug overdoses. In 2026, Rhode Island has had an average of 41 non-fatal overdoses a week.

RIDOH's Overdose Spike Alert System (OSAS) tracks weekly non-fatal drug overdose activity across Rhode Island. Through the system, RIDOH has weekly overdose thresholds set for 11 regions throughout the state and the state as a whole. The 55 overdoses over the past week met the 55-overdose threshold for the state. Additionally, Region 1 (Burrillville, Foster, Glocester, and Scituate) exceeded its threshold for suspected non-fatal drug overdoses for this same week, and for the prior week.

When a region or the state exceeds its weekly threshold, RIDOH alerts municipal leaders, public safety and healthcare professionals, community organizations, and other stakeholders. This allows them to make additional resources available to Rhode Islanders who are more vulnerable, and to be more prepared to respond. Rhode Island's last statewide alert was in 2023.

Overdose fatalities in Rhode Island decreased by approximately 33% during the first 8 months of 2025, compared to the first 8 months of 2024. However, hundreds of people still die every year in Rhode Island as a result of drug overdoses.

Overdose prevention work at the State level in Rhode Island is led by the Governor's Overdose Task Force, a coalition of professionals and community members. The Task Force has a strategic plan to end the overdose crisis – changing lives by ensuring racial equity, uplifting community voices, using data to drive change, and building connections to care. The Task Force is committed to addressing the root causes of overdose, including the socioeconomic factors that influence health.

Fentanyl continues to be present in the drug supply. It has been detected in stimulants like cocaine and crack cocaine as well as counterfeit pills. Stimulants could be contaminated with fentanyl and put people who use stimulants at risk of an opioid overdose, especially those who do not regularly consume opioids and have a lower opioid tolerance.

What Rhode Islanders Can Do

- Learn what an overdose looks like and how to respond, including a stimulant overdose. This is especially important if someone you know may be using substances.

- Carry the overdose reversal medicine, naloxone and know how to use it. You can get naloxone delivered to your home at no cost by visiting Prevent Overdose RI (English, Spanish). You can also get naloxone through your pharmacist (insurance co-pays may vary), over the counter at pharmacies or other retailers, and local harm reduction organizations.

- If you or someone you know is using substances, avoid using alone. If you are using alone, have someone check on you.

- Access 24/7 behavioral health resources available in Rhode Island, such as the 988 Lifeline, the BH Link Walk-In Triage Center, and the Rhode Island Buprenorphine Hotline?(401-606-5456).

- Visit?Prevent Overdose RI to find free, local resources like?for treatment, recovery support, naloxone, fentanyl test strips, family support, and more.

- Connect with statewide local resources and harm reduction organizations like AIDS Care Ocean State (401-781-0665), Community Care Alliance (24/7 Crisis Line:?401-235-7120), Comprehensive Treatment Center (877-760-2402), Project Weber/RENEW (401-383-4888), or any Rhode Island-Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

- Get involved with the Governor's Overdose Task Force and stay informed through Task Force newsletters.

More Information

- To learn more, navigate to RIDOH's Opioid and Stimulant Use Data Hub.

- Contact a RIDOH community outreach and education team member.