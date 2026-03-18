The Spring Central Heating Checks Homeowners Should Do Before Turning Their Heating Off

Spring is one of the best times to undertake maintenance of your central heating, Plumbworld suggests.

The spring season is the ideal time for UK homeowners to repair and make improvements to their central heating systems.

EVESHAM, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the UK moves out of the colder winter months and temperatures begin to rise, many households start to rely less on their central heating systems. While it can be tempting to simply switch the heating off and forget about it until autumn, spring is actually one of the best times of year to check that your system is working properly.After months of regular use throughout winter, central heating systems can develop small issues that often go unnoticed while they are running daily. Taking the time to carry out a few simple checks during spring can help homeowners identify potential problems early, improve efficiency and avoid unexpected breakdowns when the colder weather returns.Heating and bathroom specialists at Plumbworld say that a short maintenance routine at the end of winter can make a significant difference to how well a heating system performs in the future.Bleed radiators to remove trapped airRadiators can gradually collect air pockets over time, particularly after months of constant use during winter. When air becomes trapped inside a radiator, it can stop hot water from circulating properly, which often results in cold spots or uneven heating.Bleeding radiators allows this trapped air to escape and helps restore proper circulation within the heating system. It is a simple task that homeowners can usually carry out themselves using a radiator key. If the top of a radiator feels cooler than the bottom, it is often a sign that air has built up inside.Checking radiators in spring also means the system will be ready to operate efficiently when heating is needed again later in the year.Check radiator valves are working properlyThermostatic radiator valves control the flow of hot water into individual radiators and help regulate the temperature in each room. Over time these valves can sometimes become stiff or stuck, especially if they have been left in the same position for several months.Spring is a good opportunity to check that valves can still move freely and respond when adjusted. If a valve is stuck, it may prevent a radiator from heating properly when the system is turned back on.Don’t forget to clean behind radiator covers Radiator covers are a popular feature in many UK homes, helping to improve aesthetics while providing additional surface space. However, they can also trap dust and restrict airflow if not maintained properly.Over time, dust and debris can build up behind the cover and around the radiator itself, reducing heat output and forcing the system to work harder than necessary. Spring is an ideal time to remove or open radiator covers and thoroughly clean both the radiator and the surrounding area.Ensuring there is adequate airflow around radiators can help maintain efficiency and improve overall heat distribution when the system is next in use.Look for signs of leaks or corrosionEven small leaks within a heating system can gradually reduce efficiency and lead to bigger problems if left unresolved. Homeowners should take a moment to check around radiators, pipework and valves for any signs of water, corrosion or staining. Spotting these issues early allows them to be addressed before the heating system is required again during colder months.Test your thermostatThe thermostat acts as the control centre for a home's heating system, so ensuring it is working accurately is important for maintaining comfortable temperatures and efficient energy use.Spring is an ideal time to test the thermostat settings and check that the heating responds correctly. If the system takes longer than expected to activate or does not reach the desired temperature, it may indicate that the thermostat needs recalibrating or replacing.Check boiler pressureMost modern boilers operate within a specific pressure range, usually between one and two bars. If pressure drops too low, the heating system may struggle to circulate hot water effectively.Checking the pressure gauge on the boiler and topping it up if necessary can help ensure the system remains in good working condition before it sits unused for several months.Consider scheduling a boiler serviceWhile many homeowners only think about servicing their boiler when the weather turns cold, spring can often be the most convenient time to arrange a professional inspection. Heating engineers tend to be less busy once the peak winter demand has passed, which can make it easier to schedule maintenance.Regular servicing helps identify worn components, ensures the system is operating safely and can help maintain overall efficiency.Why spring maintenance mattersMany heating issues only become obvious when systems are under heavy demand during winter. By carrying out a few simple checks during spring, homeowners can address potential problems early and reduce the risk of sudden breakdowns when temperatures drop again.A small amount of maintenance now can help ensure a central heating system remains reliable, efficient and ready for the next heating season.About PlumbworldEstablished in 1999 by Founder James Hickman, Plumbworld is a leading online retailer of bathrooms, kitchens and heating products, offering quality brands at competitive prices. With a UK-based customer service team and a Trustpilot rating of 4.8 out of 5 from over 71,000 reviews, Plumbworld is trusted by customers nationwide for its reliability, expert support and fast delivery options.Plumbworld is committed to offering the lowest prices online, using advanced market-checking software to ensure customers always get unbeatable value without compromising on quality. And if a product is ever found cheaper elsewhere, Plumbworld will match it, guaranteeing that customers always get the best price.From showers and baths to sinks, taps and radiators, Plumbworld provides everything needed to transform homes, backed by free standard delivery and next-day or Saturday delivery options for added convenience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.