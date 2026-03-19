smart air purifier market trends

The Business Research Company's Increasing pollution concerns driving the Smart Air Purifier Market 2026

Expected to grow to $17.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smart air purifier market is dominated by a mix of global consumer electronics manufacturers and specialized indoor air quality solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced multi-stage filtration systems, AI-enabled air quality monitoring, IoT connectivity, real-time data analytics, and energy-efficient designs to strengthen market presence and enhance user experience. Emphasis on compliance with indoor air quality standards, integration with smart home ecosystems, improved sensor accuracy, and app-based remote-control functionality remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving connected home and environmental health solutions sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smart Air Purifier Market?

• According to our research, Xiaomi Corporation led global sales in 2024 with an 8% market share. The smart home and AIoT product division of the company, which is directly involved in the smart air purifier market, provides a wide range of HEPA-based air purification systems, app-connected devices, real-time air quality monitoring solutions, and energy-efficient filtration technologies that support residential indoor air quality management, smart home integration, and data-driven environmental control.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Air Purifier Market?

Major companies operating in the smart air purifier market are Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Coway Co., Ltd., Midea Group Co., Ltd., Blueair AB, Panasonic Corporation, Winix Inc., TCL Technology Group Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation, Fellowes Brands, Alen Corporation, IQAir AG, Bissell Homecare Inc., Havells India Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., 3M Company, Sharp Corporation, Hisense Group, Rabbit Air, Medify Air LLC, Molekule Inc., Blue Star Limited, Levoit Technologies Co., Ltd., Smart Air Filters Pvt. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Smart Air Purifier Market?

• The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 34% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects advanced filtration technologies, smart sensor integration, IoT connectivity capabilities, established distribution networks, and the need for compliance with indoor air quality and energy efficiency standards across residential and commercial environments. Leading players such as Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Coway Co., Ltd., Midea Group Co., Ltd., Blueair AB, and Panasonic Corporation, hold notable market shares through diversified smart home product portfolios, strong brand recognition, integrated app ecosystems, extensive retail and e-commerce distribution networks, and continuous innovation in filtration efficiency, sensor accuracy, and connected air quality management technologies. As demand for connected indoor air quality solutions, energy-efficient appliances, and health-focused smart home devices grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Xiaomi Corporation (8%)

o Koninklijke Philips N.V. (6%)

o Honeywell International Inc. (4%)

o LG Electronics Inc. (3%)

o Dyson Ltd (3%)

o Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (3%)

o Coway Co., Ltd. (2%)

o Midea Group Co., Ltd. (2%)

o Blueair AB (2%)

o Panasonic Corporation (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Smart Air Purifier Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the smart air purifier market include 3M Company, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Camfil AB, Donaldson Company Inc., Mann+Hummel GmbH, Filtration Group Corporation, Lydall Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, AAF International, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Sensirion AG, Honeywell International Inc., Figaro Engineering Inc., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material Co. Ltd., Envirotech Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Smart Air Purifier Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the smart air purifier market include Ingram Micro Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Rexel Holdings USA Corp., Graybar Electric Company Inc., WESCO International Inc., Bunzl plc, TTI Inc., D&H Distributing Co., Johnstone Supply, Ferguson Enterprises LLC, W. W. Grainger Inc., Fastenal Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt. Ltd., EuroVast.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Smart Air Purifier Market?

• Major end users in the smart air purifier market include Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Flipkart Private Limited, Reliance Retail Limited, Croma, IKEA International A/S, JD.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Target Corporation, eBay Inc., Currys plc, MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, Carrefour SA, Tesco PLC, Tata CLiQ, Spencer's Retail Limited, Homecentre, and local HVAC and facility management service contractors.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Ultra-quiet airflow and advanced filtration technologies are transforming the smart air purifier market by enhancing indoor comfort, reducing noise levels, and improving high-efficiency air circulation across residential and large commercial spaces.

• Example: In August 2023 Dyson Ltd launched the Purifier Big+Quiet range, an ultra-quiet and high-capacity air purifier designed for large rooms of up to approximately 1,076 square feet.

• Its advanced HEPA H13-grade filtration system, activated carbon filter for gas and odor removal, integrated formaldehyde destruction technology, and innovative Cone Aerodynamics airflow projection enable long-range air distribution with minimal noise, enhancing user comfort, improving indoor air quality, and supporting energy-efficient large-space purification.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Smart Air Purifiers With Professional-Grade Filtration Enhancing Indoor Air Quality

• Bionic Airflow Integration Enabling Slim And Space-Efficient Designs

• Expansion Of Smart Air Purifier Portfolios Strengthening Consumer Engagement

• Cylindrical Air Purifier Designs Improving 360-Degree Airflow And Compact Usability

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