industrial automation and control systems market size

The Business Research Company's Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market 2026 accelerating smart factory adoption

Expected to grow to $398.18 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The industrial automation and control systems market is dominated by a mix of global automation technology providers and specialized control system integrators. Companies are focusing on advanced robotics, intelligent control platforms, industrial IoT-enabled monitoring solutions, and integrated software-driven automation architectures to strengthen market presence and ensure operational efficiency, reliability, and safety standards. Emphasis on digital transformation initiatives, real-time data analytics, cybersecurity frameworks, and seamless integration of edge and cloud-based control systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Industrial automation and control systems Market?

• According to our research, Siemens AG led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. Industries division of the company, which is directly involved in the industrial automation and control systems market, provides a comprehensive portfolio of programmable logic controllers (PLCs), distributed control systems (DCS), industrial software platforms, motion control systems, and industrial IoT solutions that support smart manufacturing, process optimization, and integrated automation across discrete and process industries.

Who Are The Major Players In The Industrial automation and control systems Market?

Major companies operating in the industrial automation and control systems market are Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Omron Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., AMETEK, Inc. (EIG Division), Festo SE & Co. KG, Fortive Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Endress+Hauser Group, ifm electronic gmbh, Inovance Technology Co. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation plc, MKS Instruments Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, HARTING Technology Group, National Instruments Corporation, General Electric Company.

How Concentrated Is The Industrial automation and control systems Market?

• The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 31% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological and capital entry barriers, driven by complex system integration requirements, stringent industrial safety and cybersecurity standards, advanced software and hardware engineering capabilities, and the need for reliable, scalable automation solutions across critical manufacturing and process industries. Leading players such as Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Fanuc Corporation holds notable market shares through diversified automation portfolios, strong system integration expertise, long-term industrial contracts, global service networks, and continuous innovation in digitalization, robotics, and industrial IoT technologies. As demand for smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, and connected industrial ecosystems grows, strategic partnerships, technology advancements, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Siemens AG (5%)

o Honeywell International Inc. (5%)

o ABB Ltd (4%)

o Schneider Electric SE (4%)

o Hitachi Ltd. (3%)

o Rockwell Automation Inc. (3%)

o Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (3%)

o Emerson Electric Co. (2%)

o Yokogawa Electric Corporation (2%)

o Fanuc Corporation (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Industrial automation and control systems Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the industrial automation and control systems market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Microchip Technology Incorporated, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Corning Incorporated, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, FANUC Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Industrial automation and control systems Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the industrial automation and control systems market include RS Group plc, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc., WESCO International, Inc., Sonepar SA, Rexel S.A., Allied Electronics & Automation, Future Electronics Inc., Motion Industries, Inc., Border States Electric Supply, Inc., Graybar Electric Company, Inc., Heilind Electronics, Inc., TTI, Inc., Farnell, Anixter International Inc., Sager Electronics, Inc., Kaman Industrial Technologies, Conrad Electronic SE, Electrocomponents plc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Industrial automation and control systems Market?

• Major end users in the industrial automation and control systems market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Tesla, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Nestlé S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Motors Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, General Electric Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi, Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Software-defined automation control is transforming the industrial automation and control systems market by enhancing system flexibility, improving scalability, and enabling centralized lifecycle management across complex manufacturing environments.

• Example: In May 2024 Siemens AG launched SIMATIC Workstation, an on-premises industrial edge solution designed to execute modular automation tasks through software-defined control architectures.

• Its ability to support high-throughput, low-latency applications such as motion control, sequencing, safety, and robotic operations, while enabling centralized programming, parallel updates, and hardware consolidation, enhances operational agility, reduces maintenance complexity.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing autonomous industrial control for precise, real-time smart manufacturing

• Leveraging modular I/O architectures for flexible and reconfigurable production

• Embedding intelligent orchestration to optimize factory-wide automation

• Integrating native Ethernet-APL for seamless industrial connectivity

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