ClawSecure's security data drove 1,498 users to scan OpenClaw agents on Product Hunt launch day. The platform found 18.7% of skills carry active malware, 30.6% exhibit credential theft or prompt injection, and 9,515 total threats across 2,890+ audited ski ClawSecure reached #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, outranking Google Workspace CLI with 1,498 new users scanning agents, 68 comments, 64 upvotes on maker comment, 3.4K page views, 2.4K unique visitors, zero downtime, and zero ad spend. The communit ClawSecure's free OpenClaw security scanner drove 1,498 users to audit AI agent skills on Product Hunt launch day, reaching #2 Product of the Day above Google Workspace CLI with zero ad spend.

ClawSecure reached #2 Product of the Day with 1,498 users scanning OpenClaw agents in 24 hours, outranking Google Workspace CLI on launch day March 14, 2026.

ClawSecure reaching #2 on Product Hunt and outranking Google validated what our data showed: the OpenClaw ecosystem has a security crisis that developers can feel. 1,498 users scanned on day one” — J.D. Salbego, Founder of ClawSecure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClawSecure ( https://www.clawsecure.ai ), the free OpenClaw security scanner , reached #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt on March 14, 2026, with 1,498 new users scanning AI agent skills in the first 24 hours. ClawSecure outranked Google Workspace CLI, which finished #3 on the same launch day, marking what Product Hunt commenters described as a David vs Goliath moment for bootstrapped AI security. The launch generated 68 comments, the highest comment count of any product launched that day, along with 3.4K page views, 2.4K unique visitors to clawsecure.ai, and zero downtime throughout the sustained traffic.The surge in demand reflects growing concern about OpenClaw security across the developer community. ClawSecure's audit of 2,890+ popular OpenClaw skills from the community-curated awesome-openclaw-skills list and the openclaw/skills repository has revealed that 41% contain at least one security vulnerability, with 9,515 total findings identified across the dataset. ClawSecure found that 30.6% of all audited skills contain vulnerabilities rated HIGH or CRITICAL severity, and ClawSecure identified 539 skills exhibiting ClawHavoc malware indicators, representing 18.7% of the most widely installed agents in the ecosystem. When Product Hunt users saw this data firsthand through the free scanner, the response was immediate and sustained across a full 24-hour launch cycle.During the launch, a Product Hunt community member independently suggested that ClawSecure should describe itself as "antivirus for AI agents," a characterization that was immediately seconded by other participants. ClawSecure adopted the framing in real time, demonstrating how the developer and security research community views the problem: OpenClaw agents need the same kind of continuous, independent security verification that traditional software has relied on for decades. The 68 comment threads on ClawSecure's Product Hunt page represent substantive technical conversations with developers, security researchers, and platform builders who tested the scanner against their own installed skills."ClawSecure reaching #2 on Product Hunt and outranking Google validated what our data already showed: the OpenClaw ecosystem has a security crisis that developers can feel, and they responded to a tool that makes the problem visible," said J.D. Salbego, Founder of ClawSecure. "1,498 users scanned agents on day one. That is not curiosity. That is demand for independent security verification in an ecosystem where 41% of popular skills have vulnerabilities."ClawSecure is the only free OpenClaw security tool that covers all 10 OWASP ASI Top 10 categories, monitors skills continuously after installation through its Watchtower system, and provides a public searchable registry of 2,890+ audited agents . The platform's 3-Layer Audit Protocol combines a proprietary behavioral engine with 55+ threat patterns built specifically for OpenClaw, advanced static and behavioral analysis that traces execution paths across tool-calling chains, and full supply chain dependency scanning against known CVE databases. ClawSecure's Context-Aware Intelligence differentiates genuine threats from standard OpenClaw agent capabilities, which is why ClawSecure scored Peter Steinberger's flagship skill peekaboo at 95 out of 100 while generic scanners flag it as suspicious.The Product Hunt launch also validated ClawSecure's trust infrastructure. ClawSecure is part of the Cloud Security Alliance STAR Registry with a Level 1 AI-CAIQ, and the platform has been independently validated through Mozilla Observatory, OWASP ZAP scanning, and Aikido Security integration. These are the same security frameworks trusted by Microsoft, Salesforce, and Cisco. ClawSecure is also the first OpenClaw security platform to publish formal NIST AI Risk Management Framework alignment documentation, available through the Trust Center ( https://www.clawsecure.ai/trust ).ClawSecure's maker comment on Product Hunt received 64 upvotes, making it the most voted comment of the day across all launches. The top feature requests from the community included CI/CD GitHub Actions integration, Slack and Discord alerts from Watchtower continuous monitoring, and improved post-scan remediation guidance. ClawSecure is actively building these capabilities as part of a roadmap shaped directly by community feedback. The platform is also expanding its audited dataset beyond the initial 2,890+ skills toward the full OpenClaw registry and developing community threat intelligence capabilities.ClawSecure's Watchtower monitoring system continues protecting the 2,890+ registered skills 24/7 using SHA-256 hash comparisons, automatically triggering a full re-audit whenever a skill's code is modified. ClawSecure's Watchtower has detected 661 code changes across the registry, catching cases where previously safe skills were modified to include suspicious behavior. For agent marketplaces and identity platforms such as Moltbook, ClawSecure's Security Clearance API provides programmatic access to real-time integrity verdicts, enabling automated verification of skill integrity before granting access to users. For developers and organizations wondering how to check if an OpenClaw skill is safe before installing, ClawSecure's scanner is free, requires no signup, and delivers a full Security Audit Report in under 30 seconds at https://www.clawsecure.ai . The full registry of 2,890+ audited agents is publicly accessible at https://www.clawsecure.ai/registry , and the complete Product Hunt launch results are documented at https://www.clawsecure.ai/blog/clawsecure-product-hunt-launch ClawSecure ( https://www.clawsecure.ai ) is the independent integrity layer for AI agent skills and workflows and the only free OpenClaw security scanner with full OWASP ASI Top 10 coverage. Built on a proprietary 3-Layer Audit Protocol, ClawSecure has audited 2,890+ OpenClaw agents from the community-curated awesome-openclaw-skills list and the openclaw/skills repository. The platform includes 24/7 Watchtower hash-drift monitoring, a Security Clearance API for marketplace and identity platform integration, and a public security registry. Founded by J.D. Salbego.

ClawSecure OpenClaw Security Scanner: Free AI Agent Audit with Product Hunt #2 Validation

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