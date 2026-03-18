Sprinterra Wins Excellence Award for Quality of Development at Acumatica Summit

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The Acumatica development service provider was honored for delivering exceptional value through Acumatica customizations, integrations, and upgrade services.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprinterra , an Acumatica ISV and Development Service Provider, has been named the winner of the Acumatica 2026 Development Excellence Award. The award was presented at Acumatica Summit 2026 in Seattle and recognizes the service partner delivering exceptional value through Acumatica platform customizations. Sprinterra was selected from among Acumatica's global network of development partners.Award Recognized Across Acumatica's Global Partner NetworkThe Development Excellence Award is one of the most competitive honors in the Acumatica partner ecosystem, reserved for partners that consistently push the boundaries of what is possible on the platform and deliver measurable results for their clients. For Sprinterra, the recognition reflects more than a decade of focused investment in Acumatica development - across hundreds of customization projects, complex integrations, version upgrades, and ISV product builds spanning North America, Europe, and Australia."Winning this award is a reflection of the entire Sprinterra team - the developers, business analysts, QA engineers, and project managers who show up for our clients every day," said Alex Mishkur, Head of Acumatica Practice at Sprinterra. "We have spent over 12 years building deep expertise on the Acumatica platform, and this recognition from Acumatica confirms that our approach - dedicated teams, rigorous standards, and a genuine focus on client outcomes - is working."Part of a Broader Pattern of Acumatica RecognitionThe award adds to a string of recognitions that position Sprinterra among the most credentialed Acumatica development partners in the ecosystem. Sprinterra has had team members named to Acumatica's MVP, making it one of a small number of organizations with MVPs recognized in consecutive years.Full-Cycle Acumatica Expertise, Built Over 12 YearsWith 40+ in-house Acumatica specialists and 500+ projects delivered since 2013, Sprinterra operates as the behind-the-scenes technical team for Acumatica VARs, ISVs, and OEMs, as well as directly for mid-market companies running or implementing Acumatica. Services span the full project lifecycle - from solution design and custom development, to Turnkey Upgrades, Modern UI migration, data migration, and ongoing support. Upgrade work is further supported by Sprinterra's Upgrade Automation Tools suite, which combines a Customization Assessment Tool, System Integrity Testing automation, an Upgrade Tracking Portal, and AI Agents to reduce upgrade risk and delivery time. Sprinterra also develops its own ISV products built on the Acumatica platform, including a Property Management module and a Cash Basis Reporting module.Proprietary Developer Tools That Set a New StandardAlongside its services and ISV products, Sprinterra has developed a suite of proprietary tools that raise the bar for how Acumatica customization work gets done. These include the Acumatica Customization Utility Tool , AI-driven tools for upgrade assessment, system integrity testing, and upgrade tracking - all designed to reduce delivery time and risk for clients managing complex Acumatica environments.About SprinterraSprinterra is an Acumatica ISV and Development Service Provider founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City. With 40+ in-house Acumatica specialists, 100+ total engineers, and over 500 projects delivered, Sprinterra serves Acumatica VARs, ISVs, OEMs, and end-customers across the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Sprinterra is the winner of the Acumatica 2026 Development Excellence Award and holds Acumatica MVPs on staff in both 2025 and 2026.

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