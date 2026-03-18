Ilkari expands Its sovereign infrastructure platform with Ilkari Cloud

Ilkari Cloud

Ilkari Cloud gives enterprises predictable performance, operational control and sovereign deployment through shared and dedicated models.

Sovereignty is no longer a contractual or policy concept, but an operational condition shaped by jurisdiction, accountability and physical infrastructure limits” — Juan Aguirre, Chief Commercial Officer at Ilkari

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ilkari, a global sovereign infrastructure provider , announced today the introduction of Ilkari Cloud , its sovereign cloud platform designed for sovereignty, operational control and cost predictability within Ilkari-operated data centre environments.As AI workloads scale and infrastructure constraints become more visible, organisations are reassessing how cloud environments are designed, governed and controlled. Platform lock-in, operational accountability and cost predictability are increasingly shaping where predictable workloads run.Ilkari Cloud is designed for organisations reassessing virtualisation and cloud strategies — including those facing rising licensing costs or moving regulated and performance-sensitive workloads away from hyperscalers — in favour of predictable costs, operational control and sovereign infrastructure.Ilkari Cloud is live today and deployed with customers, supporting predictable cloud use cases across both shared and dedicated operating models. In its dedicated configuration, Ilkari Cloud operates as a true private cloud environment reserved for a single organisation. In its shared configuration, customers operate within a sovereign Ilkari environment while maintaining logical isolation and governed access.Ilkari plans to invest up to $60 million in Colombia over the next several years as it expands high-density infrastructure designed for AI workloads.Ilkari is a European sovereign infrastructure provider delivering high-density, AI-ready data centre and cloud environments under local jurisdiction. The company designs and operates resilient digital infrastructure that prioritises operational control, data sovereignty, and long-term flexibility for enterprises, service providers and public-sector organisations. Ilkari operates and manages its infrastructure directly, rather than through third-party sovereign wrappers.Ilkari’s facilities and operations are certified to internationally recognised standards, including ICREA Level IV, DCOS Level 4, TIA-942-C Rated-3 and SS 564, reflecting engineering maturity across power, cooling, communications and security systems. The company is also aligned with ISO 27001 information security requirements, supporting the governance of access to data and infrastructure.Ilkari operates across Europe and Latin America, focusing on delivering sovereign, future-ready infrastructure that supports modern workloads, including AI and data-intensive applications, while maintaining predictable performance and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ilkari.tech

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