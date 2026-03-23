Good Vibes Rollercoaster Debuts With 'We Stand Together!' Featuring Acclaimed British Line-Up

Good Vibes Rollercoaster band

Join the Good Vibes Rollercoaster as the new rock‘n’roll collective launches today with debut single “We Stand Together!” available on Spotify and Apple Music.

More than a rock ‘n’ roll collective, we’re here for the dreamers, the dancers and the sunset chasers - the ones who believe that music isn’t just something you hear, it’s something you live.” — Matt Walton

TORQUAY, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join the Good Vibes Rollercoaster in a celebration of freedom, play and endless summers, as the new rock ‘n’ roll collective launches today with its infectious debut single, “ We Stand Together !”, available now on Spotify and Apple Music.Headed by frontman and storyteller Matt Walton , the British collective draws together a stellar roll call of musicians that includes Darrin Mooney (Primal Scream, Gary Moore), Jonathan Noyce (Jethro Tull, Gary Moore), Paddy Milner (Tom Jones, Jawbone), backing singers Jodi Elms, Claire Addiscot (Choir of Peace & Love), Nick Holland (Italian Toscanini Orchestra, Balanescu Quartet), Paul Downs and Harry Bassett.Engineered by Gareth Matthews (Frank Turner, Sandi Thom, Alexander Oneal) at Echo Town Studio and mastered at Abbey Road Studios, the Good Vibes Rollercoaster conjures an effortless, nostalgic fusion of the best of late 1960s / 1970s Woodstock and 1990s Indie rock sounds.“More than a rock ‘n’ roll collective, we’re here for the dreamers, the dancers and the sunset chasers - the ones who believe that music isn’t just something you hear, it’s something you live. So, buckle up and enjoy the ride!” – Matt WaltonABOUT GOOD VIBES ROLLERCOASTERFuelled by frontman Matt Walton’s belief in joy as a driving force for positive action and the transformative power of music, the Devon and New-Forest based Good Vibes Rollercoaster emerged spontaneously from a series of sessions held at EchoTown and Are Friends Electric studios through 2025.Matt’s mission is to drive positive outlooks and experiences through music and storytelling. Thus, Good Vibes Rollercoaster sets out to prove that the combination of positive reinforcement and the wonder drug of uplifting rock ‘n’ roll can quantifiably change people's lives for the better.In less than a month, the project has already attracted more than 100,000 views on YouTube and over 200,000 views across social media ahead of its debut single release.HISTORYRaised in Torquay and Paignton in Devon, Matt Walton discovered music as a teenager, making his mark as a guitarist in the rock band Madhatter alongside Good Vibe Rollercoaster guitarist Paul Downs. The band achieved local notoriety and national attention, touring iconic UK venues such as Marquee in London, Nottingham Rock City and Cornwall Colosseum and featured in Kerrang and on the Tommy Vance Friday Rock show. The band was on the cusp of signing with a major label, when the music landscape suddenly shifted towards grunge in the ’90s redirecting Matt’s path.Embracing change, Matt retrained and built a successful career in digital innovation, rising to global executive leadership roles whilst raising a family. Alongside this, he has mentored and supported youth charities, and even managed professional MMA fighters - always driven by a belief in helping people realise their potential. With Good Vibes Rollercoaster, Walton returns to his first passion decades-on to channel his life philosophy into uplifting, authentic songs centred on positivity, gratitude and self-belief.

We Stand Together

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