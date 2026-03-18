Suplari Launches Spend Analytics for the AI Era

Solution delivers actionable procurement intelligence from day one backed by nine years of AI investment and a data platform built for scaling AI agents

We’ve been building for AI for nine years. Adding our LLM-powered agent was a very natural, easy fit. Our APIs are rich, and AI can leverage them to deliver a higher quality output.” — Jeff Gerber, CEO and Co-founder, Suplari

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suplari, the procurement intelligence company, today announced Spend Analytics, a complete reimagining of spend analysis built for the AI era. Unlike legacy tools that require months of data preparation and produce static reports, Suplari’s solution automatically unifies, cleanses, and enriches spend data from any source and delivers actionable savings opportunities, compliance gaps, and supplier risks from day one.

The release marks a decisive step in Suplari’s mission to move procurement teams beyond traditional analytics and into what co-founder and CEO Jeff Gerber describes as “the agentic operating system for procurement.”

The Spend Analytics Problem Nobody Has Solved

Enterprise procurement teams have long struggled with a fundamental paradox: they need clean, trustworthy data to generate insights, but cleaning data takes so long that the insights arrive too late to act on. With information scattered across ERPs, P2P systems, contract repositories, and spreadsheets, often with conflicting supplier records and inconsistent classifications, teams spend more time fixing data than analyzing it.

According to Gerber, this is the single biggest barrier he sees customers face. “A lot of companies feel like their data’s so bad they couldn’t even start. That’s really never the case,” he said in a recently. “We’ve built out a product and a process that gets you to that first milestone quickly, and then gives you the roadmap to perfect your data in a journey that delivers more value over time.”

Start with the Answer, Then Prove It

Suplari Spend Analytics inverts the traditional approach to procurement analytics. Rather than presenting procurement teams with dashboards, charts, and tables and asking them to find the opportunities, Suplari’s AI agents surface prioritized savings opportunities, anomalies, and risks automatically — then provide the full analytical trail to validate each finding.

“The idea was we’d start with the answer and let you go to the analytics to prove that it was a real opportunity, versus having to sift through charts and graphs and tables to find these opportunities,” Gerber said. “That was the real inspiration for Suplari.”

This approach is powered by an AI data platform that Suplari has been developing since 2016 — years before the current wave of generative AI. The platform treats data quality as a continuous, automated process rather than a prerequisite, ingesting data from multiple systems, resolving conflicts, normalizing supplier records, and enriching the results with third-party risk, ESG, and market data to create a single governed source of truth.

Nine Years Building for AI — Not Retrofitting It

In a market where virtually every procurement vendor now claims AI capabilities, Gerber draws a clear distinction between platforms purpose-built for AI and those that have added it as an afterthought.

“We were doing AI before AI was cool,” Gerber said. “We’ve been building for AI for nine years, and so now adding our LLM-powered agent was a very natural, easy fit. Our APIs are rich, and AI can leverage them in really intimate ways and deliver higher quality output than if you had just retrofitted AI on the platform.”

The result is a platform where AI agents don’t just answer questions — they continuously monitor spend patterns, detect anomalies, identify consolidation opportunities, flag contract leakage, and even help orchestrate the actions needed to capture value. Suplari’s agents adapt to each customer’s priorities, whether that’s tail spend reduction, category fragmentation, regulatory compliance, or supplier risk management.

From Cost Center to Strategic Function

Gerber sees Suplari Spend Analytics as more than a technology upgrade. In an environment where procurement teams face shrinking headcount and growing mandates, he believes the solution helps individual procurement leaders demonstrate strategic value to the C-suite.

“Procurement oftentimes is looked at as a roadblock,” Gerber said. “We can help organizations understand that actually, there is a lot of value you can drive from this function. If you’re slinging spreadsheets and PowerPoints around, that’s probably not what you should be doing nowadays if you can automate that with AI.”

Some Suplari customers are already pushing the boundaries of traditional spend analytics, connecting procurement data with CRM and revenue data to identify balance-of-trade patterns and even drive sales outreach — turning procurement from a cost center into a growth enabler.

Key Capabilities of Suplari Spend Analytics

- Automatic data ingestion and unification from ERP, P2P, contract, and financial systems

- AI-powered cleansing, classification, and continuous enrichment with third-party data

- Prioritized savings opportunity detection across tail spend, category fragmentation, contract leakage, and pricing variance

- Natural language analytics that let teams answer complex spend questions in seconds

- AI agents that continuously monitor, detect, and help orchestrate procurement actions

- One-to-two-week implementation to first milestone — no months-long data preparation required

Availability

Suplari Spend Analytics is available now. To see the platform in action and explore how it applies to your procurement data, visit suplari.com/products/spend-analytics or request a demo.

About Suplari

Suplari is the procurement intelligence platform built for AI. Founded in 2016 and spun out of Microsoft in late 2023, Suplari combines a unified data foundation with procurement-specific AI agents to help enterprise teams shift from reactive cost control to proactive value creation. Trusted by organizations including Verizon, Nordstrom, ServiceNow, and Workday, Suplari delivers spend visibility, savings detection, and action orchestration from a single governed platform. Learn more at suplari.com.

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