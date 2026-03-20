Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2026 ensuring durability in construction projects

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The waterproofing chemicals market is dominated by a mix of chemical manufacturers and specialized construction chemical firms. Companies are focusing on advanced polymer formulations, sustainable and eco-friendly waterproofing solutions, surface protection technologies, and enhanced application methods to strengthen market presence and ensure long-lasting performance. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, environmental safety standards, durability under extreme weather conditions, and integration with modern construction practices remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving construction chemicals and building protection sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Waterproofing Chemicals Market?

• According to our research, Sika AG led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The construction chemicals division of the company, which is directly involved in the waterproofing chemicals market, provides a wide range of liquid-applied membranes, cementitious coatings, polymer-based sealants, and protective coatings that support building envelope protection, infrastructure durability, and moisture resistance in construction environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Waterproofing Chemicals Market?

Major companies operating in the waterproofing chemicals market are Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries Limited, Carlisle Companies Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., RPM International Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, GAF Materials Corporation, Soprema SAS, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Asian Paints Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., W.R. Grace & Co., Bostik Inc., Tremco Incorporated, Laticrete International, Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hongyuan Waterproof Technology Group, Berger Paints India Ltd. (via Seal-o-grip), Ardex Group, Choksey Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Polygel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Thermax Limited, Chryso Inc., Koster American Corporation, Derbigum Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd., Kemper System America Inc., TechnoNICOL Corp., Estop Pte. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Waterproofing Chemicals Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent construction safety standards, compliance with environmental and building regulations, precision formulation requirements, and the need for reliability in construction and building protection environments. Leading players such as Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries Limited, Carlisle Companies Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., RPM International Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong R&D capabilities, extensive distribution networks, and continuous innovation in waterproofing formulations and construction chemical solutions. As demand for durable building protection systems, sustainable construction materials, and advanced moisture-resistant technologies grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Sika AG (3%)

o BASF SE (3%)

o Mapei S.P.A (3%)

o Pidilite Industries Limited (2%)

o Carlisle Companies Inc. (2%)

o The Dow Chemical Company (2%)

o Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (2%)

o GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (2%)

o RPM International Inc. (2%)

o Wacker Chemie AG (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Waterproofing Chemicals Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the waterproofing chemicals market include BASF SE, Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Co., Arkema S.A., Dow Inc., Mapei S.p.A., RPM International Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG, Chemence Ltd., Master Builders Solutions, Lonza Group AG, Solvay SA, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., H.B. Fuller Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., CICO Technologies Ltd., ADI Química S.A., Tosoh Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, AkzoNobel N.V., KCC Corporation, Fosroc International Ltd., Chryso S.A.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Waterproofing Chemicals Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the waterproofing chemicals market include Watsco Inc., HD Supply Holdings Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., Ferguson PLC, Fastenal Company, Winsupply Inc., MSC Industrial Direct Co., Anixter International Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., United Group Services, Hajoca Corporation, Distribution International, Builders FirstSource Inc., Sonepar Group, Rexel Group, F.W. Webb Company, City Plumbing Supplies, Arco Distribution, Metrie Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Waterproofing Chemicals Market?

• Major end users in the waterproofing chemicals market include LafargeHolcim Ltd., CRH plc, Boral Limited, HeidelbergCement AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Saint-Gobain S.A., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., ParexGroup S.A., Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Holcim (US) Inc., Keimfarben GmbH, MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. KG, Würth Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Polyurethane-based waterproofing chemicals are transforming the waterproofing chemicals market by providing eco-friendly, high-performance solutions that enhance surface protection.

• Example: In December 2023, Wanhua Chemical launched WANOL C2020E, a low-viscosity, flexible polyether.

• Its seamless application, high elongation, and reduced VOC content improve coating performance, ease of use, and environmental compatibility, supporting sustainable construction practices.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advanced Protective Coatings Improving Durability And Water Resistance In Construction

• Leveraging Smart Waterproofing Solutions Enhancing Building Longevity And Protection

• Innovative Easy-To-Apply Formulations Increasing Construction Efficiency

• Integrating Graphene-Enhanced Additives Strengthening Liquid Membrane Waterproofing Performance

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