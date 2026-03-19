Renewable energy adoption accelerating the Biomethane Market 2026

The Business Research Company’s Biomethane Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Biomethane Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biomethane market is dominated by a mix of global energy companies and specialized renewable gas technology firms. Companies are focusing on advanced gas upgrading systems, biogas-to-biomethane conversion technologies, distribution infrastructure, and compliance with environmental and sustainability standards to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent regulatory and quality requirements. Emphasis on carbon reduction targets, renewable energy integration, and efficient feedstock utilization remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving renewable energy sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Biomethane Market?

• According to our research, Engie SA led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The renewable energy solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the biomethane market, develops and operates biomethane production facilities, gas upgrading systems, and distribution infrastructure that support sustainable energy generation, decarbonization initiatives, and regulatory compliance in renewable gas markets.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biomethane Market?

Major companies operating in the biomethane market are Engie SA, Waga Energy S.A., TotalEnergies SE, Gasum Oy, Landwärme GmbH, Repsol S.A., WELTEC Biopower GmbH, Clean Energy Fuels Corp., Nature Energy Biogas A/S, Gasrec Ltd., SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Veolia Environnement S.A., Veribio SE, Enagás S.A., The Southern California Gas Company, FortisBC Energy Inc., E.ON SE, Ameresco, Inc., Schmack Carbotech GmbH, Future Biogas Ltd., Vanguard Renewables LLC, Bioenergy DevCo LLC, Air Liquide S.A, Green Gas International B.V., Orbital Gas Systems Ltd., Chevron Corporation, Biokraft International AB.

How Concentrated Is The Biomethane Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent environmental regulations, compliance with renewable energy standards, operational efficiency requirements, and the need for reliability in biomethane production and distribution environments. Leading players such as Engie SA, Waga Energy S.A., TotalEnergies SE, Gasum Oy, Landwärme GmbH, Repsol S.A., WELTEC Biopower GmbH, Clean Energy Fuels Corp., Nature Energy Biogas A/S, Gasrec Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified production technologies, strategic renewable energy partnerships, extensive distribution networks, and continuous innovation in biomethane generation and upgrading solutions. As demand for sustainable fuel sources, grid-injection capabilities, and low-carbon energy solutions grows, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Engie SA (1%)

o Waga Energy S.A. (1%)

o TotalEnergies SE (1%)

o Gasum Oy (1%)

o Landwärme GmbH (0.5%)

o Repsol S.A. (0.4%)

o WELTEC Biopower GmbH (0.4%)

o Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (0.3%)

o Nature Energy Biogas A/S (0.2%)

o Gasrec Ltd. (0.2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Biomethane Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the biomethane market include Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Viresco Solutions Ltd., GE Jenbacher, Flottweg SE, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., CST Wastewater Solutions Inc., Biogas Technology Ltd., and AnaeCo Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Biomethane Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the biomethane market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, WEG S.A., Delta Electronics Inc., Turboden S.r.l., Atlas Copco AB, Grundfos Holding A/S, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Nidec Corporation, and FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Biomethane Market?

• Major end users in the biomethane market include Air Liquide S.A., Linde plc, Engie SA, Gasum Oy, Naturgy Energy Group S.A., E.ON SE, RWE AG, TotalEnergies SE, Ørsted A/S, BioEnergy Devco Inc., EnviTec Biogas AG, PlanET Biogas Group, Greenlane Biogas Solutions Inc., Future Biogas Ltd., Aggreko PLC, Anaergia Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., Wärtsilä Corporation, MT-Energie GmbH, Valmet Oyj, Schmack Biogas GmbH, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, EcoEnergy International plc, BioConstruct A/S, and DMT Environmental Technology.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Biogas purification systems are transforming the biomethane market by improving production efficiency, enhancing gas purity, enabling reliable renewable energy supply, and supporting sustainable, low-carbon energy solutions.

• Example: In February 2025 Asahi Kasei Corporation launched a biogas purification system at the Kojima Sewage Treatment Plant in Kurashiki, Japan.

• Its advanced CO₂ separation and PVSA technology efficiently removes impurities, produces high-purity biomethane, supports carbon neutrality, and reduces environmental impact through renewable energy solutions.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• High-Capacity Biogas Membrane Technologies Improving Gas Separation And Reliability

• Advancing Biomethane Production Facilities To Increase Renewable Energy Output

• Expansion Of Biomethane Facilities Strengthening Production Capacity And Market Reach

• On-Site Biogas Upgrading And Modular Systems Enabling Faster Deployment And Stable Output

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomethane-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

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