Netlify Turns AI Prompts Into Production-Ready Software

Start your next production project with a prompt on Netlify.

It’s not enough to help a builder get something live quickly. You have to give them a real project on infrastructure that's ready for production.” — Matt Biilmann, co-founder and CEO of Netlify

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Netlify , the platform where agents and developers build together, today announced a new way to create software on Netlify. Teams can now start a new project from a prompt at netlify.new using Agent Runners . Choose from a leading coding agent (Claude Code, Codex or Gemini CLI) and get a live web app on Netlify in minutes.AI has changed how software gets built, but most tools still force a tradeoff. You can move fast with prompts, or you can build on a platform designed to support you all the way to production. Netlify is designed to be both. Whether a project starts with AI or in code, it starts on the same platform teams can keep using as they scale. For developers, that means a faster path from idea to real software without setup overhead or rework later.“Coding agents are becoming the new way people start software. That changes what a platform needs to do. Netlify has to offer the best agent experience in the market,” said Matt Biilmann, co-founder and CEO of Netlify. “It’s not enough to help a builder get something live quickly. You have to give them a real project on infrastructure that is ready for production.”Unlike AI tools that often break down as projects get more serious, Netlify lets teams keep building on the same project. Code and prompts run on the same project, the same infrastructure, and the same workflow. Developers work in code while teammates iterate with prompts. No rebuild or migration later.“If your project takes off and goes to production, everything you need is already there,” said Clark Wimberly, design engineer and co-founder of Superfun, a studio that builds websites, design systems, and apps.Netlify’s built-in platform capabilities, like serverless functions, Identity, Blobs, Forms, and AI Gateway are available from the start. That means teams can move beyond a prototype without stopping to stitch together the infrastructure they need to ship.This launch also opens a new path for enterprise teams adopting AI-assisted building across functions. Netlify’s new Internal Builder seat offers governance and role-based access built in, allowing product managers, designers, marketers, and other internal teams to build with agents inside their Netlify organization. Engineering keeps oversight of what reaches production, making it easier for teams to prototype internal tools and build internal apps together, without stepping outside the workflows and controls they already use.Available on Netlify March 18, 2026 at netlify.new.Read our blog at http://www.netlify.com/blog/start-a-netlify-project-from-a-prompt About NetlifyNetlify is the platform where agents and developers build together. More than 10 million developers and teams use Netlify to build, launch, and scale sites and applications on a single platform. Netlify coined agent experience (AX) to define a new way to build, with humans and agents working side by side. Netlify is defining that new era. Whether teams start with AI or code, Netlify gives them the infrastructure, workflows, and built-in capabilities to get to production faster. Brands including Figma, Mattel, and Riot Games trust Netlify to power their digital experiences. Learn more at netlify.com.

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