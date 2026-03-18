AirSight Announces Aeroscope Buy-Back Initiative: Modernizing Drone Detection

Aeroscope hardware

AirSight announced a new Aeroscope Buy-Back Initiative designed to help organizations transition from old hardware to the AirGuard Essential Tier solution.

Our Buy-Back Initiative isn't just about replacing old gear; it’s about ensuring security professionals have a future-proof solution that captures the FAA-mandated RID signals.” — Robert Tabbara, Founder & CEO of AirSight

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirSight , a leader in UAS and drone pilot detection, today announced a new Aeroscope Buy-Back Initiative. This program is designed to help organizations transition from aging, end-of-life hardware to the state-of-the-art AirGuard Essential Tier solution.THE SUPPORT GAP: WHY THE INDUSTRY IS MOVING ONFor years, the DJI Aeroscope was the industry standard for identifying DJI drones. However, since DJI discontinued manufacturing the Aeroscope, the security community has faced a growing challenge:1. Zero New Units: No new Aeroscope hardware is being produced, making it impossible to scale operations.2. Depleting Spare Parts: Hardware failures are becoming permanent due to a lack of official replacement components.3. Static Support: Software updates and technical support are increasingly limited, leaving gaps in modern airspace security.THE OFFER: A $10,000 CREDIT TOWARD AIRGUARD ESSENTIALAirSight is now offering a $10,000 credit toward a new 3-Year Agreement for AirGuard Essential in exchange for any old Aeroscope unit. This offer is available to all Aeroscope owners, regardless of the original vendor that deployed the system.EVOLVING BEYOND AEROSCOPE: THE RID ADVANTAGEWhile Aeroscope was designed primarily to detect DJI-specific protocols, the AirGuard Essential Tier utilizes modern Remote ID (RID) and enhanced RF sensors to provide a future-proof security posture.1. Manufacturer Support: Aeroscope is Discontinued/End-of-Life; AirGuard is Fully Supported & Actively Developed.2. Detection Protocol: Aeroscope uses Proprietary DJI Signals; AirGuard uses Remote ID (RID) & DJI Detection.3. Drone Compatibility: Aeroscope is Primarily DJI; AirGuard supports all RID Drones, DJI, Autel, Skydio, Parrot, & more.4. Detection Range: Aeroscope is Variable; AirGuard offers 3 to 5 miles (RF) and 2 to 3 miles (RID).5. Data Integration: Aeroscope is Standalone; AirGuard features a Unified Multi-Sensor Dashboard.COMPREHENSIVE RF + REMOTE ID COVERAGEThe transition to AirGuard Essential isn't just a hardware swap; it’s a total capability upgrade. While a standalone Aeroscope is limited to specific DJI protocols, the AirGuard Essential Tier replaces that functionality and expands it by fusing Enhanced RF Sensing with Remote ID (RID) Detection.AirGuard Essential fills the legacy Aeroscope gap by:1. Replacing & Enhancing DJI Detection: Maintains the ability to track DJI models while adding support for the latest DJI transmission protocols that legacy Aeroscopes may miss.2. Adding Universal Remote ID: Captures the FAA-mandated broadcast signals for nearly all modern drones, ensuring you aren't blind to the newest generation of UAS.3. Multi-Manufacturer RF Sensing: Extends your reach to a massive library of non-DJI manufacturers, including Autel, Skydio, Parrot, and custom links like ELRS or Crossfire.4. Dual-Layer Tracking: Delivers actionable data on both the drone and the pilot's location simultaneously, regardless of whether the drone is transmitting via proprietary RF or standard Remote ID.

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