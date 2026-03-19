Quick Commerce Market 2026 redefining convenience with ultra-fast delivery ecosystems

Quick Commerce Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Quick Commerce Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The quick commerce market is dominated by a mix of global e-commerce platforms, technology-driven logistics companies, and specialized last-mile delivery startups. Companies are focusing on hyperlocal dark store networks, AI-driven demand forecasting, optimized last-mile routing, and integrated digital payment ecosystems to strengthen market presence and enhance rapid fulfillment capabilities. Emphasis on inventory optimization, unit economics improvement, customer retention strategies, and seamless mobile app experiences remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational efficiency, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving on-demand retail and instant delivery ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Quick Commerce Market?

• According to our research, Meituan led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The on-demand delivery and instant retail division of the company, which is directly involved in the Quick Commerce market, operates an extensive network of dark stores and merchant partnerships supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, real-time order management systems, and AI-driven demand forecasting solutions that enable rapid grocery, food, and daily essentials delivery within highly dense urban markets.

Who Are The Major Players In The Quick Commerce Market?

Major companies operating in the quick commerce market are Meituan, DoorDash Inc., Instacart (Maplebear Inc.), Delivery Hero SE, Uber Eats (Uber Technologies), Grab Holdings Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Talabat (Talabat Mart), Flipkart Inc., Reliance Retail Limited (JioMart Express), Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd (BigBasket Now), Glovo, Foodpanda, Getir, Gopuff Inc., Deliveroo plc, Missfresh Inc., Swiggy Ltd., Rappi S.A.S., FreshDirect LLC, Wolt Enterprises Oy, Flink SE, Jokr Inc., Postmates Inc., Blink Commerce Private Limited, ZeptoExpress Sdn Bhd, Shipt Inc., Dunzo Digital Private Limited, Lalamove LLC, Quickcommerce Ltd., Weezy Technologies Limited, Gojek, Zapp Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Quick Commerce Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 26% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate operational and capital entry barriers, driven by the need for dense hyperlocal dark store networks, advanced last-mile logistics infrastructure, real-time inventory management systems, strong vendor partnerships, and the ability to optimize unit economics while maintaining rapid delivery timelines and high customer service standards. Leading players such as Meituan, DoorDash Inc., Instacart (Maplebear Inc.), Delivery Hero SE, Uber Eats (Uber Technologies), Grab Holdings Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Talabat (Talabat Mart), Flipkart Inc., Reliance Retail Limited (JioMart Express), hold notable market shares through extensive dark store footprints, strong brand recognition, technology-driven logistics optimization, diversified merchant ecosystems, strategic funding support, and continuous expansion into high-density urban markets. As demand for instant grocery delivery, rapid fulfillment of daily essentials, and digitally integrated retail ecosystems grows, strategic partnerships, technology investments, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Meituan (7%)

o DoorDash Inc. (5%)

o Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (3%)

o Delivery Hero SE (2%)

o Uber Eats (Uber Technologies) (2%)

o Grab Holdings Inc. (1%)

o Amazon.com Inc. (1%)

o Talabat (Talabat Mart) (1%)

o Flipkart Inc. (1%)

o Reliance Retail Limited (JioMart Express) (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Quick Commerce Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the quick commerce market include Hindustan Unilever Limited, Nestlé India Limited, ITC Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Dabur India Limited, Marico Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Parle Products Private Limited, PepsiCo India Holdings Private Limited, The Coca-Cola Company India Private Limited, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Kellogg India Private Limited, Emami Limited, The Hershey Company India Private Limited, Yakult Danone India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson India, Cargill India Private Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sysco Corporation, Associated British Foods plc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Quick Commerce Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the quick commerce market include Metro Cash & Carry India, Avenue Supermarts Limited, Spencer's Retail Limited, Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited, Mahindra Logistics Limited, Delhivery Private Limited, XpressBees Logistics Private Limited, Shadowfax Technologies Private Limited, Allcargo Logistics Limited, Blue Dart Express Limited, TCI Express Limited, Adani Logistics Limited, Gati Limited, IndiaMART InterMESH Limited, Udaan Technologies Private Limited, Bizongo Services Private Limited, Snowman Logistics Limited, ColdEX Cold Chain Logistics Private Limited, TCI Supply Chain Solutions Limited, Allcargo Project Cargo and Supply Chain, VRL Logistics Limited, Safexpress Private Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Quick Commerce Market?

• Major end users in the quick commerce market include Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, BigBasket, Flipkart (Minutes), Amazon, JioMart, Dunzo, FreshToHome, Myntra, Gopuff, Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Instacart, DoorDash, Rappi, Jokr, Big Bazaar, Nature's Basket, More Retail, Tata Neu, Aldi, Lidl, Carrefour, Costco.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Logistics innovation through 30-minute delivery models is transforming the quick commerce market by enhancing speed-to-customer, improving service reliability, and enabling real-time order tracking and demand optimization across hyperlocal networks.

• Example: In September 2024, Meituan launched its overseas delivery app Keeta in Saudi Arabia, introducing a 30-minute delivery promise alongside free delivery.

• Its hyperlocal fulfillment model, supported by micro-fulfillment centers, predictive demand forecasting, dynamic routing algorithms, and promotional pricing strategies, enhances customer acquisition, increases order frequency.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing 15-Minute Delivery To Compete On Speed And Urban Convenience

• Leveraging 20-Minute Delivery Guarantees To Boost Retention And Differentiation

• Expanding Rapid Delivery Via Fulfillment-As-A-Service To Improve Scalability And Asset Use

• Integrating Ultra-Fast Direct-To-Consumer Delivery Through Brand-Owned Stores To Strengthen Margins And Digital Growth

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