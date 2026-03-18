Gov. Cox signs 60 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 17, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 60 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:
- H.B. 21 Senior Care Facility Amendments
- H.B. 23 Service Animal Amendments
- H.B. 40 Utah Construction Trades Licensing Act Amendments
- H.B. 53 Community Rehabilitation Program Amendments
- H.B. 58 Insurance Code Modifications
- H.B. 59 Identification Verification Amendments
- H.B. 65 Construction Code Amendments
- H.B. 71 Health Provider Directory and Access Amendments
- H.B. 73 Public Employee Retaliatory Action Amendments
- H.B. 97 Medical Waste Amendments
- H.B. 105 Child Welfare Revisions
- H.B. 108 Minors in State Custody Amendments
- H.B. 117 Organ Donation Amendments
- H.B. 147 Government Form Submission Amendments
- H.B. 165 Critical Infrastructure Amendments
- H.B. 171 Physician Assistant Amendments
- H.B. 172 Food Safety Amendments
- H.B. 182 Genetic Information Amendments
- H.B. 188 Juvenile Justice Amendments
- H.B. 199 Health Data Amendments
- H.B. 207 Competency Amendments
- H.B. 211 Real Property Recording Amendments
- H.B. 215 Landscaping Restrictions Amendments
- H.B. 246 Local Government Drug Testing Amendments
- H.B. 248 Family Law Modifications
- H.B. 249 Federal Funds Modifications
- H.B. 258 Insurance Coverage Amendments
- H.B. 264 Prescription Medication Amendments
- H.C.R. 6 Concurrent Resolution Regarding the Utah Housing Strategic Plan
- H.C.R. 14 Concurrent Resolution Supporting the Transfer of Federally Managed Lands
- S.B. 15 County Forms of Government Amendments
- S.B. 31 Office of Professional Licensure Review Amendments
- S.B. 38 Consumer Protection Modifications
- S.B. 39 Investment Zones Amendments
- S.B. 40 Business Entity Amendments
- S.B. 41 Business Entity Technical Amendments
- S.B. 47 Reauthorization of Administrative Rules
- S.B. 50 Anesthesia Dosage Amendments
- S.B. 55 Placental Tissue Amendments
- S.B. 74 Motor Vehicle Civil Action Amendments
- S.B. 80 Physician Practice Amendments
- S.B. 82 Securities Investor Education, Training, and Enforcement Fund Amendments
- S.B. 87 Naloxone Amendments
- S.B. 89 Health Care Services Platforms
- S.B. 90 Occupational Licenses for Veterans and Service Members
- S.B. 96 Opioid Fatality Review Amendments
- S.B. 100 Federalism Revisions
- S.B. 108 Online Marketplace Amendments
- S.B. 111 Veterinary Post-employment Amendments
- S.B. 117 Occupational and Professional Licensing Amendments
- S.B. 122 HOA Amendments
- S.B. 123 Privacy and Cybersecurity Amendments
- S.B. 132 Spaceport Amendments
- S.B. 139 Notary Amendments
- S.B. 141 Child Welfare Amendments
- S.B. 142 Private Probation and Court Ordered Services Amendments
- S.B. 144 Relocation Assistance Amendments
- S.B. 145 Lobbying Amendments
- S.B. 147 Office of Inspector General of Medicaid Services Amendments
- S.B. 149 Licensing Modifications
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