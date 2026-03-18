Radeberger Pilsner Gets a Fresh, Modern Makeover

Radeberger Pilsner - new 2026 packaging of 6 pack bottles

The Original German Pilsner Unveils an Updated Look, Honoring 150 Years of German Brewing Mastery

Radeberger has always stood for precision, heritage, and an uncompromising standard. This refresh lets the packaging say what our beer has always said: this is where the German pilsner story begins.” — David Deuser, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Radeberger Gruppe USA

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radeberger Pilsner, brewed continuously since 1872 and recognized as the original German pilsner, today announced a packaging refresh that deepens the brand's visual identity while boldly asserting its position as the definitive German pilsner.

The refreshed packaging retains the iconic visual cues that have made Radeberger instantly recognizable, while elevating the look and feel to make it unmistakably contemporary. Signature colors are now bolder — creating a presence on shelf that is at once familiar and strikingly new.

Clean, modern typography anchors the label's hierarchy, ensuring the Radeberger name reads with clarity and confidence across all formats — bottle, can, and case.

The redesign honors the brewery's Saxon roots while speaking to a new generation of quality-driven beer enthusiasts. Care was taken to preserve the equity of the existing mark — the refresh reinvents long-standing elements into sharper, more confident focus.

The updated packaging includes both bottles and cans. Radeberger Pilsner is available in 4x6x330ml bottles and 6x4x500ml cans, in addition to on draught for on-premise locations. The new packaging will roll out beginning in May 2026.

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