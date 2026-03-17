Inside Oregon’s 2026 State-level Exercise: How the State Trains for Major Disasters

What Is a State-level Exercise?

When Oregon conducts a state-level exercise, it is carrying out a comprehensive, coordinated training event designed to test how well the plans, organizational structure, existing resources, and provided training have prepared agencies and partners to respond to and recover from major disasters. These exercises place state, local and tribal governments, along with non-governmental partners, into realistic scenarios that help identify strengths, expose gaps and improve emergency plans before a real crisis occurs.

Learning From the Past

Oregon has a long history of using State-Level Exercises to prepare for large and complex emergencies.

In 2016, the Cascadia Rising exercise evaluated the first 72 hours following a simulated Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. The exercise brought together emergency managers and responders from across the Pacific Northwest to test early-phase coordination and lifesaving operations.

In 2024, IronOR24 expanded on those lessons by focusing on days four through seven after a catastrophic earthquake. Using Oregon’s updated Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP), participants practiced sustained response efforts and refined how they would transition into recovery.

“The value of these exercises is that they let us practice the hardest days of a disaster without the consequences of an actual event,” said Robert Quinn, exercise officer for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “We learn what works, what needs strengthening and how we can better support communities when the real thing happens.”

Purpose of the 2026 State-Level Exercise

The 2026 State-Level Exercise, called “Getting Through Lahar’d Times,” centers on recovery operations following a major volcanic event. Using a volcanic eruption scenario, the exercise will test how Oregon coordinates long-term recovery efforts, manages statewide resources and implements the Oregon Disaster Recovery Base Plan, adopted in 2026. It also aligns with statewide priorities to be outlined in the 2026 Integrated Preparedness Plan.

Oregon conducts these exercises regularly to ensure that agencies and partners stay ready for a wide range of hazards and maintain the ability to respond quickly and effectively.

“Every exercise is an investment in Oregon’s resilience,” said Erin McMahon, director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “Our communities expect us to be prepared, and these statewide efforts help us strengthen the systems and relationships we rely on in a disaster. The 2026 exercise is another step toward building a safer, stronger Oregon.”

Dates for the 2026 Exercise

The 2026 State-Level Exercise is scheduled for Oct. 13–16, 2026. Over four days, participating agencies and partners will work through tasks such as conducting damage assessments, developing a State Recovery Action Plan and coordinating resource allocation.

Interested in hearing more about this exercise? Check out the event webpage for general information, a schedule of events, and a library of resources.