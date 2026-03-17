Ramadan Generosity: Arif Developments Serves Iftar to 10,000+ Blue-Collar Workers Across the UAE
Arif Developments serves Iftar to 10,000+ workers across the UAE, recognising their role in nation-building and promoting unity, gratitude,and community spirit.
The Ramadan initiative saw volunteers and representatives from the company distribute thousands of meals across multiple worker accommodations and community locations, allowing workers to gather and break their fast together.
The program reflects the true spirit of Ramadan — a time of generosity, unity, and gratitude and highlights the importance of acknowledging the individuals who contribute daily to the development of the UAE’s rapidly evolving urban landscape.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Abdullah Arif, Executive Director of Arif Developments, said:
“The UAE’s incredible growth has been built on the dedication and hard work of thousands of individuals who contribute every day to building our communities and infrastructure.
Ramadan is a time that reminds us of compassion, generosity, and gratitude. Hosting Iftar for workers is a small gesture to honour their efforts and express appreciation for the vital role they play in shaping the future of this country.”
The initiative was organised with the support of volunteers and company representatives who worked together to ensure the smooth distribution of meals across several locations.
Workers from construction, maintenance, and infrastructure sectors gathered to break their fast together, creating a shared moment of community and appreciation during the holy month.
Corporate social responsibility remains an important pillar for Arif Developments, with the company actively supporting initiatives that promote community wellbeing and social inclusion.
As Ramadan continues to inspire acts of generosity across the UAE, initiatives such as this highlight the important role businesses can play in supporting communities and recognising the contributions of the people who help build the nation.
Ayush Gupta
19Network
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